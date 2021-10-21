Meredith Reports Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Results

DES MOINES, Iowa, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) today reported fiscal 2022 first quarter results as summarized below. All financial results refer to fiscal 2022 first quarter and the comparable prior-year period unless otherwise stated.

Three months ended September 30, 2021 Results YoY Change (In millions)



Total revenues $ 708.6

2 %





Net earnings 24.8

(41) % Net special items 1,2 16.6

F

Net earnings before special items 2 41.4

(17) % Adjusted EBITDA 2 124.7

(13) % Net cash provided by operating activities 42.3

(46) % Free cash flow 2 34.5

(50) % F represents favorable improvements greater than 100%. 1 Special items for the three months ended September 30, 2021, primarily consisted of transaction costs. 2 See Tables 1-4 for supplemental disclosures regarding non-GAAP financial measures.





"We delivered total Company revenue growth, as continued record digital performance and stronger non-political advertising and magazine consumer revenues overcame historically high political advertising revenues in the prior year," said Meredith Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tom Harty. "Our digital performance reflects strength across the board, including advertising, licensing, and digital consumer driven sources such as performance marketing and content commerce."

Reflecting the growth and increasing importance of its digital business, Meredith has reorganized its operating structure into three reporting segments: Digital, Magazine, and Local Media.

Fiscal 2022 first quarter revenues grew 2 percent to $709 million. Looking more closely at the quarter:

Digital revenues grew 24 percent to $200 million . Performance was led by strong 29 percent growth in digital advertising revenues. Meredith continues to benefit from its proprietary technology platform that brings together strong content and trusted brands, unique taxonomy, and first party data. Digital consumer revenues grew 24 percent, with performance driven by Apple News+ and performance marketing via retail partners, including Walmart, Amazon, and Target.

Magazine revenues declined 2 percent to $305 million . Magazine consumer related revenue, which accounted for nearly two-thirds of the segment's revenue, grew 6 percent, driven by newsstand and subscription revenue performance. Magazine advertising revenues declined as expected, due primarily to the food, prescription drug, and beauty categories, which continue to be adversely impacted by current economic conditions including ongoing work-from-home protocols and supply chain disruptions.

Local Media Group revenues declined 7 percent to $209 million . As expected in a non-political year, political spot advertising revenues were lower at $5 million compared to $52 million . Non-political spot advertising revenues grew 24 percent, reflecting a lack of political advertising crowd out, and driven primarily by gaming, professional services, and home categories. Retransmission revenue growth was driven primarily by annual escalations.

Net earnings were $25 million, compared to $42 million. Results included a net special charge of $17 million primarily related to transaction costs, compared to $8 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $125 million, compared to $143 million. Results reflect a change in revenue mix with lower cyclical high-margin political advertising and lower magazine advertising partially offset by stronger digital performance.

Cash Flows from Operations and Free Cash Flow were $42 million and $35 million, respectively, compared to $79 million and $70 million, reflecting lower net earnings due to the factors described above, along with higher employee-related costs.

Transaction update

Meredith remains on schedule to close its previously announced transactions in calendar 2021, comprising:

$2.825 billion Local Media Group sale to Gray Television Inc. ("Gray"). Shareholders are expected to receive $16.99 in cash per share; and

$2.7 billion sale of its remaining operations, including its digital and magazine segments, to IAC's Dotdash digital publishing unit. Shareholders are expected to receive approximately $42.18 in cash per share.

"We are extremely proud of our 120-year history of journalistic integrity and dedication to building world class brands and consumer experiences," Harty said. "We are focused on closing both transactions and delivering value to shareholders. Looking ahead, we are enthusiastic at the opportunity to further strengthen our brands and consumer relationships as part of Gray and Dotdash Meredith."

Meredith Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Unaudited)

Three months ended September 30, 2021

2020 (In millions except per share data)





Revenues





Advertising related $ 338.2



$ 358.5

Consumer related 345.9



318.7

Other 24.5



16.3

Total revenues 708.6



693.5

Operating expenses





Production, distribution, and editorial 266.4



241.1

Selling, general, and administrative 319.0



311.2

Acquisition, disposition, and restructuring related activities 18.4



14.1

Depreciation and amortization 28.8



49.0

Total operating expenses 632.6



615.4

Income from operations 76.0



78.1

Non-operating income, net 1.5



5.6

Interest expense, net (38.3)



(43.5)

Earnings before income taxes 39.2



40.2

Income tax benefit (expense) (14.4)



2.1

Net earnings $ 24.8



$ 42.3









Basic earnings per share attributable to common shareholders





Basic earnings per common share $ 0.52



$ 0.88

Basic average common shares outstanding 46.5



46.0









Diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders





Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.51



$ 0.88

Diluted average common shares outstanding 47.2



46.0



Meredith Corporation and Subsidiaries Segment Information (Unaudited)

Three months ended September 30, 2021

2020 (In millions)





Revenues





Advertising related





Digital $ 138.9



$ 111.0

Magazine 91.1



116.6

Local Media 108.8



131.1

Intersegment revenue elimination (0.6)



(0.2)

Total advertising related 338.2



358.5

Consumer related





Digital 60.0



48.5

Magazine 194.5



183.4

Local Media 96.9



91.6

Intersegment revenue elimination (5.5)



(4.8)

Total consumer related 345.9



318.7

Other





Digital 1.3



1.4

Magazine 19.5



11.6

Local Media 3.7



3.3

Total other 24.5



16.3

Total revenues $ 708.6



$ 693.5









Operating profit





Digital $ 56.3



$ 25.8

Magazine 4.6



5.7

Local Media 46.6



63.8

Unallocated corporate (31.5)



(17.2)

Income from operations $ 76.0



$ 78.1









Depreciation and amortization





Digital $ 7.7



$ 15.8

Magazine 14.0



24.2

Local Media 6.7



8.6

Unallocated corporate 0.4



0.4

Total depreciation and amortization $ 28.8



$ 49.0









Adjusted EBITDA 1





Digital $ 64.5



$ 42.5

Magazine 19.3



33.6

Local Media 53.6



79.9

Unallocated corporate (12.7)



(12.8)

Total adjusted EBITDA $ 124.7



$ 143.2





1 Adjusted EBITDA is net earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, and special items.

Continued Meredith Corporation and Subsidiaries Segment Information (Unaudited)

Three months ended September 30, 2021

2020 (In millions)





Revenues





Digital





Advertising $ 135.6



$ 105.1

Third party sales 3.3



5.9

Total advertising related 138.9



111.0

Licensing 31.7



24.1

Affinity marketing 7.4



7.0

Digital and other consumer driven 20.9



17.4

Total consumer related 60.0



48.5

Other 1.3



1.4

Total Digital 200.2



160.9

Magazine





Advertising 90.4



108.5

Third party sales 0.7



8.1

Total advertising related 91.1



116.6

Subscription 136.9



133.4

Newsstand 43.3



35.1

Affinity marketing 13.6



12.2

Digital and other consumer driven 0.7



2.7

Total consumer related 194.5



183.4

Project based 13.9



9.9

Other 5.6



1.7

Total other 19.5



11.6

Total Magazine 305.1



311.6

Local Media





Non-political spot 70.6



56.8

Political spot 5.0



51.7

Digital 5.4



4.3

Third party sales 27.8



18.3

Total advertising related 108.8



131.1

Retransmission 96.7



91.4

Digital and other consumer driven 0.2



0.2

Total consumer related 96.9



91.6

Other 3.7



3.3

Total Local Media 209.4



226.0

Intersegment revenue elimination (6.1)



(5.0)

Total revenues $ 708.6



$ 693.5



Meredith Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

Assets September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021 (In millions)





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 269.0



$ 240.2

Accounts receivable, net 501.3



501.1

Inventories 29.7



29.3

Current portion of subscription acquisition costs 226.2



225.6

Other current assets 58.0



115.9

Total current assets 1,084.2



1,112.1

Property, plant, and equipment, net 347.1



360.6

Operating lease assets 364.3



371.0

Subscription acquisition costs 178.5



180.4

Other assets 264.8



265.6

Intangible assets, net 1,545.2



1,556.8

Goodwill 1,719.2



1,719.3

Total assets $ 5,503.3



$ 5,565.8









Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



Current liabilities





Current portion of long-term debt $ 4.1



$ 4.1

Current portion of operating lease liabilities 36.5



36.2

Accounts payable 195.1



185.1

Accrued expenses and other liabilities 140.5



237.7

Current portion of unearned revenues 401.3



396.4

Total current liabilities 777.5



859.5

Long-term debt 2,743.5



2,741.9

Operating lease liabilities 425.0



432.1

Unearned revenues 215.6



218.8

Deferred income taxes 462.4



462.4

Other noncurrent liabilities 198.8



199.0

Total liabilities 4,822.8



4,913.7









Shareholders' equity





Common stock 40.7



40.6

Class B stock 5.1



5.1

Additional paid-in capital 185.7



178.5

Retained earnings 531.1



506.3

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (82.1)



(78.4)

Total shareholders' equity 680.5



652.1

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,503.3



$ 5,565.8



Meredith Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Three months ended September 30, 2021

2020 (In millions)





Net cash provided by operating activities $ 42.3



$ 78.9









Cash flows from investing activities





Additions to property, plant, and equipment (7.8)



(9.3)

Other —



0.3

Net cash used in investing activities (7.8)



(9.0)









Cash flows from financing activities





Repayments of long-term debt (1.0)



(1.0)

Purchases of Company stock (8.5)



(0.4)

Proceeds from common stock issued 6.0



0.4

Payment of acquisition related contingent consideration (1.3)



—

Financing lease payments (0.7)



(0.6)

Net cash used in financing activities (5.5)



(1.6)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (0.2)



0.3

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 28.8



68.6

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 240.2



132.4

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 269.0



$ 201.0



Table 1 Meredith Corporation and Subsidiaries Supplemental Disclosures Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA The following tables show results of operations as reported under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP) and adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. Management's rationale for presenting non-GAAP measures is included in the text of this earnings release.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA, which is reconciled to net earnings in Table 3, is defined as net earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, and special items.

Segment adjusted EBITDA is a measure of segment operating profit and non-operating income, net before depreciation, amortization, and special items.

Three months ended

September 30,

Revenues

YoY

Change

Operating

profit

YoY

Change

Adjusted

EBITDA

YoY

Change (In millions)























Digital

$ 200.2



24 %

$ 56.3



F

$ 64.5



52 % Magazine

305.1



(2) %

4.6



(19) %

19.3



(43) % Local Media Group

209.4



(7) %

46.6



(27) %

53.6



(33) % Unallocated corporate

n/a



n/a

(31.5)



83 %

(12.7)



(1) % Intersegment elimination

(6.1)



22 %

n/a



n/a

n/a



n/a Total

$ 708.6



2 %

$ 76.0



(3) %

$ 124.7



(13) % F represents favorable improvements greater than 100% n/a - not applicable

Table 2 Meredith Corporation and Subsidiaries Supplemental Disclosures Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Special Items - The following table shows net earnings as reported under GAAP and excluding the special items. Net earnings before special items is a non-GAAP measure. Management's rationale for presenting non-GAAP measures is included in the text of this earnings release.

Three months ended September 30, 2021

2020 (In millions except per share data)





Net earnings $ 24.8



$ 42.3

Special items





Transaction costs 11.5



—

Integration and restructuring costs 3.5



3.6

Severance and related benefit costs 0.1



12.4

Gain on investment —



(3.6)

Other 3.3



(1.9)

Special items subtotal 18.4



10.5

Tax benefit on special items (1.8)



(2.7)

Net special items 16.6



7.8

Net earnings before special items (non-GAAP) $ 41.4



$ 50.1









Diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders before

special items (non-GAAP)





Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.51



$ 0.88

Per share impact of net special items 0.35



0.16

Diluted earnings per share before special items (non-GAAP) $ 0.86



$ 1.04



Table 3 Meredith Corporation and Subsidiaries Supplemental Disclosures Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Special Items The following tables show results of operations as reported under GAAP and excluding the special items. Results of operations excluding the special items are non-GAAP measures. Management's rationale for presenting non-GAAP measures is included in the text of this earnings release.

Adjusted EBITDA Consolidated adjusted EBITDA, which is reconciled to net earnings in the following tables, is defined as net earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, and special items.

Segment adjusted EBITDA is a measure of segment operating profit and non-operating income, net before depreciation, amortization, and special items. Segment adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as segment adjusted EBITDA divided by segment revenues.

Three months ended September 30, 2021 Digital Magazine Local Media Unallocated Corporate Total (In millions)









Revenues $ 200.2

$ 305.1

$ 209.4

















Net earnings $ 24.8

Income tax expense 14.4

Interest expense, net 38.3

Non-operating income, net (1.5)

Operating profit $ 56.3

$ 4.6

$ 46.6

$ (31.5)

76.0

Special items included in operating profit









Transaction costs —

—

—

11.5

11.5

Integration and restructuring costs —

—

—

3.5

3.5

Severance and related benefit costs —

—

—

0.1

0.1

Other —

—

—

3.3

3.3

Total special items included in operating profit —

—

—

18.4

18.4

Operating profit before special items (non-GAAP) 56.3

4.6

46.6

(13.1)

94.4

Non-operating income, net 0.5

0.7

0.3

—

1.5

Depreciation and amortization 7.7

14.0

6.7

0.4

28.8

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 64.5

$ 19.3

$ 53.6

$ (12.7)

$ 124.7













Segment operating margin 28.1 % 1.5 % 22.3 %



Segment adjusted EBITDA margin 32.2 % 6.3 % 25.6 %





Table 3 Continued

Three months ended September 30, 2020 Digital Magazine Local Media Unallocated Corporate Total (In millions)









Revenues $ 160.9

$ 311.6

$ 226.0

















Net earnings $ 42.3

Income tax benefit (2.1)

Interest expense, net 43.5

Non-operating income, net (5.6)

Operating profit $ 25.8

$ 5.7

$ 63.8

$ (17.2)

78.1

Special items included in operating profit









Severance and related benefit costs 0.8

3.8

7.2

0.6

12.4

Integration and restructuring costs 0.2

—

—

3.4

3.6

Other (0.1)

(0.8)

—

(1.0)

(1.9)

Total special items included in operating profit 0.9

3.0

7.2

3.0

14.1

Operating profit before special items (non-GAAP) 26.7

8.7

71.0

(14.2)

92.2

Non-operating income, net 3.6

0.7

0.3

1.0

5.6

Special item included in non-operating income, net – gain on sale of investment (3.6)

—

—

—

(3.6)

Depreciation and amortization 15.8

24.2

8.6

0.4

49.0

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 42.5

$ 33.6

$ 79.9

$ (12.8)

$ 143.2













Segment operating margin 16.0 % 1.8 % 28.2 %



Segment adjusted EBITDA margin 26.4 % 10.8 % 35.4 %





Table 4 Meredith Corporation and Subsidiaries Supplemental Disclosures Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Free Cash Flow – The following table presents net cash provided by operating activities as reported under GAAP and additions to property, plant, and equipment also as reported under GAAP. Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure. Management's rationale for presenting non-GAAP measures is included in the text of this earnings release.

Three months ended September 30, 2021

2020 (In millions)





Net cash provided by operating activities $ 42.3



$ 78.9

Less: additions to property, plant, and equipment (7.8)



(9.3)

Free cash flow $ 34.5



$ 69.6



