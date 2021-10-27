Marathon Petroleum Corp. Reports Third-Quarter 2021 Results

FINDLAY, Ohio, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Reported third-quarter net income of $694 million , or $1.09 per diluted share; reported adjusted net income of $464 million , or $0.73 per diluted share

Progressing portfolio optimization by pursuing strategic alternatives for the Kenai refinery and related operations, which could include a sale; and continuing focus on lowering the cost structure

Completed ~25% of $10 billion capital return program through Oct 31 ; committed to complete remaining $7.5 billion by year-end 2022

Exceptionally strong year-to-date cash flow at MPLX supports a third quarter distribution consisting of a 2.5% increase to the base distribution amount and a special distribution amount; MPC expects to receive a total of $829 million

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) today reported net income of $694 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021, compared with a net loss of $886 million, or $(1.36) per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020.

Adjusted net income was $464 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021. This compares to an adjusted net loss of $649 million, or $(1.00) per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020. For the third quarter of 2021, the adjustments exclude $48 million of pre-tax charges and include an incremental $272 million of tax expense to adjust all results to a 24% rate. The pre-tax charges were primarily related to Hurricane Ida, impairments, and idling costs. The accompanying release tables show these adjustments.

"This quarter we advanced several key initiatives while remaining committed to improving the aspects of the business within our control," said President and Chief Executive Officer Michael J. Hennigan. "We are pursuing a strategic transaction for the Kenai refinery, have added a new strategic partnership to progress our access to advantaged feedstocks across our renewables operations, achieved another project milestone for our Martinez renewable diesel conversion, and demonstrated the sustainability of our cost reduction initiatives.

"The year-to-date cash flow across the midstream business supported MPLX's decision to increase its base distribution amount and include a special distribution amount for the third quarter.

"Through today, we have completed 25% of our Speedway proceeds capital return program, which puts us well on track to meet our commitment of returning the full $10 billion by the end of 2022."

Results from Operations

Income from operations was $1.3 billion in the third quarter of 2021, compared to a loss of $619 million in the third quarter of 2020.



Three Months Ended September 30, (In millions)

2021



2020 Income (loss) from continuing operations by segment









Refining & Marketing $ 509



$ (1,569)

Midstream

1,042





960

Corporate

(186)





(197)

Income (loss) from continuing operations before items not allocated to segments

1,365





(806)

Items not allocated to segments:









LCM inventory valuation adjustment

—





530

Impairment and idling expenses

(25)





(433)

Restructuring expenses

—





(348)

Income (loss) from continuing operations $ 1,340



$ (1,057)













Income from discontinued operations









Speedway $ —



$ 456

Transaction-related costs

—





(18)

Income from discontinued operations $ —



$ 438













Income (loss) from continuing and discontinued operations $ 1,340



$ (619)



Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (adjusted EBITDA) was $2.4 billion in the third quarter of 2021, compared with $1.0 billion for the third quarter of 2020. As detailed in the table below, adjusted EBITDA is shown for both continuing and discontinued operations. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations excludes refining planned turnaround costs.

Reconciliation of Income (Loss) from Operations to Adjusted EBITDA



Three Months Ended

September 30, (In millions)

2021



2020 Refining & Marketing Segment









Segment income (loss) from operations $ 509



$ (1,569)

Add: Depreciation and amortization

462





456

Refining planned turnaround costs

205





234

Storm impacts

19





—

LIFO liquidation charge

—





256

Segment Adjusted EBITDA

1,195





(623)

Midstream Segment









Segment income from operations

1,042





960

Add: Depreciation and amortization

329





335

Storm impacts

4





—

Segment Adjusted EBITDA

1,375





1,295













Segment Adjusted EBITDA

2,570





672

Corporate

(186)





(197)

Add: Depreciation and amortization

32





39

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 2,416



$ 514













Speedway









Speedway $ —



$ 456

Add: Depreciation and amortization(a)

—





36

Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations $ —



$ 492













Adjusted EBITDA from continuing and discontinued operations $ 2,416



$ 1,006















(a) As of August 2, 2020, MPC ceased recording depreciation and amortization for Speedway.

Refining & Marketing (R&M)

R&M segment income from operations was $509 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared with a loss of $1.6 billion for the third quarter of 2020. Segment results include a LIFO liquidation charge of $256 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Segment adjusted EBITDA was $1.2 billion in the third quarter of 2021, versus a loss of $623 million for the third quarter of 2020. Segment adjusted EBITDA excludes refining planned turnaround costs, which totaled $205 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $234 million in the third quarter of 2020. It also excludes storm impacts of $19 million in the third quarter of 2021 and a non-cash LIFO liquidation charge of $256 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase in R&M earnings was primarily due to higher crack spreads in all regions, wider differentials and higher throughput.

R&M margin was $14.51 per barrel for the third quarter of 2021, versus $8.28 per barrel, excluding the LIFO liquidation charge, for the third quarter of 2020. Crude capacity utilization was 93%, resulting in total throughput of 2.8 million barrels per day. If adjusted to include capacity idled in 2020, utilization would have been approximately 88%.

Midstream

Midstream segment income from operations, which primarily reflects the results of MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX), was $1.0 billion in the third quarter of 2021, compared with $960 million for the third quarter of 2020.

Segment adjusted EBITDA was $1.4 billion in the third quarter of 2021, versus $1.3 billion for the third quarter of 2020. Third-quarter 2021 segment adjusted EBITDA excludes storm impacts of $4 million. Results for the quarter benefited from higher revenue and lower operating expenses.

Corporate and Items Not Allocated

Corporate expenses totaled $186 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared with $197 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Items not allocated to segments included net charges of $25 million in the third quarter of 2021 for facility idling costs and non-cash impairments. This is compared with net charges of $251 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Speedway

This business was sold on May 14, 2021. Historic results are reported as discontinued operations.

Financial Position and Liquidity

As of Sept. 30, 2021, MPC had $13.2 billion of cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments. There are no borrowings outstanding under the company's $5 billion five-year bank revolving credit facility.

MPC debt at the end of the third quarter of 2021 totaled $9.1 billion, excluding MPLX debt. MPC's debt-to-capital ratio, excluding MPLX, was 24% at the end of the third quarter of 2021.

MPC intends to redeem all of the $1.25 billion outstanding aggregate principal amount of MPC's 4.5% senior notes due May 1, 2023, and the $850 million outstanding aggregate principal amount of MPC's 4.75% senior notes due December 15, 2023, including the portion of such notes for which Andeavor LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of MPC, is the obligor. The notes are expected to be redeemed on December 2, 2021, at a price equal to par, plus a make-whole premium calculated in accordance with the terms of the senior notes and accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the redemption date. MPC expects to fund the redemption amount with cash on hand.

Strategic and Operations Update

MPC continues to progress its portfolio optimization by pursuing strategic alternatives for the Kenai refinery, including a potential sale.

Since the end of the second quarter of 2021 through October 31, MPC repurchased approximately $1.5 billion of shares. The company has now completed approximately 25% of its $10 billion capital return program and reiterated its commitment to repurchase the remaining $7.5 billion of shares by the end of 2022.

MPC may utilize various methods to effect the repurchases, which could include open market repurchases, negotiated block transactions, accelerated share repurchases, tender offers or open market solicitations for shares, some of which may be effected through Rule 10b5-1 plans. The timing of repurchases will depend upon several factors, including market and business conditions, and repurchases may be discontinued at any time.

The company progressed its renewables initiatives. On October 15, 2021, the draft environmental impact report for the Martinez renewables fuels project was published by Contra Costa County in California. The Martinez facility is expected to produce 260 million gallons per year of renewable diesel by the second half of 2022, with pretreatment capabilities coming online in 2023. The facility is expected to be capable of producing 730 million gallons per year by the end of 2023.

During the quarter, the Dickinson renewable diesel facility has been running above its design charge rate, continues to increase its use of advantaged feedstocks, and continues to focus on actions to lower its carbon intensity.

In August, MPC announced an agreement to form a joint venture with Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ("ADM") for the production of soybean oil to supply rapidly growing demand for renewable diesel fuel. Under the terms of the agreement, the joint venture will own and operate ADM's previously announced soybean processing complex in Spiritwood, North Dakota, with ADM owning 75% of the joint venture and MPC owning 25 percent. When complete in 2023, the Spiritwood facility will source and process local soybeans and supply the resulting soybean oil exclusively to MPC. The Spiritwood complex is expected to produce approximately 600 million pounds of refined soybean oil annually, enough feedstock for approximately 75 million gallons of renewable diesel per year.

The Midstream segment remains focused on executing the strategic priorities of strict capital discipline, lowering the cost structure, and portfolio optimization. Several projects advanced during the quarter, including the Wink to Webster crude oil pipeline, the Whistler natural gas pipeline, and the reversal of the Capline crude pipeline. MPLX continues to evaluate opportunities to expand its logistics to meet the needs of today and participate in an energy-diverse future.

Today, MPLX declared a quarterly cash distribution of $1.28 per common unit for the third quarter of 2021, including a base distribution amount of $0.705 per common unit and a special distribution amount of $0.575 per common unit. The base distribution amount represents a 2.5% increase over the second quarter 2021 distribution. MPC expects to receive a total of $829 million.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Outlook

Refining & Marketing Segment:



Refining operating costs per barrel(a)(b) $ 5.40

Distribution costs (in millions) $ 1,300

Refining planned turnaround costs (in millions) $ 200

Depreciation and amortization (in millions) $ 465







Refinery throughputs (mbpd):



Crude oil refined

2,595

Other charge and blendstocks

200

Total

2,795



(a) Excludes refining planned turnaround and depreciation and amortization expense

(b) Includes impact from expected higher natural gas prices for the fourth quarter

Corporate (in millions) $ 170









Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (In millions, except per-share data)

2021



2020



2021



2020 Revenues and other income:





















Sales and other operating revenues(a) $ 32,321



$ 17,408



$ 84,647



$ 51,807

Income (loss) from equity method investments(b)

122





117





306





(1,037)

Net gain on disposal of assets

—





1





3





6

Other income

170





22





366





69

Total revenues and other income

32,613





17,548





85,322





50,845

Costs and expenses:





















Cost of revenues (excludes items below)(a)

29,563





16,673





77,824





48,517

LCM inventory valuation adjustment

—





(530)





—





1,185

Impairment expense

—





433





—





8,280

Depreciation and amortization

836





830





2,551





2,526

Selling, general and administrative expenses

681





673





1,881





2,080

Restructuring expenses

—





348





—





348

Other taxes

193





178





544





546

Total costs and expenses

31,273





18,605





82,800





63,482

Income (loss) from continuing operations

1,340





(1,057)





2,522





(12,637)

Net interest and other financial costs

328





359





1,053





1,032

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

1,012





(1,416)





1,469





(13,669)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes on continuing operations

(18)





(436)





21





(2,237)

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

1,030





(980)





1,448





(11,432)

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

—





371





8,448





881

Net income (loss)

1,030





(609)





9,896





(10,551)

Less net income (loss) attributable to:





















Redeemable noncontrolling interest

38





20





79





61

Noncontrolling interests

298





257





853





(501)

Net income (loss) attributable to MPC $ 694



$ (886)



$ 8,964



$ (10,111)

























Per share data





















Basic:





















Continuing operations $ 1.10



$ (1.93)



$ 0.80



$ (16.93)

Discontinued operations

—





0.57





13.10





1.35

Net income (loss) per share $ 1.10



$ (1.36)



$ 13.90



$ (15.58)

























Weighted average shares outstanding (in millions)

633





650





645





649

Diluted:





















Continuing operations $ 1.09



$ (1.93)



$ 0.79



$ (16.93)

Discontinued operations

—





0.57





13.02





1.35

Net income (loss) per share $ 1.09



$ (1.36)



$ 13.81



$ (15.58)

























Weighted average shares outstanding (in millions)

637





650





649





649







(a) In accordance with discontinued operations accounting, Speedway sales to retail customers and net results are reflected in income from discontinued operations, net of tax, and Refining & Marketing intercompany sales to Speedway prior to May 14, 2021, are presented as third-party sales. (b) The YTD 2020 period includes $1.3 billion of impairment expense.

Income Summary for Continuing Operations (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (In millions)

2021



2020



2021



2020 Income (loss) from continuing operations by segment





















Refining & Marketing $ 509



$ (1,569)



$ 135



$ (3,610)

Midstream

1,042





960





2,991





2,734

Corporate

(186)





(197)





(523)





(625)

Income (loss) from continuing operations before items not allocated to segments

1,365





(806)





2,603





(1,501)

Items not allocated to segments:





















LCM inventory valuation adjustment

—





530





—





(1,185)

Impairment and idling expenses(a)

(25)





(433)





(81)





(9,595)

Restructuring expenses

—





(348)





—





(348)

Transaction-related costs(b)

—





—





—





(8)

Income (loss) from continuing operations

1,340





(1,057)





2,522





(12,637)

Net interest and other financial costs

328





359





1,053





1,032

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

1,012





(1,416)





1,469





(13,669)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes on continuing operations

(18)





(436)





21





(2,237)

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax $ 1,030



$ (980)



$ 1,448



$ (11,432)



























(a) The 2021 YTD period includes impairment expenses related to long-lived assets and equity method investments. The 2020 YTD period includes $7.4 billion goodwill impairment, $1.3 billion impairment of equity method investments and $886 million impairment of long-lived assets. (b) 2020 includes costs incurred in connection with the Midstream strategic review.

Income Summary for Discontinued Operations (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (In millions)

2021



2020



2021



2020 Income from discontinued operations





















Speedway $ —



$ 456



$ 613



$ 1,282

LCM inventory valuation adjustment

—





—





—





(25)

Gain on sale of assets

—





—





11,682





—

Transaction-related costs(a)

—





(18)





(46)





(75)

Income from discontinued operations

—





438





12,249





1,182

Net interest and other financial costs

—





5





6





15

Income from discontinued operations before income taxes

—





433





12,243





1,167

Provision for income taxes on discontinued operations

—





62





3,795





286

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax $ —



$ 371



$ 8,448



$ 881



























(a) Costs related to the Speedway separation.

Capital Expenditures and Investments (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (In millions)

2021



2020



2021



2020 Refining & Marketing $ 228



$ 254



$ 538



$ 995

Midstream

190





300





506





1,199

Corporate(a)

46





45





120





146

Speedway

—





69





177





200

Total $ 464



$ 668



$ 1,341



$ 2,540



























(a) Includes capitalized interest of $18 million, $29 million, $48 million and $85 million for the third quarter 2021, the third quarter 2020, the first nine months of 2021 and the first nine months of 2020, respectively.

Refining & Marketing Operating Statistics (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020 Dollar per barrel of net refinery throughput:





















Refining & Marketing margin, excluding LIFO liquidation charge(a) $ 14.51



$ 8.28



$ 12.46



$ 9.46

LIFO liquidation charge

—





(1.10)





—





(0.36)

Refining & Marketing margin(a) $ 14.51



$ 7.18



$ 12.46



$ 9.10

Less:





















Refining operating costs, excluding storm impacts(b)

4.97





5.41





4.89





5.85

Storm impacts on refining operating cost(c)

0.07





—





0.07





—

Distribution costs(d)

5.02





5.61





5.08





5.35

Refining planned turnaround costs

0.78





1.01





0.50





1.02

Depreciation and amortization

1.77





1.96





1.87





1.95

Plus (Less):





















Other(e)

0.05





0.08





0.13





0.01

Refining & Marketing income (loss) from operations $ 1.95



$ (6.73)



$ 0.18



$ (5.06)

Fees paid to MPLX included in distribution costs above $ 3.23



$ 3.81



$ 3.40



$ 3.63

























Refining & Marketing refined product sales volume (mbpd)(f)

3,539





3,201





3,366





3,222

Crude oil refining capacity (mbpcd)(g)

2,874





2,860





2,874





2,997

Crude oil capacity utilization (percent)(g)

93





84





90





82

Refinery throughputs (mbpd):





















Crude oil refined

2,684





2,390





2,594





2,446

Other charge and blendstocks

152





146





159





155

Net refinery throughput

2,836





2,536





2,753





2,601

Sour crude oil throughput (percent)

45





49





47





50

Sweet crude oil throughput (percent)

55





51





53





50

Refined product yields (mbpd):





















Gasoline

1,451





1,311





1,404





1,305

Distillates

968





872





944





908

Propane

53





50





51





51

Feedstocks and special products

272





230





265





266

Heavy fuel oil

32





21





32





28

Asphalt

93





92





94





83

Total

2,869





2,576





2,790





2,641

Inter-region refinery transfers excluded from throughput and yields above (mbpd)

61





55





55





68







(a) Sales revenue less cost of refinery inputs and purchased products, divided by net refinery throughput. (b) Excludes refining planned turnaround and depreciation and amortization expense. (c) Storms in the first and third quarters of 2021 resulted in higher costs, including maintenance and repairs. (d) Excludes depreciation and amortization expense. (e) Includes income (loss) from equity method investments, net gain (loss) on disposal of assets and other income. (f) Includes intersegment sales. (g) Based on calendar day capacity, which is an annual average that includes downtime for planned maintenance and other normal operating activities. 2021 crude oil refining capacity excludes idled Martinez and Gallup facilities and our Dickinson plant in renewable diesel service.

Refining & Marketing Operating Statistics by Region (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020 Gulf Coast





















Dollar per barrel of refinery throughput:(a)





















Refining & Marketing margin(b) $ 13.03



$ 6.59



$ 10.65



$ 6.96

Refining operating costs(c)(d)

4.06





3.83





3.97





4.36

Refining planned turnaround costs

0.13





0.35





0.47





0.90

Refining depreciation and amortization

1.42





1.49





1.47





1.45

























Refinery throughputs (mbpd):





















Crude oil refined

1,034





962





1,011





984

Other charge and blendstocks

110





122





108





134

Gross refinery throughput

1,144





1,084





1,119





1,118

Sour crude oil throughput (percent)

58





65





60





65

Sweet crude oil throughput (percent)

42





35





40





35

Refined product yields (mbpd):





















Gasoline

544





502





520





485

Distillates

380





388





376





383

Propane

27





25





25





26

Feedstocks and special products

195





182





201





228

Heavy fuel oil

7





4





6





8

Asphalt

16





16





19





18

Total

1,169





1,117





1,147





1,148

Inter-region refinery transfers included in throughput and yields above (mbpd)

26





34





26





44

























Mid-Continent





















Dollar per barrel of refinery throughput:(a)





















Refining & Marketing margin(b) $ 15.44



$ 9.18



$ 13.46



$ 10.66

Refining operating costs(c)(d)

4.27





4.79





4.30





5.24

Refining planned turnaround costs

1.66





0.68





0.69





0.87

Refining depreciation and amortization

1.50





1.65





1.59





1.77

























Refinery throughputs (mbpd):





















Crude oil refined

1,146





1,024





1,103





1,007

Other charge and blendstocks

61





42





55





45

Gross refinery throughput

1,207





1,066





1,158





1,052

Sour crude oil throughput (percent)

26





26





26





26

Sweet crude oil throughput (percent)

74





74





74





74

Refined product yields (mbpd):





















Gasoline

613





559





602





546

Distillates

412





343





395





358

Propane

19





19





19





18

Feedstocks and special products

77





66





62





59

Heavy fuel oil

12





9





12





12

Asphalt

76





75





74





64

Total

1,209





1,071





1,164





1,057

Inter-region refinery transfers included in throughput and yields above (mbpd)

13





8





9





9

























West Coast





















Dollar per barrel of refinery throughput:(a)





















Refining & Marketing margin(b) $ 15.56



$ 10.15



$ 14.08



$ 12.42

Refining operating costs(c)(d)

7.87





10.15





7.63





9.66

Refining planned turnaround costs

0.12





3.28





0.12





1.47

Refining depreciation and amortization

1.36





1.69





1.50





1.54

























Refinery throughputs (mbpd):





















Crude oil refined

504





404





480





455

Other charge and blendstocks

42





37





51





44

Gross refinery throughput

546





441





531





499

Sour crude oil throughput (percent)

63





70





67





70

Sweet crude oil throughput (percent)

37





30





33





30

Refined product yields (mbpd):





















Gasoline

294





250





282





274

Distillates

176





141





173





167

Propane

7





6





7





7

Feedstocks and special products

48





30





46





37

Heavy fuel oil

26





15





25





18

Asphalt

1





1





1





1

Total

552





443





534





504

Inter-region refinery transfers included in throughput and yields above (mbpd)

22





13





20





15



























(a) The per barrel for Refining & Marketing margin is calculated based on net refinery throughput (excludes inter-refinery transfer volumes). The per barrel for the remaining items is calculated based on the gross refinery throughput (includes inter-refinery transfer volumes). (b) Sales revenue less cost of refinery inputs and purchased products, divided by net refinery throughput. (c) Excludes refining planned turnaround and depreciation and amortization expense. (d) Estimated storm impacts on refining operating costs excluded from regional refining operating costs.

Midstream Operating Statistics (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020 Pipeline throughputs (mbpd)(a)

5,596





4,783





5,497





4,794

Terminal throughput (mbpd)

3,046





2,701





2,884





2,696

Gathering system throughput (million cubic feet per day)(b)

5,419





5,396





5,195





5,546

Natural gas processed (million cubic feet per day)(b)

8,383





8,512





8,375





8,592

C2 (ethane) + NGLs fractionated (mbpd)(b)

553





567





552





555



























(a) Includes common-carrier pipelines and private pipelines contributed to MPLX. Excludes equity method affiliate pipeline volumes. (b) Includes amounts related to unconsolidated equity method investments on a 100% basis.

Select Financial Data (Unaudited)

(In millions) September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,874



$ 11,839

Short-term investments

7,352





5,418

MPC debt

9,089





9,085

MPLX debt

18,254





19,235

Total consolidated debt(a)

27,343





28,320

Redeemable noncontrolling interest

986





968

Equity

34,978





35,725

Shares outstanding

622





638















(a) Net of unamortized debt issuance costs and unamortized premium/discount, net.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management uses certain financial measures to evaluate our operating performance that are calculated and presented on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with GAAP. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and analysts to assess our ongoing financial performance because, when reconciled to their most comparable GAAP financial measures, they provide improved comparability between periods through the exclusion of certain items that we believe are not indicative of our core operating performance and that may obscure our underlying business results and trends. These measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, and our calculations thereof may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures we use are as follows:

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to MPC

Adjusted net income attributable to MPC is defined as net income attributable to MPC excluding the items in the table below, along with their related income tax effect. For all periods presented, we applied a combined federal and state statutory tax rate of 24% to the adjusted pre-tax income or loss. We have excluded these items because we believe that they are not indicative of our core operating performance and that their exclusion results in an important measure of our ongoing financial performance to better assess our underlying business results and trends.

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

Adjusted diluted earnings per share is defined as adjusted net income attributable to MPC divided by the number of weighted-average shares outstanding in the applicable period, assuming dilution.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to MPC to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to MPC



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (In millions)

2021



2020



2021



2020 Net income (loss) attributable to MPC $ 694



$ (886)



$ 8,964



$ (10,111)

Pre-tax adjustments:





















Gain on Speedway sale

—





—





(11,682)





—

LCM inventory valuation adjustment

—





(530)





—





1,210

Impairment and idling expenses

25





433





81





9,595

Restructuring expenses

—





348





—





348

LIFO liquidation charge

—





256





—





256

Pension settlement

—





—





49





—

Transaction-related costs

—





18





46





83

Storm impacts

23





—





70





—

Tax impact of adjustments(a)

(272)





(264)





3,271





(1,709)

Non-controlling interest impact of adjustments

(6)





(24)





(30)





(1,295)

Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to MPC $ 464



$ (649)



$ 769



$ (1,623)

























Diluted income (loss) per share $ 1.09



$ (1.36)



$ 13.81



$ (15.58)

Adjusted diluted income (loss) per share $ 0.73



$ (1.00)



$ 1.18



$ (2.50)







(a) Income taxes for adjusted earnings was calculated by applying a combined federal and state statutory tax rate of 24% to the adjusted pre-tax income (loss) for these periods. The corresponding adjustments to reported income taxes are shown in the table above. For the three months ended September 30, 2021, we recorded a combined federal, state and foreign income tax benefit of $18 million which was lower than the tax computed at the U.S. statutory rate primarily due to certain permanent tax benefits related to net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, state taxes, and an increase in benefit related to the net operating loss carryback provided under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act').

Adjusted EBITDA & Segment Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA and Segment Adjusted EBITDA represent earnings before net interest and other financial costs, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense as well as adjustments to exclude refining turnaround costs, items not allocated to segment results and other items shown in the table below. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and analysts to analyze and compare our operating performance between periods by excluding items that do not reflect the core operating results of our business or in the case of turnarounds, which provide benefits over multiple years. We also believe that excluding turnaround costs from this metric is useful for comparability to other companies as certain of our competitors defer these costs and amortize them between turnarounds. Adjusted EBITDA and Segment Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to segment income (loss) from operations, net income attributable to MPC, income before income taxes, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA and Segment Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to MPC to Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (In millions)

2021



2020



2021



2020 Net income (loss) attributable to MPC $ 694



$ (886)



$ 8,964



$ (10,111)

Plus (Less):





















Income from discontinued operations, net of tax

—





(371)





(8,448)





(881)

Net interest and other financial costs

328





359





1,053





1,032

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

336





277





932





(440)

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

(18)





(436)





21





(2,237)

Depreciation and amortization

823





830





2,495





2,526

Refining planned turnaround costs

205





234





378





725

Storm impacts

23





—





70





—

LCM inventory valuation adjustment

—





(530)





—





1,185

Impairment and idling expenses(a)

25





433





81





9,595

Restructuring expenses

—





348





—





348

LIFO liquidation charge

—





256





—





256

Transaction-related costs

—





—





—





8

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $ 2,416



$ 514



$ 5,546



$ 2,006



























(a) Impairments of $13 million and $56 million in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively, are included in depreciation and amortization expense on the statements of income.

Reconciliation of Income from Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax to EBITDA from Discontinued Operations (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (In millions)

2021



2020



2021



2020 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax $ —



$ 371



$ 8,448



$ 881

Plus (Less):





















Net interest and other financial costs

—





5





6





15

Provision for income taxes

—





62





3,795





286

Depreciation and amortization(a)

—





36





3





237

LCM inventory valuation adjustment

—





—





—





25

Gain on sale of assets

—





—





(11,682)





—

Transaction-related costs

—





18





46





75

Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations $ —



$ 492



$ 616



$ 1,519



























(a) As of August 2, 2020, MPC ceased recording depreciation and amortization for Speedway. Asset write-offs and retirements charges are presented as depreciation and amortization in our financial statements for all periods presented.

Refining & Marketing Margin

Refining margin is defined as sales revenue less the cost of refinery inputs and purchased products.

Reconciliation of Refining & Marketing Income (Loss) from Operations to Refining & Marketing Gross Margin and Refining & Marketing Margin



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (In millions)

2021



2020



2021



2020 Refining & Marketing income (loss) from operations(a) $ 509



$ (1,569)



$ 135



$ (3,610)

Plus (Less):





















Selling, general and administrative expenses

540





518





1,495





1,576

LCM inventory valuation adjustment

—





530





—





(1,185)

(Income) loss from equity method investments

(8)





(16)





(27)





6

Net gain on disposal of assets

(3)





(1)





(6)





—

Other income

(146)





(1)





(289)





(9)

Refining & Marketing gross margin

892





(539)





1,308





(3,222)

Plus (Less):





















Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization)

2,527





2,408





7,107





7,481

LCM inventory valuation adjustment

—





(530)





—





1,185

Depreciation and amortization

462





456





1,406





1,392

Gross margin excluded from and other income included in Refining & Marketing margin(b)

(58)





(101)





(353)





(285)

Other taxes included in Refining & Marketing margin

(38)





(19)





(104)





(62)

Refining & Marketing margin(a) $ 3,785



$ 1,675



$ 9,364



$ 6,489

LIFO liquidation charge

—





256





—





256

Refining & Marketing margin, excluding LIFO liquidation charge $ 3,785



$ 1,931



$ 9,364



$ 6,745

























Refining & Marketing margin by region:





















Gulf Coast $ 1,339



$ 637



$ 3,176



$ 2,051

Mid-Continent

1,695





894





4,223





3,048

West Coast

751





400





1,965





1,646

Refining & Marketing margin $ 3,785



$ 1,931



$ 9,364



$ 6,745



























(a) LCM inventory valuation adjustments are excluded from Refining & Marketing income from operations and Refining & Marketing margin. (b) Reflects the gross margin, excluding depreciation and amortization, of other related operations included in the Refining & Marketing segment and processing of credit card transactions on behalf of certain of our marketing customers, net of other income.

