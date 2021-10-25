Redox launches FHIR® API to bring healthcare up to speed with new data standard

Healthcare IT platform releases industry's first developer tools that convert healthcare data into the FHIR® syntax within any integration environment
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Redox, the industry-leading platform for healthcare interoperability, has officially released the Redox FHIR® API. This expansion to the platform converts all data exchange with hospitals, providers, payers, HIEs, and every type of health system into the FHIR® syntax. As a result, healthcare receives full access to the future of integrated data through today's Redox FHIR® API.

Redox (PRNewsfoto/Redox)
Redox (PRNewsfoto/Redox)

Current legislation mandates that healthcare entities embed only two FHIR-conformant EHR functionalities: query and single sign on (SSO) applications. However, Redox provided further tooling for developers working with FHIR®.

Redox is healthcare's first and only platform where developers have a sandbox that can convert all FHIR® communications into multiple data exchange simulations using a single API. Developers can now access a test environment that simulates real data exchange before ever interacting directly with the EHR or other integrated systems.

More features presented by the Redox FHIR® API:

  • query a patient's health record within a system,
  • single sign on (SSO) via SMART on FHIR®,
  • receive specific events without a firehose of unsolicited data,
  • write events back into the EHR though largely unavailable through other platforms.

Along with the Redox FHIR® API, Redox is supporting developer workflows with an extensive set of sample API calls, dashboard tools to experiment with the API immediately through the Redox sandbox, and step-by-step documentation for implementing healthcare workflows. To explore the suite of tools, visit the Redox FHIR® API page.

"We've been implementing and connecting to FHIR® endpoints for 5 years now, so we are excited to productize those learnings in our newest API release. The Redox FHIR® API empowers healthcare developers by providing a consistent, and normalized FHIR-conformant API," explains James Lloyd co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at Redox. "Developers only code once to the Redox FHIR® API to implement their integration use cases with every provider and health care organization, regardless of health system specific protocols."

FHIR® is a registered trademark of Health Level Seven International (HL7) and is used with the permission of HL7. Use of this trademark does not constitute an endorsement of products/services by HL7®.

About Redox

Redox accelerates the development and distribution of healthcare software solutions with a full-service integration platform to securely and efficiently exchange healthcare data. With just one connection, data can be transmitted across a growing network of 1,700+ healthcare delivery organizations and 300 independent software vendors. Members of the Redox Network exchange more than 20 million patient records per day, leveraging a single data standard compatible with more than 85 electronic health record systems. Redox exists to make healthcare data useful and every patient's experience a little bit better. Learn how you can leverage the Redox platform at www.redoxengine.com. Visit us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

