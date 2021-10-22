RYU Apparel Sets Date for US Launch of Inaugural Catalogue Business

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - RYU Apparel Inc. (TSXV: RYU) (OTCQB: RYPPF) (FWB: RYAA) ("RYU" or the "Company"), a creator of award-winning urban athletic apparel, is pleased to announce the launch of its first-ever catalogue on November 8th 2021. The catalogue will be distributed to households throughout the USA.

Over the past few months RYU has delivered on a series of prominent events including uniforms and gear for the Canadian skateboarding team at the Tokyo Olympics, as well as its first product collaboration with the NFL Alumni Academy. To deliver on its next milestone, RYU has partnered with Premier Direct-to-Consumer Marketing Agency, CohereOne, to launch a nationwide direct marketing catalogue business.

During the last three months, RYU has efficiently put in place the foundational product architecture and brand tenants that have enabled its four-pillared sustainable growth strategy to begin taking root. Now, as a complement to its omni channel ecosystem, the integration of a catalogue business aims to drive new customer exposure while optimizing the existing customer experience.

According to the Harvard Business Review, catalogues are making a comeback, and consumer response rates have increased by 170%. Further, according to articles on Retail Dive and the Wall Street Journal, retailers such as Bonobos, H&M, and Athleta have seen huge gains in the catalogue space while other giants like Nordstrom and Patagonia are also heavily investing in the medium. Lastly, direct marketing through catalogues has increased post initial purchase transactions and long-term customer value by 76% according to client data from RYU's partner, CohereOne.

"We see catalogues standing apart from peoples' increasingly cluttered email inboxes and social media feeds. It's like putting the store experience right in front of the customer so they can leisurely interact with, and shop from, the brand's products in the comfort of their living room. Catalogues also create incremental demand and play a crucial role in peoples' buying decisions. As physical products, they can linger in consumers' homes long after emails are deleted," said RYU COO Rob Blair.

About RYU Apparel

RYU Apparel (TSXV:RYU, OTCQB:RYPPF), or Respect Your Universe, is an award winning urban athletic apparel and accessories brand engineered for the fitness, performance and lifestyle of the athletic man and woman. Designed without compromise for fit, comfort, and durability, RYU exists to facilitate optimal human performance. For more information, please visit the RYU website at: http://ryu.com.

