Cruise Planners Named a 2021 Franchising@WORK Gold Award Winner by Franchise Business Review

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruise Planners, an American Express Travel Representative, was recently honored with the Gold award by Franchise Business Review as part of the 2021 Franchising@WORK Awards. The awards recognize franchise companies with the highest employee satisfaction based on an independent survey of their corporate franchise home office team.

Participants were asked 24 core benchmark questions related to job satisfaction, engagement, management, brand leadership, and culture, as well as detailed personal questions about their position, compensation, benefits, and demographics. To make the list of Gold Award Winners, companies must have an extremely positive response on the anonymous employee survey.

Cruise Planners CEO and Founder, Michelle Fee, has high standards for a positive corporate culture at Cruise Planners. She set the bar over 25 years ago and the Cruise Planners Home Office Team have embraced it ever since, supporting and building the largest network of home-based travel advisors in the nation.

"Who we are drives what we do," says Michelle Fee, "and with all that we do, we do it with what we've coined as Cruisitude®; a positive outlook on life and travel. There are many travel companies, but one of the main factors that distinguishes us from any other company is our people and our culture."

"We're honored to be named a 2021 Franchising@WORK Gold Award Winner," said Vicky Garcia COO of Cruise Planners. "We have been committed to fostering an incredible culture at Cruise Planners and this award confirms that our efforts have been a success. Most importantly, our Home Office Team provides the Cruisitude that translates into successful franchisees. We help franchisees turn a passion for travel into a passion for entrepreneurship."

About Cruise Planners

Cruise Planners, the nation's largest home-based travel advisor franchise network and an American Express Travel Representative, has more than 2,500 franchise owners who independently book vacations and travel experiences for their clients. Headquartered in Coral Springs, Fla. since 1994, Cruise Planners provides its travel advisors with access to award-winning, innovative marketing; cutting-edge mobile technology; dynamic, hands-on training; lead-generating tools, as well as professional coaching and development. Cruise Planners has achieved top producer status with every major cruise line, many land vendors and maintains a philanthropic drive earning an International Franchise Association FranTech award for innovation and Magellan Awards from Travel Weekly. Learn more at http://www.cruiseplanners.com

