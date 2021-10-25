Duke Energy launches Sustainable Financing Framework to fund clean energy transition

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) is launching a new framework that will help attract billions of dollars of investments in eligible green and social projects to drive the company's clean energy transition – the most ambitious in the industry.

Duke Energy's new Sustainable Financing Framework defines the investment areas aligned to the company's clean energy strategy, further enabling it to issue green and sustainability bonds, loans or other financing instruments.

"We're committed to a clean energy future for our customers and communities," said Lynn Good, Duke Energy's chair, president and chief executive officer. "Our long-term investment strategy is part of the solution and will provide sustainable environmental, social and customer benefits as we work to achieve our net-zero goals."

Since 2018, Duke Energy has issued $2.3 billion in green bonds. The Framework strengthens the company's commitment to sustainable financing and broadens the scope of eligible investments to align with the company's environmental, social responsibility and governance (ESG) priorities.

Eligible projects include renewable energy, energy efficiency, advanced grid technology, and expanded opportunities for diverse suppliers and small businesses.

Duke Energy engaged S&P Global to provide a second party opinion regarding the alignment of the Framework to the 2021 Green Bond Principles, Social Bond Principles, and Sustainability Bond Guidelines, as administered by the International Capital Market Association.

Shaping a Sustainable Energy Future

Eligible projects will deliver long-term, sustainable value for shareholders, customers and other stakeholders.

Duke Energy is leading the largest, most ambitious clean energy transition in North America, in collaboration with stakeholders across all of its service territories. The company has set enterprise-wide emission reduction goals – to reduce carbon emissions from electricity generation by at least 50% and to achieve net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas distribution businesses by 2030 and to achieve net-zero emissions from electricity generation by 2050.

Duke Energy is focused on achieving these goals in a way that also supports our communities and society at large. This includes maintaining a diverse and inclusive workforce, investing in diverse suppliers, bringing jobs and investments into the communities it serves, and ensuring the transition to cleaner energy happens in a way that is safe and equitable for everyone involved. Read more about Duke Energy's ESG priorities.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 7.9 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 51,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,500 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy strategy to create a smarter energy future for its customers and communities – with goals of at least a 50 percent carbon reduction by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The company is a top U.S. renewable energy provider, on track to own or purchase 16,000 megawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2025. The company also is investing in major electric grid upgrades and expanded battery storage, and exploring zero-emitting power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2021 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "America's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

