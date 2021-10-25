Four Fudan programs make the list of Financial Times' Top 50 Global EMBA Programs

SHANGHAI, Oct. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 18, 2021, the Financial Times (FT) released its Executive EMBA Ranking for 2021. School of Management, Fudan University said that it was more than pleased to learn that four of its programs were among the World's Top 50 EMBA Programs in FT's ranking. In particular, Fudan EMBA Program has climbed to the 13th place, while The University of Hong Kong-Fudan University IMBA Programme garnered the top position among part-time MBA programs globally.

The four programs that made it into FT's global list included Fudan EMBA Program, Washington University-Fudan University EMBA Program, The University of Hong Kong-Fudan University IMBA Programme and BI Norwegian Business School-Fudan University MBA Program.

Fudan EMBA Program came in 13 th this year - No.1 in Research Rank, Work Experience, International Faculty and International Students among Chinese-taught EMBA programs;

The Washington University-Fudan University EMBA Program placed 23 rd - No.1 in Research Rank in Asia ;

The University of Hong Kong-Fudan University IMBA Programme ranked 32 nd - No.1 among Global Part-time MBA Programs;

BI Norwegian Business School-Fudan University MBA Program claimed the 45th position - No.3 in Salary Increase Worldwide.

In addition, School of Management, Fudan University took the 91st position worldwide on the UTD Top 100 Business School Research Ranking as well as, once again, the No.1 spot among Chinese mainland business schools. This marks the sixth consecutive year that the School has ranked among the top 100 in this most authoritative list of business schools evaluated for scientific research performance.

Most notably, with the ongoing enhancements to its educational and research programs, School of Management, Fudan University has been one of the vanguards in fulfilling the mission of our times of making contributions to the economic and social development of China by taking the initiative to develop innovative educational programs. Citing an example, the School launched a Sci-tech Innovation Strategy in 2020 despite being in the throes of the Covid-19 pandemic, under which several special research projects that examined what benefits sci-tech innovation (STI) brings to management and how management empowers it were undertaken. The School also established the Fudan Sci-tech Innovation Leadership Program, and took the lead among Chinese business schools in opening an Sci-tech Innovation Program Office in a move to accelerate the creation of STI-based ecosystem and to empower STI organizations. In further support of the country's sci-tech innovation initiative, the School is also continuing the implementation of research projects that examine other aspects of STI management and facilitate the formation of STI leaders.

The School plans to further enhance the quality of its educational programs as well as create and nurture a career path for management professionals, professors, researchers and social leaders with a global perspective and a deep understanding of what China needs, with the aim of making greater contributions to the country's economic growth and social development.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE School of Management, Fudan University