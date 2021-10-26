Zillow Creates First-of-Its-Kind Interactive Virtual Haunted House

SEATTLE, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This Halloween, explore the darkest corners of Zillow's creepiest listing from the safety of your living room. The mansion at 667 Dead End Drive comes to life on an interactive 3D Home tour sure to frighten and delight those brave enough to enter this fictional house of horrors. Those brave souls then search for clues about the demise of its former owner, who still haunts the home today.

Zillow has created a first-of-its-kind interactive virtual haunted house

The neoclassical-style mansion, haunted by former owner Edith Thistle, has a home details page like any other home on Zillow®, but click through to the 3D Home® virtual tour and paranormal forces quickly take over. Once the guided tour becomes possessed, tour takers are led up the estate's sinister staircase and down dark hallways as ominous sounds echo in the background. Visitors are soon confronted by an eerie apparition, and suddenly, the lights go out and the terror begins.

The ghost of Edith Thistle leaves haunting clues about her demise throughout the manor. Like they might on a scavenger hunt, visitors can look out for a stuffed animal that reappears in strange and unusual ways. The weasel from the familiar jack-in-the-box tune pops up in different places, too. A creepy clown lurking in the shadows may hold another clue to the mystery.

This terrifying tour comes with a 3D Home interactive floor plan that helps users better understand the mansion's layout — and discover where all the ghouls could be hiding. It's based on the same next-generation Zillow technology that helps home shoppers seamlessly navigate a home online. The floor plan serves as a digital guide, integrating the 3D Home tour and still photos to provide a more accurate sense of a home's flow and space.

Creepy listings have long captivated Zillow surfers, but this is the first time Zillow has used this innovative technology to power a virtual haunted house. While this home is not on the market, Zillow has previously shared advice for homeowners looking to sell their own haunted houses.

This supernatural experience was produced by Zillow and Media.Monks . The estate used in this production has a real-life haunted history and has been featured in popular horror films and TV shows.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG) is reimagining real estate to make it easier to unlock life's next chapter.

As the most visited real estate website in the United States, Zillow® and its affiliates offer customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting or financing with transparency and nearly seamless end-to-end service. Zillow Offers® buys and sells homes directly in dozens of markets across the country, allowing sellers control over their timeline. Zillow Home Loans™, our affiliate lender, provides our customers with an easy option to get pre-approved and secure financing for their next home purchase. Zillow recently launched Zillow Homes, Inc., a licensed brokerage entity, to streamline Zillow Offers transactions.

Zillow Group's brands, affiliates and subsidiaries include Zillow®, Zillow Offers®, Zillow Premier Agent®, Zillow Home Loans™, Zillow Closing Services™, Zillow Homes Inc., Trulia®, Out East®, StreetEasy® and HotPads®. Zillow Home Loans LLC is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #10287 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org).

Zillow has created a first-of-its-kind interactive virtual haunted house

Zillow has created a first-of-its-kind interactive virtual haunted house

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zillow