Greyhound Honors Frontline Heroes and First Responders with Free Holiday Travel

DALLAS, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the largest provider of intercity bus transportation in North America for over a century, Greyhound has played an integral part in providing transportation during times of crisis. In April of 2020, Greyhound launched, 'Rides for Responders,' a program that provides free transportation for medical personnel and first responders traveling for work during the COVID-19 pandemic. With first responders and frontline workers providing over 18 months of critical care across the country, Greyhound is once again providing free travel to essential personnel, but instead of work travel assistance, the company is giving away free tickets to any of their 1,700 destinations for the holidays.

"We are so thankful for the sacrifices made over the past two years by our frontline workers, first responders and their families. We want to continue to share our gratitude with them as they are able to start traveling again to see friends and family, or go on vacation," said Rob Friedman, Chief Commercial Officer, Greyhound Lines, Inc. "Providing free transportation is our way of giving back as our heroes deserve a much-needed break."

This offer 'provides one free round-trip ticket to any doctor, nurse, paramedic, EMT, medical technician, firefighter, member of law enforcement or mortician that previously utilized the program for work travel since April of 2020 through October 15, 2021. Those eligible will receive an email from Greyhound with instructions on how to redeem their ticket. Tickets are available for booking now.

For more information on how Greyhound is providing stress-free travel to all its customers this holiday season, please visit https://www.greyhound.com/peace-of-mind.

