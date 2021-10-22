Atento Reports

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO, "Atento" or the "Company"), the leading company in CX solutions and business process outsourcing (CRM / BPO) in Latin America and one of the five largest providers worldwide, we detected a cyber-security attack on our IT systems in Brazil on Sunday October 17 2021.

We immediately deployed all available cybersecurity protocols to assess and contain the threat.

Our top priority has always been to ensure the protection and integrity of our customers' data and systems. In order to prevent any possible risk to our clients, we proactively isolated the impacted systems inside of Atento and also suspended the connections from our systems to those of our customers in Brazil. This is what caused the interruption of the service.

Our investigations are still ongoing and we are working closely with our advisors and the relevant authorities to assess the business impact of the incident and to take the appropriate measures.

We quickly contained the threat, and in first 24 hours we could start providing limited service to some customers.

At this time, we have already resumed data center operations and will continue recovering services of the remaining affected sites progressively.

We would like to thank all our customers who are and have been fully supportive during this incident.

