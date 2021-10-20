**Partnership extends C3's mission to build community through food and expand global consumer access to C3's popular digital restaurant brands to be run out of digital kitchens in TGI Fridays portfolio of over 700 restaurants and 54 countries worldwide**

C3, the Fastest-Growing Global Food Tech Platform Partners with TGI Fridays, America's Favorite Casual Dining Brand **Partnership extends C3's mission to build community through food and expand global consumer access to C3's popular digital restaurant brands to be run out of digital kitchens in TGI Fridays portfolio of over 700 restaurants and 54 countries worldwide**

MIAMI, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TGI Fridays, the iconic American casual dining bar restaurant chain with over 700 restaurants in 54 countries worldwide has partnered with Sam Nazarian's C3, (Creating Culinary Communities) which has quickly become the fastest-growing food-tech platform today. The company is re-imagining the food service industry by tapping into the power of exceptional culinary talent, digital brand IP, and bringing its portfolio of more than 40 culinary brands to C3 established shared kitchens and mobile delivery with the next-gen GO by Citizens app.

The groundbreaking partnership between C3 and TGI Fridays includes a significant investment by Nr. Nazarian and C3 into TGI Fridays and a board seat. This gives the Fridays' team access to C3's popular digital restaurant brands to be produced out of Fridays' kitchens nationwide. Plans for expansion include C3 digital kitchens in 170 TGI Fridays company owned stores in the US. Additionally, the partnership will provide TGI Fridays access to C3's proprietary Go by Citizens app. The Go by Citizens app provides a digital culinary market experience where consumers can order from multiple C3 digital restaurant brands in one transaction, with no hidden delivery fees. The average for orders on the app is 78% higher than any other client on C3 partner Lunchbox's hosting platform, showcasing the strength of the proprietary technology.

An early trendsetter of the digital restaurant industry, C3 has more than 40 culinary brands, serving more than 1.3 million meals during the last twelve months. Popular C3 brands include Umami Burger, Sam's Crispy Chicken, Krispy Rice, Kumi, Cicci di Carne, Cindy Lou's Cookies, Soom Soom Fresh Mediterranean as well as new concepts El Pollo Verde, Plant Nation and Sa'Moto. C3's omnichannel approach to harness the ordering power of Gen-Z and Millennials proves an attractive asset for TGI Fridays as the team aims to expand into the post-Covid era of third party ordering.



Early on, C3 recognized the importance of Gen-Z's economic power which is the fastest growing of all generational cohorts and one of the major demographics reshaping the landscape of food and beverage.

TGI Fridays partnership in C3 is a game changer, providing world class digital culinary brands that can be cooked out of any restaurant kitchen. The deal provides for expanding kitchen utilization capacity and generating up to an additional $1 million per outlet.

"As the restaurant industry continues to adapt to changing consumer demographics and tastes, we are thrilled to partner with C3 and expand our capacity to provide innovative meals to today's discerning consumer," said Ray Blanchette, the CEO of TGI Fridays . "We feel our work with Sam and his team will allow us to further build on the exceptional performance we have been able to deliver in the post-covid environment. We are leveraging the opportunity to sell both in-restaurant experiences and high quality delicious food in a multi-channel off premises environment.

Rohit Manocha the co-founder of TriArtisan, emphasized the revolutionary aspects of this partnership by stating that digitally enabled virtual brands showcasing highly desirable customer cuisines fulfilled from last mile quality kitchens such as Fridays' restaurants represent the future.

The test phase of the TGI Fridays and C3 partnership rolled out this past month in key markets in Orange County and Maryland and with C3's iconic brand Krispy Rice, which centers on gourmet sushi boxes featuring handrolls, maki cut rolls, nigiri and chef-curated combinations. Sales have been impressive, nearly doubling from the first week and continuing to grow. Plans included additional roll out to TGI Friday locations across the country.

Commenting on the partnership's early success, Sam Nazarian, C3s Founder and CEO said, "The partnership with TGI Fridays has been our utmost priority at C3. As an American institution, TGI Friday's already had significant scale in operation. We're aiming to complement this scale, by providing our food tech ecosystem and renowned digital restaurant brands. I'm excited to see more C3 restaurant brands cooked out of TGI Friday's kitchens and to join together as perfect partners in the digital kitchen revolution!"

TGI Fridays currently has over 700 restaurants in 54 countries. C3 currently has over 250 digital brand locations across the U.S with an expansion pipeline to well over 1,000. To date, C3 has hired more than 3,500 employees across the U.S. with plans to hire another 5,000 employees domestically and internationally with offices in Miami, Los Angeles, New York, London, and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

About C3

C3 (Creating Culinary Communities) is re-imagining the food service industry at a time when change is needed most. Founded and led by visionary Sam Nazarian with minority investors Simon, a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, and Accor, the world-leading augmented hospitality group, C3 is simultaneously, systematically and broadly bringing together technology, underutilized retail, hotel and kitchen spaces and world-class culinary talent. C3's array of culinary brands coexist to disrupt the food & beverage industry by capitalizing on rapidly evolving customer preferences through C3 established shared kitchens, mobile delivery with the next-gen Citizens Go app, and Citizens food halls. Current C3 brands include Umami Burger, Krispy Rice, Sam's Crispy Chicken, Sa'Moto, EllaMia, Cicci di Carne, El Pollo Verde, Kumi, Plant Nation and partner brands Soom Soom Fresh Mediterranean and Cindy Lou's Cookies. The first Citizens food hall opened in New York City at Manhattan West this Fall. As of February 2021,

C3 operates 250 digital kitchens across the U.S. To learn more, visit c3sbe.com.

About TGI Fridays

As the world's first casual bar and grill, TGI Fridays is the birthplace of fun, freedom, and celebration, bringing people together to socialize and experience "That Fridays Feeling

™

":a sense of celebrating the fun in everyday moments, big and small. For over 50 years, Fridays has been lifting spirits around the world with more than 700 restaurants in 54 countries, serving high-quality, classic American food and iconic drinks backed by authentic and genuine service. Visit

for more information and

j

oin Fridays Rewards

®

.

F

ollow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About TriArtisan Capital Advisors

TriArtisan Capital Advisors is an established, New York-based private equity investing firm. TriArtisan's flexible institutional capital allows it to invest in companies requiring a broad range of investment needs. In each of its investments, TriArtisan partners with high quality management teams and founders to support them in achieving returns for its institutional and management partners. For more information, please visit the firm's website at www.triartisan.com.

Contact:

Jason Wanamaker

C3 by sbe

jason.wanamaker@sbe.com

View original content:

SOURCE C3 by sbe