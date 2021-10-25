Mayors Welcome Biden Framework to Build Back Better

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today President Joe Biden presented a revised framework to Congress for his Build Back Better plan, and the proposal includes major priorities of the U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM). In response, USCM President Dayton (OH) Mayor Nan Whaley released the following statement.

"Mayors are grateful for President Biden's continued leadership to deliver generational investments to build back better. The framework outlined today represents monumental progress in our fight against climate change and provides historic investments in affordable housing. We also appreciate the administration making childcare and education a priority. It is critical that Congress move quickly to finalize legislation so that it can get to the president for his signature. Mayors also continue to urge lawmakers to pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill that will help revitalize American cities and propel our transportation system forward. Congress is on the verge of historic achievements for the American people and mayors will continue to press for action."

