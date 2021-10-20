Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas Offering Quality, Affordable Plans During Open Enrollment Eligible participants may qualify for $0 monthly payments on some plans

RICHARDSON, Texas, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Open Enrollment season is here and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) will be offering multiple health plan options – some with $0 co-pays – as part of its continuing commitment to provide quality, cost-effective health care to Texans.

The Open Enrollment period for the Marketplace ends Jan. 15, 2022 for coverage that begins Jan. 1, 2022. No proof of a qualifying life event is required to buy a health plan during the open enrollment period.

"The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the health and economic well-being of so many Texans is a reminder of how important it is to protect your health and that of your family," said James Springfield, BCBSTX president. "We are proud to offer affordable, quality health plan options in every ZIP code in Texas' 254 counties. These plans can be accessed through an unrivaled network of providers and facilities and some individuals may be eligible for financial assistance."

In the Dallas and Houston regions, BCBSTX is offering plans where nearly half of the on-exchange population may qualify for a $0 monthly payment after subsidies are applied. In fact, subsidies helped 92% of Texans lower their monthly bill in 2020 for plans purchased on the exchange.

BCBSTX also is working with members, families, providers, and communities to expand access to value-based care models such as the MyBlue HealthSM plan, which features the Sanitas Medical Centers (Sanitas) in the Dallas and Houston regions. The MyBlue HealthSM plan also has been expanded to the Austin and San Antonio areas.

In recognition of the access challenges caused by the pandemic, BCBSTX has established multiple resources that customers can use to find out more information about health plan options:

Phone help is offered at 866-427-7497

"We are committed to helping our customers stay safe during the pandemic and beyond and ensuring that each member has access to affordable healthcare coverage during these unprecedented times – and throughout their health care journey," said Springfield.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas:

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas (BCBSTX) – the only statewide, customer-owned health insurer in Texas – is the largest provider of health benefits in the state, working with nearly 80,000 physicians and healthcare practitioners, and 500 hospitals to serve more than 6 million members in all 254 counties. BCBSTX is a Division of Health Care Service Corporation (HCSC) (which operates Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans in Texas, Illinois, Montana, Oklahoma and New Mexico), the country's largest customer-owned health insurer, and fourth largest health insurer overall. Health Care Service Corporation is a Mutual Legal Reserve Company and an Independent Licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

