Swedish Match: Interim Report January - September 2021

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights for the third quarter

Record sales with year-on-year revenue growth across product segments, despite comparing to a prior year quarter with elevated demand for certain product lines.

In local currencies, sales increased by 10 percent for the third quarter. Reported sales increased by 9 percent to 4,778 MSEK (4,400).

Record operating profit from product segments, in spite of continued ramp-up in spending behind growth opportunities for smokefree products.

In local currencies, operating profit from product segments1) increased by 2 percent for the third quarter. Reported operating profit from product segments increased by 1 percent to 2,099 MSEK (2,075).

For the Smokefree product segment, continued momentum for ZYN nicotine pouches in the US and solid performance in Scandinavia drove increased sales and operating profit.

For the Cigars product segment, increased sales of natural leaf varieties outpaced declines for HTL cigars while operating profit in local currency was virtually flat principally reflecting higher production costs.

For the Lights product segment, robust performance for lighters drove enhanced earnings.

Operating profit amounted to 2,075 MSEK (2,048) for the third quarter.

Profit after tax for the third quarter amounted to 1,540 MSEK (1,222). Profit after tax for the third quarter of the prior year included a charge of 286 MSEK following an adverse ruling in a tax case.

Earnings per share increased by 30 percent to 0.99 SEK (0.76) for the third quarter. Adjusted earnings per share increased by 5 percent to 0.99 SEK (0.94).2)