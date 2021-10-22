Denny's Invites Veterans Nationwide to Enjoy a Free Build Your Own Grand Slam® on November 11

Denny's continues its yearly tradition to honor America's veterans for their service and will be kicking off its second annual Heroes Tour

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Veterans Day, Denny's will continue its ongoing tradition of offering a complimentary Build Your Own Grand Slam to all active, inactive and military personnel to thank America's veterans for their endless service and dedication.

One of Denny's signature breakfast entrees, the Build Your Own Grand Slam includes a choice of four delicious items for a fully customizable breakfast. And with more than 10 choices -- such as fluffy buttermilk pancakes, eggs cooked to order, bacon strips, buttermilk biscuits and hash browns– there is something for everyone. The offer is valid for dine-in only at participating locations from 5 a.m. to noon* with a valid military ID or DD 214.

To continue its mission of feeding people's bodies, minds and souls, Denny's will also be taking its Mobile Relief Diner on the company's second annual "Heroes Tour" to deliver free, hot meals to veterans and active military. Dates and locations will be announced at a later date.

"As veterans continue to feel the effects of the pandemic, it's important now more than ever to honor America's heroes" said John Dillon, chief brand officer for Denny's. "This year, we look forward to welcoming them into our booths and launching our second annual Heroes Tour to show our gratitude and support for both veterans and active military personnel."

Denny's is committed to ensuring its restaurants are operating safely to welcome guests back in dining rooms. The company has created best-in-class practices for operations, customer service and cleaning and sanitation to deliver the same high-quality food and great experience that Denny's is known for in a safe manner.

For more information about Denny's or to find a participating location near you, please visit www.dennys.com. Follow along with Denny's Mobile Relief Diner on Twitter to learn more about dates and locations for the Heroes Tour.

*Denny's Veterans Day offer is valid for dine-in only and will not be available for online ordering through 'Denny's on Demand.' Some locations may open after 5 a.m.; check your local restaurant for its hours of operation.

ABOUT DENNY'S CORP.

Denny's Corporation is the franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, based on the number of restaurants. As of June 30, 2021, Denny's had 1,645 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants around the world including 149 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, El Salvador, Indonesia, and the United Kingdom. For further information on Denny's, including news releases, please visit the Denny's website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channel via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn or YouTube.

