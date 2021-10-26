Harte Hanks To Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results and Host Investor Conference Call on November 11, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harte Hanks, Inc. (OTCQX: HRTH), a leading global customer experience company, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2021 on Thursday, November 11, 2021 after the close of the market.

HH black logo (PRNewsfoto/Harte Hanks, Inc.)

Management will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss these results on the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET. To access the live call, please dial (888) 506-0059 (toll free) or (973) 528-0048 and if requested, reference conference ID 663451. The conference call will also be webcast live in the Investors Events section of the Harte Hanks website https://investors.hartehanks.com/.

Following the conclusion of the live call, a telephonic replay will be available for 72 hours by dialing (877) 481-4010 or (919) 882-2331 and using the replay passcode 43515. The replay will also be available for at least 90 days in the Investors Events section of the Harte Hanks website.

About Harte Hanks:

Harte Hanks (OTCMKTS: HRTH) is a leading global customer experience company whose mission is to partner with clients to provide them with CX strategy, data-driven analytics and actionable insights combined with seamless program execution to better understand, attract, and engage their customers.

Using its unparalleled resources and award-winning talent in the areas of Customer Care, Fulfillment and Logistics, and Marketing Services, Harte Hanks has a proven track record since 1923 of driving results for some of the world's premier brands including Bank of America, GlaxoSmithKline, Unilever, Pfizer, HBOMax, Volvo, Ford, FedEx, Midea, Sony, and IBM among others. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Harte Hanks has over 2,000 employees in offices across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

As used herein, "Harte Hanks" or "the Company" refers to Harte Hanks, Inc. and/or its applicable operating subsidiaries, as the context may require. Harte Hanks' logo and name are trademarks of Harte Hanks.

