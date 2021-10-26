Digi-Key Receives Electronics Maker Best of Industry Awards

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment, announced that it has received two Best of Industry awards from Electronics Maker. Digi-Key was named the Outstanding Global Component Brands Distributor of the Year, and the company's Scheme-it tool was named the Design Tool of the Year.

Now in its seventh year, the Electronics Maker Best of Industry Awards are the leading accolades in the Indian electronics industry, catering to every area of electronics design and technology. The awards honor leading performers that drive the industry forward.

"We thank EM media for recognizing our brand, services and tools like Scheme-it that are helping thousands of engineers, student and makers around the world, including India," said Tony Ng, vice president, business development, APAC, at Digi-Key. "India is such an important country in supporting our growth as a global company, and it is truly an honor for Digi-Key to receive these awards."

Scheme-it is a free online solution that allows engineers, educators and students around the world to design and share electronic circuit diagrams and schematics. The Scheme-it tool includes a comprehensive electronic symbol library and an integrated Digi-Key component catalog that allows for a wide range of circuit designs. In Scheme-it, users can create a Bill of Materials (BOM) and purchase components used in their projects, as well as share projects with others and export to KiCAD, .PNG, .SVG and .PDF file formats.

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as both the leader and continuous innovator in the high service distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. As the original pioneer in this space, Digi-Key provides more than 12.6 million components from over 2,000 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. Beyond the products that drive technology innovation, Digi-Key also supports design engineers and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

