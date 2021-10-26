Biolife Solutions Supports Biostorage Best Practices Through SciSafe's "Centers of Excellence" With New World-Class Facility in Amsterdam

BOTHELL, Wash., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biolife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS), a leading supplier of class-defining bioproduction tools and services for cell and gene therapies ("CGT"), and its biological material storage brand SciSafe, a multi-facility provider of storage services to the CGT and broader biopharma market, today announced the opening of a new 40,000 square-foot biorepository Center of Excellence in Amsterdam, adjacent to the Schiphol Airport.

SciSafe Center of Excellence - Amsterdam, Netherlands

This facility, already partially contracted to an anchor major pharmaceutical customer, will include a CAR-T cell storage suite to support development of emerging CAR-T cell treatments, boasts a freezer farm of 300+ Stirling Ultracold ultra-low temperature ("ULT") freezers for biopreservation of customers' temperature sensitive biologic material. European pharmaceutical manufacturers are expanding their existing partnerships with SciSafe by utilizing this new Amsterdam storage facility to improve global access to lifesaving biologic therapies.

"Our SciSafe team has extensive industry experience and expertise in establishing cGMP compliance of cold chain distribution, biostorage protocols, equipment management and sample management," said Michael Rice, Chairman and CEO. "We plan to fully leverage our facilities to showcase our tools and services portfolio and to create Centers of Excellence for education and training on CGT bioprocessing workflows."

SciSafe's state-of-the-art and secure biostorage services allow clients' research teams to focus on what matters most – improving the lives of patients through the discovery of medicines that can prevent, treat and cure some of the world's most life-threatening diseases.

BioLife Solutions is leveraging its biopreservation tools and services portfolio (including Stirling Ultracold freezers, Isothermal freezers, CryoStor®, HypoThermosol® biopreservation media, ThawSTAR® thawing equipment, evo Smart Shippers and Sexton cell processing tools) to define and support biostorage practices. SciSafe facilities hold various quality and regulatory certifications including: ISO20387 and ISO9001, FDA registration, Japan Pharma inspection and Farmatec accreditations.

Biolife Solutions is committed to ongoing infrastructure investments and innovation to maintain the integrity of stored customer biological and pharmaceutical assets 24/7/365, within its biostorage facilities. Our cold storage solutions protect biologic materials in conditions ranging from +70°C to -196°C.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions is a leading supplier of cell and gene therapy bioproduction products and services. Our portfolio includes our proprietary CryoStor® freeze media and HypoThermosol® shipping and storage media, ThawSTAR® family of automated, water-free thawing products, evo® cold chain management system, Custom Biogenic Systems® high-capacity cryogenic freezers, Stirling Ultracold ULT freezers, SciSafe biologic materials storage , and Sexton cell processing tools. For more information, please visit www.biolifesolutions.com, www.savsu.com, www.custombiogenics.com, www.scisafe.com, www.stirlingultracold.com, www.sextonbio.com and follow BioLife on Twitter.

Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the company's ability to implement its business strategy and anticipated business and operations (including as it relates to the opening and operation of its new facility in Amsterdam), the potential utility of and market for the company's products and services and the company's ability to cross sell its products and services, including its recently acquired products, potential market expansion (including with consideration to the opening and operation of our new Amsterdam facility, our recent acquisitions and giving effect to the COVID-19 pandemic), regulatory approvals and/or commercial manufacturing of our customers' products, potential customer revenue, and our ability to retain our current customers on an exclusive basis, if at all. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including among other things, market adoption of the company's products (including the company's recently acquired products), the ability of the company to continue to implement its business strategy (including our ability to successful operate and promote our new Amsterdam facility), market volatility, competition, litigation, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and those other factors described in our risk factors set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained herein or to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof, other than as may be required by applicable law.

Contacts:

At the Company

Roderick de Greef

Chief Financial Officer

(425) 686-6002

rdegreef@biolifesolutions.com

Investors

LHA Investor Relations

Jody Cain

(310) 691-7100

jcain@lhai.com

BioLife Solutions New Logo 2021 (PRNewsfoto/BioLife Solutions, Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BioLife Solutions, Inc.