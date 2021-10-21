Penske Automotive Reports All-Time Record Quarterly Results

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG), a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers, today announced record third quarter and nine months 2021 results, including the best quarterly results in company history. For the three months ended September 30, 2021, the company reported a 43.9% increase in income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders to $354.8 million and a 45.3% increase in related earnings per share to $4.46. This compares to income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of $246.5 million, or $3.07 per share, in the prior year. Foreign exchange positively impacted earnings per share by $0.06.

Third Quarter 2021 Operational Highlights versus Third Quarter 2020

Total Revenue - increased 8.8% to $6.5 billion from $6.0 billion

Gross Margin – increased 190 basis points to 17.9%

Selling, General & Administrative Expenses as a Percentage of Gross Profit - improved by 230 basis points

Income From Continuing Operations Before Taxes – increased 52.8% to $476 million

Retail Automotive Same-Store Revenue - increased 6.6%

Retail Automotive Same-Store Gross Profit - increased 18.4%

Retail Automotive Variable Gross Profit Per Unit - increased 38.8% to $5,747

Retail Commercial Truck Dealership Earnings Before Taxes – increased 106.4%

Penske Transportation Solutions Equity Earnings – increased 83.4%

Commenting on the company's results, Chair and CEO Roger Penske said, "Our business produced an all-time record third quarter driven by strength across all areas of our business, including continued strong vehicle margins, improving service and parts operations, a growing Class 8 commercial truck market, record performance at Penske Transportation Solutions, and continuing cost controls, which contributed to a 230 basis point improvement in selling, general, and administrative expenses as a percentage of gross profit. During the quarter, we reduced long-term non-vehicle debt by $245.4 million to $1.4 billion, improved our leverage ratio to 0.9 to 1 on a trailing twelve-month basis, and reduced debt to total capitalization to 27%. Since the end of 2019, we have reduced non-vehicle long-term debt by more than $900 million." Penske continued, "Despite the ongoing supply-chain challenges which continue to impact the availability of new vehicles in both the automotive and commercial truck markets, our performance in the quarter demonstrates the strength of the automotive and commercial truck retail models and the benefits from our diversification."

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the company reported a 155.3% increase in income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders to $876.1 million and a 155.5% increase in related earnings per share to $10.91. This compares to income from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders of $343.1 million, or $4.27 per share, in the prior year. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, income from continuing operations and related earnings per share include charges of $21.4 million, consisting of $12.6 million of debt redemption costs ($0.16 per share) and $8.8 million of charges relating to the increase in U.K. corporate taxes in 2023 ($0.11 per share). Excluding these items, adjusted income from continuing operations increased 172.8% to $897.5 million, and related earnings per share increased 172.7% to $11.18. Foreign exchange positively impacted earnings per share by $0.23. Total revenue increased 31.6% to $19.3 billion from $14.6 billion in the same period last year.

Retail Automotive Dealerships

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, total retail automotive revenue increased 7.2% to $5.6 billion, or 6.6% on a same-store basis, including 13.8% for CarShop. Total retail automotive gross profit increased 19.0% to $1.0 billion, including 18.4% on a same-store basis. Gross margin increased 170 basis points to 17.9% as variable gross profit per unit retailed increased 39%, or $1,607, to $5,747. We are currently in the process of constructing three new franchise dealership points which are expected to open in 2022.

CarShop Used Vehicle SuperCenters

We operated twenty CarShop used vehicle locations as of September 30, 2021. In October 2021, we opened two additional CarShop locations bringing our total number of locations to twenty-two. We expect to open one additional location before the end of the year. We are targeting 150,000 in unit sales and $100 million of earnings before taxes for CarShop by the end of 2023. For the three months ended September 30, 2021, retail unit sales increased by 0.4% to 18,451 while revenue increased by 24.3% to $438.1 million. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, retail unit sales increased by 17.7% to 48,588 while revenue increased by 37.7% to $1,088.9 million.

Retail Commercial Truck Dealerships

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, earnings before taxes increased 106.4% to $48.3 million compared to $23.4 million in the same period last year, return on sales was 6.7%, and fixed cost absorption was 129.9%. The increase in earnings before taxes was principally driven by a 57.7% increase in gross profit, including a 39.9% increase in same-store gross profit. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, earnings before taxes increased 123.4% to $115.5 million compared to $51.7 million in the same period last year and return on sales was 6.5%.

Penske Transportation Solutions Investment

Penske Transportation Solutions ("PTS") is a leading provider of full-service truck leasing, truck rental, contract maintenance, and logistics services. Penske Automotive Group has a 28.9% ownership interest in PTS and accounts for its ownership interest using the equity method of accounting. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, the company recorded $118.3 million and $274.5 million in earnings compared to $64.5 million and $108.0 million for the same period last year, representing increases of 83.4% and 154.2%, respectively. The increase was principally driven by a strong North American Class 8 truck market and increased demand for the company's full-service leasing, rental, and logistics services, coupled with improved efficiency and a reduction in operating expenses which drove a 14% return on sales for PTS during the third quarter 2021.

Best To Work For

We are pleased to announce that thirty-five of our U.S.-based dealerships have been named to the Automotive News List of Top 100 Dealerships to Work For, the most of any dealership group. Audi Turnersville was once again ranked No. 1; the Company has six dealerships in the top ten and fifteen of the top 25 on the annual list. In addition, seven dealerships were ranked in the Top 10 nationally, including the top three places, for their efforts to promote Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.

Corporate Development and Liquidity

Through the nine months ended September 30, 2021, we acquired annualized revenue of approximately $600 million. Subsequent to September 30, 2021, we acquired the remaining 51% of our Japan-based joint venture of premium/luxury automotive brands which is expected to add $250 million in annualized revenue. We have an additional $300 million in annualized revenue under contract and subject to due diligence at the present time.

As of September 30, 2021, the company had available liquidity under its various credit agreements of approximately $1.1 billion, plus $119 million in cash.

Dividend and Share Repurchases

On October 20, 2021, we announced an increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.46 per share payable on December 1, 2021, to shareholders of record as of November 10, 2021.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, we repurchased 2,524,938 shares of our outstanding common stock for $219.8 million, or an average of $87.05 per share, including 2.0 million shares during the third quarter. At the end of the third quarter, we had $71.3 million available under our Board approved share repurchase authority.

Conference Call

Penske Automotive Group will host a conference call discussing financial results relating to the third quarter of 2021 on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. To listen to the conference call, participants must dial (866) 996-5381 [International, please dial (602) 585-9891] using access code 4572964. The call will also be simultaneously broadcast over the Internet through the Investors section of the Penske Automotive Group website. Additionally, an investor presentation relating to the third quarter 2021 financial results has been posted to the company's website. To access the presentation or to listen to the company's webcast, please refer to www.penskeautomotive.com .

About Penske Automotive

Penske Automotive Group, Inc., (NYSE:PAG) headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers. PAG operates dealerships principally in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Italy, and Japan and is one of the largest retailers of commercial trucks in North America for Freightliner. PAG also distributes and retails commercial vehicles, diesel and gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services principally in Australia and New Zealand. Additionally, PAG owns 28.9% of Penske Transportation Solutions, a business that manages a fleet of over 350,000 vehicles providing innovative transportation, supply chain, and technology solutions to North American fleets. PAG is a member of the Fortune 500, Russell 1000, and Russell 3000 indexes and is ranked among the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune Magazine. For additional information, visit the company's website at www.penskeautomotive.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules, such as adjusted income from continuing operations, adjusted earnings per share, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA"), and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. The company has reconciled these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the release. The company believes that these widely accepted measures of operating profitability improve the transparency of the company's disclosures and provide a meaningful presentation of the company's results from its core business operations excluding the impact of items not related to the company's ongoing core business operations and improve the period-to-period comparability of the company's results from its core business operations. These non-GAAP financial measures are not substitutes for GAAP financial results and should only be considered in conjunction with the company's financial information that is presented in accordance with GAAP.

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may involve forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements regarding Penske Automotive Group, Inc.'s financial performance, growth plans, and completion of the acquisitions. Actual results may vary materially because of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, the duration, severity, and resolution of the COVID-19 pandemic, government mandated restrictions on our business in light of COVID-19 or otherwise, economic conditions generally, conditions in the credit markets, changes in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, changes in tariff rates, new rules in place after the recent Brexit accord between the European Union and the U.K. could slow parts originating in the U.K. or Europe for distribution to our dealerships, adverse conditions affecting a particular manufacturer, including the adverse impact to the vehicle and parts supply chain due to limited vehicle availability due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the shortage of automotive semiconductor chips or other components, natural disasters, recall or other disruptions that interrupt the supply of vehicles or parts to us, changes in consumer credit availability, the outcome of legal and administrative matters, and other factors over which management has limited control. These forward-looking statements should be evaluated together with additional information about Penske Automotive Group's business, markets, conditions, and other uncertainties, which could affect Penske Automotive Group's future performance. These risks and uncertainties are addressed in Penske Automotive Group's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). This press release speaks only as of its date, and Penske Automotive Group disclaims any duty to update the information herein.

Inquiries should contact:





Shelley Hulgrave Anthony R. Pordon Executive Vice President and Executive Vice President Investor Relations Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Development Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. 248-648-2812 248-648-2540 shulgrave@penskeautomotive.com tpordon@penskeautomotive.com

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income

(Amounts In Millions, Except Per Share Data)

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30,



September 30,



2021

2020

Change



2021

2020

Change Revenue

$ 6,497.3

$ 5,971.6

8.8 %



$ 19,258.6

$ 14,631.8

31.6 % Cost of Sales



5,331.6



5,015.1

6.3 %





15,997.0



12,345.7

29.6 % Gross Profit

$ 1,165.7

$ 956.5

21.9 %



$ 3,261.6

$ 2,286.1

42.7 % SG&A Expenses



757.7



643.3

17.8 %





2,171.8



1,738.7

24.9 % Depreciation



30.2



29.0

4.1 %





89.7



85.4

5.0 % Operating Income

$ 377.8

$ 284.2

32.9 %



$ 1,000.1

$ 462.0

116.5 % Floor Plan Interest Expense



(6.0)



(8.0)

(25.0) %





(23.4)



(37.4)

(37.4) % Other Interest Expense



(16.2)



(29.1)

(44.3) %





(53.8)



(89.2)

(39.7) % Debt Redemption Costs



—



(1.7)

nm %





(17.0)



(1.7)

nm % Equity in Earnings of Affiliates



120.5



66.2

82.0 %





281.5



110.6

154.5 % Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes

$ 476.1

$ 311.6

52.8 %



$ 1,187.4

$ 444.3

167.3 % Income Taxes



(120.1)



(64.1)

87.4 %





(308.0)



(100.7)

205.9 % Income from Continuing Operations

$ 356.0

$ 247.5

43.8 %



$ 879.4

$ 343.6

155.9 % Income from Discontinued Operations, net of tax



0.3



0.1

nm







0.4



0.3

nm

Net Income

$ 356.3

$ 247.6

43.9 %



$ 879.8

$ 343.9

155.8 % Less: Income (Loss) Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests



1.2



1.0

nm







3.3



0.5

nm

Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders

$ 355.1

$ 246.6

44.0 %



$ 876.5

$ 343.4

155.2 %







































Amounts Attributable to Common Shareholders:





































Reported Income from Continuing Operations

$ 356.0

$ 247.5

43.8 %



$ 879.4

$ 343.6

155.9 % Less: Income (Loss) Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests



1.2



1.0

nm







3.3



0.5

nm

Income from Continuing Operations, net of tax

$ 354.8

$ 246.5

43.9 %



$ 876.1

$ 343.1

155.3 % Income from Discontinued Operations, net of tax



0.3



0.1

nm







0.4



0.3

nm

Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders

$ 355.1

$ 246.6

44.0 %



$ 876.5

$ 343.4

155.2 % Income from Continuing Operations Per Share

$ 4.46

$ 3.07

45.3 %



$ 10.91

$ 4.27

155.5 % Income Per Share

$ 4.47

$ 3.07

45.6 %



$ 10.92

$ 4.27

155.7 % Weighted Average Shares Outstanding



79.5



80.4

(1.1) %





80.3



80.4

(0.1) %







































nm – not meaningful







































PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets

(Amounts In Millions)

(Unaudited)





September 30,

December 31,



2021

2020 Assets:











Cash and Cash Equivalents

$ 119.2

$ 49.5 Accounts Receivable, Net



737.7



806.9 Inventories



2,598.4



3,425.6 Other Current Assets



121.4



126.8 Total Current Assets



3,576.7



4,408.8 Property and Equipment, Net



2,378.6



2,404.4 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets



2,410.9



2,416.5 Intangibles



2,651.6



2,491.8 Other Long-Term Assets



1,701.5



1,525.7 Total Assets

$ 12,719.3

$ 13,247.2













Liabilities and Equity:











Floor Plan Notes Payable

$ 962.2

$ 1,780.5 Floor Plan Notes Payable – Non-Trade



1,074.9



1,363.8 Accounts Payable



808.8



675.4 Accrued Expenses and Other Current Liabilities



922.4



767.2 Current Portion Long-Term Debt



67.9



87.5 Liabilities Held for Sale



0.5



0.5 Total Current Liabilities



3,836.7



4,674.9 Long-Term Debt



1,356.7



1,602.1 Long-Term Operating Lease Liabilities



2,341.1



2,350.3 Other Long-Term Liabilities



1,318.4



1,293.8 Total Liabilities



8,852.9



9,921.1 Equity



3,866.4



3,326.1 Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 12,719.3

$ 13,247.2

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Operations

Selected Data

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





September 30,

September 30,





2021

2020

2021

2020

Geographic Revenue Mix:

























North America



61.4 %

56.5 %

60.6 %

59.9 % U.K.



31.6 %

35.3 %

31.7 %

31.5 % Other International



7.0 %

8.2 %

7.7 %

8.6 % Total



100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %



























Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)

























Retail Automotive

$ 5,634.9

$ 5,258.0

$ 17,039.4

$ 12,828.1

Retail Commercial Trucks



717.3



590.9



1,777.3



1,481.5

Commercial Vehicles Australia/Power Systems



145.1



122.7



441.9



322.2

Total

$ 6,497.3

$ 5,971.6

$ 19,258.6

$ 14,631.8





























Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)

























Retail Automotive

$ 1,010.9

$ 849.7

$ 2,851.2

$ 1,994.1

Retail Commercial Trucks



115.3



73.1



298.0



202.1

Commercial Vehicles Australia/Power Systems



39.5



33.7



112.4



89.9

Total

$ 1,165.7

$ 956.5

$ 3,261.6

$ 2,286.1





























Gross Margin:

























Retail Automotive



17.9 %

16.2 %

16.7 %

15.5 % Retail Commercial Trucks



16.1 %

12.4 %

16.8 %

13.6 % Commercial Vehicles Australia/Power Systems



27.2 %

27.5 %

25.4 %

27.9 % Total



17.9 %

16.0 %

16.9 %

15.6 %







Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,

























2021

2020



2021

2020

Operating Items as a Percentage of Revenue:



















Gross Profit

17.9 % 16.0 %

16.9 % 15.6 % Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

11.7 % 10.8 %

11.3 % 11.9 % Operating Income

5.8 % 4.8 %

5.2 % 3.2 % Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes

7.3 % 5.2 %

6.2 % 3.0 %





















Operating Items as a Percentage of Total Gross Profit:



















Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

65.0 % 67.3 %

66.6 % 76.1 % Operating Income

32.4 % 29.7 %

30.7 % 20.2 %







Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,





























(Amounts in Millions)

2021

2020



2021

2020































EBITDA (1)

$ 522.5

$ 369.7



$ 1,330.9

$ 618.9

Floorplan Credits

$ 10.9

$ 10.3



$ 38.1

$ 27.3

Rent Expense

$ 59.3

$ 58.7



$ 177.7

$ 173.1







(1) See the following Non-GAAP reconciliation table.

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Retail Automotive Operations

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30,



September 30,



2021

2020

Change



2021

2020

Change Retail Automotive Units:





































New Retail



44,373



52,522

(15.5) %





152,571



126,396

20.7 % Used Retail



70,450



70,800

(0.5) %





205,601



176,456

16.5 % Total



114,823



123,322

(6.9) %





358,172



302,852

18.3 %







































Retail Automotive Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)





































New Vehicles

$ 2,275.2

$ 2,350.6

(3.2) %



$ 7,507.9

$ 5,599.8

34.1 % Used Vehicles



2,302.3



1,954.1

17.8 %





6,437.9



4,739.8

35.8 % Finance and Insurance, Net



202.7



174.4

16.2 %





583.8



415.8

40.4 % Service and Parts



555.3



521.8

6.4 %





1,604.7



1,380.3

16.3 % Fleet and Wholesale



299.4



257.1

16.5 %





905.1



692.4

30.7 % Total Revenue

$ 5,634.9

$ 5,258.0

7.2 %



$ 17,039.4

$ 12,828.1

32.8 %







































Retail Automotive Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)





































New Vehicles

$ 264.0

$ 192.8

36.9 %



$ 745.6

$ 437.6

70.4 % Used Vehicles



193.2



143.3

34.8 %





496.7



284.9

74.3 % Finance and Insurance, Net



202.7



174.4

16.2 %





583.8



415.8

40.4 % Service and Parts



333.7



322.0

3.6 %





976.1



827.0

18.0 % Fleet and Wholesale



17.3



17.2

0.6 %





49.0



28.8

70.1 % Total Gross Profit

$ 1,010.9

$ 849.7

19.0 %



$ 2,851.2

$ 1,994.1

43.0 %







































Retail Automotive Revenue Per Vehicle Retailed:





































New Vehicles

$ 51,273

$ 44,754

14.6 %



$ 49,209

$ 44,303

11.1 % Used Vehicles



32,680



27,601

18.4 %





31,312



26,861

16.6 %







































Retail Automotive Gross Profit Per Vehicle Retailed:





































New Vehicles

$ 5,948

$ 3,670

62.1 %



$ 4,886

$ 3,462

41.1 % Used Vehicles



2,743



2,024

35.5 %





2,416



1,615

49.6 % Finance and Insurance



1,765



1,414

24.8 %





1,630



1,373

18.7 %







































Retail Automotive Gross Margin:





































New Vehicles



11.6 %

8.2 % +340 bps





9.9 %

7.8 % +210 bps Used Vehicles



8.4 %

7.3 % +110 bps





7.7 %

6.0 % +170 bps Service and Parts



60.1 %

61.7 % (160) bps





60.8 %

59.9 % 90 bps Fleet and Wholesale



5.8 %

6.7 % (90) bps





5.4 %

4.2 % +120 bps Total Gross Margin



17.9 %

16.2 % +170 bps





16.7 %

15.5 % +120 bps







































Retail Automotive Revenue Mix Percentages:





































New Vehicles



40.4 %

44.7 % (430) bps





44.1 %

43.7 % +40 bps Used Vehicles



40.9 %

37.2 % +370 bps





37.8 %

36.9 % +90 bps Finance and Insurance, Net



3.6 %

3.3 % 30 bps





3.4 %

3.2 % +20 bps Service and Parts



9.9 %

9.9 % --- bps





9.4 %

10.8 % (140) bps Fleet and Wholesale



5.2 %

4.9 % 30 bps





5.3 %

5.4 % (10) bps Total



100.0 %

100.0 %









100.0 %

100.0 %











































Retail Automotive Gross Profit Mix Percentages:





































New Vehicles



26.1 %

22.7 % +340 bps





26.2 %

21.9 % +430 bps Used Vehicles



19.1 %

16.9 % +220 bps





17.4 %

14.3 % +310 bps Finance and Insurance, Net



20.1 %

20.5 % (40) bps





20.5 %

20.9 % (40) bps Service and Parts



33.0 %

37.9 % (490) bps





34.2 %

41.5 % (730) bps Fleet and Wholesale



1.7 %

2.0 % (30) bps





1.7 %

1.4 % +30 bps Total



100.0 %

100.0 %









100.0 %

100.0 %





PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Retail Automotive Operations Same-Store

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30,



September 30,



2021

2020

Change



2021

2020

Change Retail Automotive Same-Store Units:





































New Retail



44,107



51,736

(14.7) %





152,051



124,199

22.4 % Used Retail



68,380



70,069

(2.4) %





201,465



174,073

15.7 % Total



112,487



121,805

(7.6) %





353,516



298,272

18.5 %







































Retail Automotive Same-Store Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)





































New Vehicles

$ 2,252.4

$ 2,323.7

(3.1) %



$ 7,464.4

$ 5,526.7

35.1 % Used Vehicles



2,249.3



1,934.1

16.3 %





6,339.9



4,682.4

35.4 % Finance and Insurance, Net



199.2



172.7

15.3 %





576.9



410.8

40.4 % Service and Parts



548.7



514.4

6.7 %





1,594.3



1,358.7

17.3 % Fleet and Wholesale



294.3



254.0

15.9 %





896.7



679.2

32.0 % Total Revenue

$ 5,543.9

$ 5,198.9

6.6 %



$ 16,872.2

$ 12,657.8

33.3 %







































Retail Automotive Same-Store Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)





































New Vehicles

$ 260.9

$ 191.2

36.5 %



$ 740.2

$ 433.5

70.7 % Used Vehicles



188.8



141.8

33.1 %





489.6



282.0

73.6 % Finance and Insurance, Net



199.2



172.7

15.3 %





576.9



410.8

40.4 % Service and Parts



329.1



317.8

3.6 %





968.5



815.0

18.8 % Fleet and Wholesale



17.3



17.0

1.8 %





48.8



28.4

71.8 % Total Gross Profit

$ 995.3

$ 840.5

18.4 %



$ 2,824.0

$ 1,969.7

43.4 %







































Retail Automotive Same-Store Revenue Per Vehicle Retailed:





































New Vehicles

$ 51,066

$ 44,915

13.7 %



$ 49,091

$ 44,499

10.3 % Used Vehicles



32,894



27,604

19.2 %





31,469



26,899

17.0 %







































Retail Automotive Same-Store Gross Profit Per Vehicle Retailed:





































New Vehicles

$ 5,914

$ 3,695

60.1 %



$ 4,868

$ 3,491

39.4 % Used Vehicles



2,762



2,024

36.5 %





2,430



1,620

50.0 % Finance and Insurance



1,771



1,418

24.9 %





1,632



1,377

18.5 %







































Retail Automotive Same-Store Gross Margin:





































New Vehicles



11.6 %

8.2 % +340 bps





9.9 %

7.8 % +210 bps Used Vehicles



8.4 %

7.3 % +110 bps





7.7 %

6.0 % +170 bps Service and Parts



60.0 %

61.8 % (180) bps





60.7 %

60.0 % 70 bps Fleet and Wholesale



5.9 %

6.7 % (80) bps





5.4 %

4.2 % +120 bps Total Gross Margin



18.0 %

16.2 % +180 bps





16.7 %

15.6 % +110 bps







































Retail Automotive Revenue Mix Percentages:





































New Vehicles



40.6 %

44.7 % (410) bps





44.2 %

43.7 % +50 bps Used Vehicles



40.6 %

37.2 % +340 bps





37.6 %

37.0 % +60 bps Finance and Insurance, Net



3.6 %

3.3 % 30 bps





3.4 %

3.2 % +20 bps Service and Parts



9.9 %

9.9 % --- bps





9.4 %

10.7 % (130) bps Fleet and Wholesale



5.3 %

4.9 % 40 bps





5.4 %

5.4 % --- bps Total



100.0 %

100.0 %









100.0 %

100.0 %











































Retail Automotive Gross Profit Mix Percentages:





































New Vehicles



26.2 %

22.7 % +350 bps





26.2 %

22.0 % +420 bps Used Vehicles



19.0 %

16.9 % +210 bps





17.3 %

14.3 % +300 bps Finance and Insurance, Net



20.0 %

20.5 % (50) bps





20.4 %

20.9 % (50) bps Service and Parts



33.1 %

37.8 % (470) bps





34.3 %

41.4 % (710) bps Fleet and Wholesale



1.7 %

2.1 % (40) bps





1.8 %

1.4 % +40 bps Total



100.0 %

100.0 %









100.0 %

100.0 %





PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Retail Commercial Truck Operations

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30,



September 30,



2021

2020

Change



2021

2020

Change Retail Commercial Truck Units:





































New Retail



3,892



3,196

21.8 %





9,371



8,070

16.1 % Used Retail



928



1,284

(27.7) %





2,601



2,755

(5.6) % Total



4,820



4,480

7.6 %





11,972



10,825

10.6 %







































Retail Commercial Truck Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)





































New Vehicles

$ 464.1

$ 376.6

23.2 %



$ 1,110.8

$ 930.4

19.4 % Used Vehicles



81.2



63.9

27.1 %





191.2



135.4

41.2 % Finance and Insurance, Net



4.8



4.1

17.1 %





11.7



10.5

11.4 % Service and Parts



160.9



122.1

31.8 %





442.8



358.1

23.7 % Wholesale and Other



6.3



24.2

(74.0) %





20.8



47.1

(55.8) % Total Revenue

$ 717.3

$ 590.9

21.4 %



$ 1,777.3

$ 1,481.5

20.0 %







































Retail Commercial Truck Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)





































New Vehicles

$ 22.2

$ 12.3

80.5 %



$ 56.0

$ 34.4

62.8 % Used Vehicles



16.5



0.8

1,962.5 %





32.4



(4.5)

820.0 % Finance and Insurance, Net



4.8



4.1

17.1 %





11.7



10.5

11.4 % Service and Parts



67.8



52.9

28.2 %





186.8



155.4

20.2 % Wholesale and Other



4.0



3.0

33.3 %





11.1



6.3

76.2 % Total Gross Profit

$ 115.3

$ 73.1

57.7 %



$ 298.0

$ 202.1

47.5 %







































Retail Commercial Truck Revenue Per Vehicle Retailed:





































New Vehicles

$ 119,243

$ 117,825

1.2 %



$ 118,532

$ 115,286

2.8 % Used Vehicles



87,552



49,735

76.0 %





73,515



49,141

49.6 %







































Retail Commercial Truck Gross Profit Per Vehicle Retailed:





































New Vehicles

$ 5,700

$ 3,856

47.8 %



$ 5,978

$ 4,265

40.2 % Used Vehicles



17,762



626

2,737.4 %





12,459



(1,645)

857.4 % Finance and Insurance



1,006



923

9.0 %





985



973

1.2 %







































Retail Commercial Truck Gross Margin:





































New Vehicles



4.8 %

3.3 % +150 bps





5.0 %

3.7 % +130 bps Used Vehicles



20.3 %

1.3 % 1,900 bps





16.9 %

(3.3) % +2,020 bps Service and Parts



42.1 %

43.3 % (120) bps





42.2 %

43.4 % (120) bps Total Gross Margin



16.1 %

12.4 % +370 bps





16.8 %

13.6 % +320 bps







































Retail Commercial Truck Revenue Mix Percentages:





































New Vehicles



64.7 %

63.7 % +100 bps





62.5 %

62.8 % (30) bps Used Vehicles



11.3 %

10.8 % 50 bps





10.8 %

9.1 % +170 bps Finance and Insurance, Net



0.7 %

0.7 % --- bps





0.7 %

0.7 % --- bps Service and Parts



22.4 %

20.7 % +170 bps





24.9 %

24.2 % +70 bps Wholesale and Other



0.9 %

4.1 % (320) bps





1.1 %

3.2 % (210) bps Total



100.0 %

100.0 %









100.0 %

100.0 %











































Retail Commercial Truck Gross Profit Mix Percentages:





































New Vehicles



19.3 %

16.8 % +250 bps





18.8 %

17.0 % +180 bps Used Vehicles



14.3 %

1.1 % 1,320 bps





10.9 %

(2.2) % +1,310 bps Finance and Insurance, Net



4.2 %

5.6 % (140) bps





3.9 %

5.2 % (130) bps Service and Parts



58.8 %

72.4 % (1,360) bps





62.7 %

76.9 % (1,420) bps Wholesale and Other



3.4 %

4.1 % (70) bps





3.7 %

3.1 % +60 bps Total



100.0 %

100.0 %









100.0 %

100.0 %





PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Retail Commercial Truck Operations Same-Store

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30,



September 30,



2021

2020

Change



2021

2020

Change Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Units:





































New Retail



3,078



3,196

(3.7) %





8,013



8,070

(0.7) % Used Retail



843



1,284

(34.3) %





2,487



2,755

(9.7) % Total



3,921



4,480

(12.5) %





10,500



10,825

(3.0) %







































Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)





































New Vehicles

$ 382.3

$ 376.6

1.5 %



$ 969.7

$ 930.4

4.2 % Used Vehicles



74.9



63.9

17.2 %





182.7



135.4

34.9 % Finance and Insurance, Net



4.6



4.1

12.2 %





11.5



10.5

9.5 % Service and Parts



137.4



122.1

12.5 %





398.3



358.1

11.2 % Wholesale and Other



6.1



24.2

(74.8) %





20.6



47.1

(56.3) % Total Revenue

$ 605.3

$ 590.9

2.4 %



$ 1,582.8

$ 1,481.5

6.8 %







































Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)





































New Vehicles

$ 19.9

$ 12.3

61.8 %



$ 52.0

$ 34.4

51.2 % Used Vehicles



15.3



0.8

1,812.5 %





30.8



(4.5)

784.4 % Finance and Insurance, Net



4.6



4.1

12.2 %





11.5



10.5

9.5 % Service and Parts



58.4



52.9

10.4 %





169.1



155.4

8.8 % Wholesale and Other



3.9



2.9

34.5 %





10.9



6.1

78.7 % Total Gross Profit

$ 102.1

$ 73.0

39.9 %



$ 274.3

$ 201.9

35.9 %







































Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Revenue Per Vehicle Retailed:





































New Vehicles

$ 124,193

$ 117,825

5.4 %



$ 121,018

$ 115,286

5.0 % Used Vehicles



88,866



49,735

78.7 %





73,444



49,141

49.5 %







































Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Gross Profit Per Vehicle Retailed:





































New Vehicles

$ 6,456

$ 3,856

67.4 %



$ 6,493

$ 4,265

52.2 % Used Vehicles



18,161



626

2,801.1 %





12,392



(1,645)

853.3 % Finance and Insurance



1,173



923

27.1 %





1,094



973

12.4 %







































Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Gross Margin:





































New Vehicles



5.2 %

3.3 % +190 bps





5.4 %

3.7 % +170 bps Used Vehicles



20.4 %

1.3 % 1,910 bps





16.9 %

(3.3) % 2,020 bps Service and Parts



42.5 %

43.3 % (80) bps





42.5 %

43.4 % (90) bps Total Gross Margin



16.9 %

12.4 % +450 bps





17.3 %

13.6 % +370 bps







































Retail Commercial Truck Revenue Mix Percentages:





































New Vehicles



63.2 %

63.7 % (50) bps





61.3 %

62.8 % (150) bps Used Vehicles



12.4 %

10.8 % +160 bps





11.5 %

9.1 % +240 bps Finance and Insurance, Net



0.8 %

0.7 % 10 bps





0.7 %

0.7 % --- bps Service and Parts



22.7 %

20.7 % +200 bps





25.2 %

24.2 % +100 bps Wholesale and Other



0.9 %

4.1 % (320) bps





1.3 %

3.2 % (190) bps Total



100.0 %

100.0 %









100.0 %

100.0 %











































Retail Commercial Truck Gross Profit Mix Percentages:





































New Vehicles



19.5 %

16.8 % +270 bps





19.0 %

17.0 % +200 bps Used Vehicles



15.0 %

1.1 % 1,390 bps





11.2 %

(2.2) % 1,340 bps Finance and Insurance, Net



4.5 %

5.6 % (110) bps





4.2 %

5.2 % (100) bps Service and Parts



57.2 %

72.5 % (1,530) bps





61.6 %

77.0 % (1,540) bps Wholesale and Other



3.8 %

4.0 % (20) bps





4.0 %

3.0 % +100 bps Total



100.0 %

100.0 %









100.0 %

100.0 %





PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Supplemental Data

(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





September 30,

September 30,





2021

2020

2021

2020

Retail Automotive Revenue Mix:

















Premium:

















BMW / MINI

23 % 23 % 23 % 22 % Audi

12 % 13 % 12 % 13 % Mercedes-Benz

10 % 10 % 10 % 10 % Land Rover / Jaguar

7 % 9 % 9 % 9 % Porsche

7 % 7 % 7 % 7 % Ferrari / Maserati

3 % 2 % 2 % 3 % Lexus

3 % 3 % 3 % 3 % Acura

1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % Bentley

1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % Others

2 % 2 % 2 % 2 % Total Premium

69 % 71 % 70 % 71 % Volume Non-U.S.:

















Toyota

12 % 10 % 12 % 10 % Honda

6 % 6 % 6 % 6 % Volkswagen

2 % 2 % 2 % 3 % Nissan

1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % Others

1 % 2 % 2 % 2 % Total Volume Non-U.S.

22 % 21 % 23 % 22 % U.S.:

















General Motors / Chrysler / Ford

1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % CarShop Used Vehicle SuperCenters

8 % 7 % 6 % 6 % Total

100 % 100 % 100 % 100 %







Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30, Capital Expenditures / Stock Repurchases:

2021

2020

2021

2020 (Amounts in Millions)































Capital expenditures

$

66.7

$

37.5

$

157.5

$

114.3 Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired

$

—

$

—

$

278.0

$

— Stock repurchases































Aggregate purchase price

$

178.9

$

0.2

$

219.8

$

34.4 Shares repurchased





2.0





—





2.5





1.0

Balance Sheet and Other Highlights:

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 (Amounts in Millions)

















Cash and Cash Equivalents



$

119.2

$

49.5 Inventories



$

2,598.4

$

3,425.6 Total Floorplan Notes Payable



$

2,037.1

$

3,144.3 Total Long-Term Debt



$

1,424.6

$

1,689.6 Equity



$

3,866.4

$

3,326.1



















Debt to Total Capitalization Ratio







26.9%





33.7% Leverage Ratio (1)







0.9x





1.8x



















New vehicle days' supply







19 days





50 days Used vehicle days' supply







40 days





48 days





(1) See the following Non-GAAP reconciliation table.

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Unaudited)

The following tables reconcile reported income from continuing operations and earnings per share to adjusted income from continuing operations and adjusted earnings per share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, and 2020:

Income from Continuing Operations:





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended

(Amounts in Millions)

September 30,



September 30,





2021



2020

% Change



2021



2020

% Change











































Income from Continuing Operations

$ 354.8



$ 246.5

43.9 %

$ 876.1



$ 343.1

155.3 % Tax legislation changes (1) (2)



—





(15.4)

nm





8.8





(15.4)

nm

Debt redemption costs (3)



—





1.3

nm





12.6





1.3

nm

Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations

$ 354.8



$ 232.4

52.7 %

$ 897.5



$ 329.0

172.8 %

Earnings Per Share:





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30,



September 30,





2021



2020

% Change



2021



2020

% Change











































Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations

$ 4.46



$ 3.07

45.3 %

$ 10.91



$ 4.27

155.5 % Tax legislation changes (1) (2)



—





(0.19)

nm





0.11





(0.19)

nm

Debt redemption costs (3)



—





0.02

nm





0.16





0.02

nm

Adjusted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations

$ 4.46



$ 2.90

53.8 %

$ 11.18



$ 4.10

172.7 %





(1) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, related to a net income tax benefit of $15.4 million, or $0.19 per share, from various U.S. and foreign tax legislation changes (2) For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, represents a revaluation of our U.K. deferred tax assets and liabilities due to an increase in the U.K. corporate tax rate from 19% currently to 25%, effective April 1, 2023 (3) Related to expenses in connection with the redemption of our 5.5% senior subordinated notes due 2026 in 2021 and the redemption of our 5.75% senior subordinated notes due 2022 in 2020

The following tables reconcile reported net income to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, and 2020:





Three Months Ended















September 30,

2021 vs. 2020 (Amounts in Millions)

2021

2020

Change

% Change

























Net Income

$ 356.3

$ 247.6

$ 108.7

43.9 % Add: Depreciation



30.2



29.0



1.2

4.1 % Other Interest Expense



16.2



29.1



(12.9)

(44.3) % Income Taxes



120.1



64.1



56.0

87.4 % Income from Discontinued Operations, net of tax



(0.3)



(0.1)



(0.2)

nm

EBITDA

$ 522.5

$ 369.7

$ 152.8

41.3 % Add: Debt redemption costs



—



1.7



(1.7)

nm

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 522.5

$ 371.4

$ 151.1

40.7 %





Nine Months Ended















September 30,

2021 vs. 2020 (Amounts in Millions)

2021

2020

Change

% Change

























Net Income

$ 879.8

$ 343.9

$ 535.9

155.8 % Add: Depreciation



89.7



85.4



4.3

5.0 % Other Interest Expense



53.8



89.2



(35.4)

(39.7) % Income Taxes



308.0



100.7



207.3

205.9 % Income from Discontinued Operations, net of tax



(0.4)



(0.3)



(0.1)

nm

EBITDA

$ 1,330.9

$ 618.9

$ 712.0

115.0 % Add: Debt redemption costs



17.0



1.7



15.3

nm

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 1,347.9

$ 620.6

$ 727.3

117.2 %



nm – not meaningful

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Unaudited)

The following table reconciles the leverage ratio as of September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020:





Three

Nine

Trailing Twelve

Trailing Twelve



Months Ended

Months Ended

Months Ended

Months Ended (Amounts in Millions)

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2021

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

























Net Income

$ 201.4

$ 879.8

$ 1,081.2

$ 545.3 Add: Depreciation



30.1



89.7



119.8



115.5 Other Interest Expense



28.7



53.8



82.5



119.6 Income Taxes



62.0



308.0



370.0



162.7 Income from Discontinued Operations, net of tax



(0.1)



(0.4)



(0.5)



(0.4) EBITDA

$ 322.1

$ 1,330.9

$ 1,653.0

$ 942.7

























Total Non-Vehicle Long-Term Debt













$ 1,424.6

$ 1,689.6 Leverage Ratio















0.9x



1.8x

