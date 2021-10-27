Three top influencers - La La Anthony, DJ Skee and Jacques Slade - make their incredible sneaker collections available for an exclusive drop on eBay

eBay's "The Sleigh Drop" Brings the Gift of Grails to Holiday Shoppers Three top influencers - La La Anthony, DJ Skee and Jacques Slade - make their incredible sneaker collections available for an exclusive drop on eBay

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, eBay announces "The Sleigh Drop," a new sneaker sales event that offers exclusive access to some of the world's coolest collections. Throughout the holiday season, three renowned sneakerheads - La La Anthony, DJ Skee and Jacques Slade - will bring their impressive collections of rare kicks to eBay, where a sneaker is bought every 4 seconds.

Renowned sneakerheads La La Anthony, DJ Skee and Jacques Slade bring their impressive collections of rare kicks to eBay with “The Sleigh Drop,” offering exclusive access to some of the world’s coolest sneakers at eBay.com/TheSleighDrop.

This series of drops kicks off with sneaker seller SoleStage listing 700+ pairs of highly-coveted kicks from DJ Skee's closet, like the Air Jordan 1 Retro High Off-White and the Nike Air Yeezy 2 NRG Pure Platinum. New items from Skee's collection will be released every Friday during the month of November.

"This holiday looks really different, and these drops give sneakerheads access to highly coveted pairs that you can't get anywhere else," said Garry Thaniel, General Manager of Sneakers at eBay. "Supply chain challenges have reshaped the season, and shoppers are craving the rare, the unique and the hard-to-find, especially when it comes to enthusiast categories like sneakers."

eBay will continue to give the gift of grails throughout the month of December, dropping the personal collections of Jacques Slade on December 3 and La La Anthony on December 17. eBay shoppers can visit eBay.com/TheSleighDrop to browse the collections.

eBay Sneakers

Across the entire sneaker category, eBay has made buying and selling easier and more trustworthy for buyers - and charges no seller fees for listings over $100. The recent launch and expansion of its Authenticity Guarantee service ensures all new and pre-owned sneakers sold for over $100 in the U.S. are fully vetted and verified by an independent team of industry experts.

Follow @eBay and @eBaySneakers on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, TikTok and Facebook.

By the Numbers

eBay's sneakers category continues to grow at double-digit rates

A pair of sneakers is bought every 4 seconds on eBay

Pre-owned sneakers are selling 15% faster, month over month, on eBay

The women's sneaker category grew more than 80% on eBay over the past year

Source: Numbers based on eBay North America (U.S. and Canada) Jan-Jun 2021 sales data.

About eBay

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY ) is a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets around the world. We exist to enable economic opportunity for individuals, entrepreneurs, businesses and organizations of all sizes. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2020, eBay enabled over $85 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com .

eBay kicks off The Sleigh Drop on November 5 with access to highly coveted kicks from DJ Skee’s collection, including the Air Jordan Retro 1 High Off-White and the Nike Air Yeezy 2 NRG Pure Platinum, followed by drops from the personal collections of Jacques Slade on December 3 and La La Anthony on December 17.

eBay (www.ebay.com)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE eBay Inc.