CTA's Shapiro Receives French Legion of Honor Award

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® president and CEO Gary Shapiro today received the Légion d'Honneur (Legion of Honor) award, recognizing his service in spearheading the transition to a technology-forward society and organizing the world's foremost technology event, CES®. In an eight-minute ceremony at the Palais d l'Élysée in Paris, France, he was conferred the rank of Chevalier, just the second American to receive this honor in 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Consumer Technology Association)

In remarks during the ceremony, President of France Emmanuel Macron highlighted Shapiro's early recognition and support for the now-burgeoning French innovation ecosystem. Calling him a "tech pioneer who became a tech giant," Macron lauded Shapiro's vision, "deep understanding of what tech requires" for business, and commitment to "people, values and principles."

Those values are lived out at CES, which has played a critical role in introducing innovative French technology on the global stage. Since French startups debuted at CES 2014, their number has grown from several dozen to over 300 at the last in-person CES in 2020, with French startups outnumbering American startups in 2019.

That same innovation will be on display at CES 2022. Through a partnership with La French Tech, French startups will return to Eureka Park for the ninth year and unveil innovative new technologies across multiple categories. Thirteen CES 2022 Innovation Award honorees from France were also announced earlier this week at CES Unveiled in Paris. Spanning technology from health-focused wearables and green-tech to eco-design and smart energy, these innovations embody President Macron's ideal of "technology as a service of the many...[and] technology for the common good."

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2022 will convene the tech industry in-person and digitally, Wednesday, Jan. 5 to Saturday, Jan. 8, with Media Days taking place Monday, Jan. 3 to Tuesday, Jan. 4. Global audiences will have access to major brands and startups, as well as the world's most-influential leaders and industry advocates. For over 50 years, CES has been the global stage for innovation, and CES 2022 will provide an opportunity for companies from around the world, both large and small, to launch products, build brands and form partnerships. Registration is now open for industry and media attendees. Visit CES.tech for all CES 2022 updates, including health protocols and the media page for all press resources.

About Gary Shapiro:

Gary Shapiro is president and CEO of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) ®, North America's largest technology trade association, and a New York Times best-selling author. He is the author of the book Ninja Future: Secrets to Success in the New World of Innovation.

About CES:

CES® is the most influential tech event in the world – the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. CES 2022 will take place in person in Las Vegas, and digitally, Jan. 5-8, 2022. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social.

About Consumer Technology Association:

As North America's largest technology trade association, CTA® is the tech sector. Our members are the world's leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES® – the most influential tech event in the world. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.

UPCOMING EVENTS

CES Unveiled New York

Nov. 10, 2021 – New York, NY

Consumer Technology Hall of Fame Dinner

Nov. 11, 2021 – New York, NY

CES Unveiled Las Vegas

Jan. 3, 2021 – Las Vegas, NV

CES 2022 Media Days

Jan. 3-4, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV

CES 2022

Jan. 5-8, 2022 – Las Vegas, NV

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Consumer Technology Association