Coforma to Assist Veterans Affairs with COVID-19 Patient Manager Clinician Support Tool Pilot and Rollout

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coforma has been awarded a one-year task order with the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to complete a COVID-19 Patient Manager Minimum Viable Product (MVP) tool and pilot rollout to key facilities. The task, valued at $5M, was awarded as a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) set-aside contract on the VA Customer Experience, DevOps, Agile Releases (CEDAR) IDIQ.

Clinicians at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) medical centers who are responsible for treating patients with COVID-19 make treatment decisions based on current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, location-specific laws and executive orders, International Classification of Diseases (ICD)-10 codes, treatment information, and testing information. The Office of Health Informatics (OHI) aims to assist Veterans Health Administration (VHA) clinicians by offering a COVID-19 decision support tool (Patient Manager) that will provide an evidence-based initial assessment for a patient's treatment driven by the latest clinical guidelines.

Coforma, an agency that crafts creative solutions and technology products for the communities served by its government and commercial partners, began work on the COVID-19 Patient Manager Sept. 9, with support from partner agencies Halfaker, Flexion, and Thoughtworks.

"Veterans, their families, their caregivers, transitioning service members, and VA service providers deserve thoughtful products and experiences that treat them with respect, integrity, and care. We're honored to help the VA meet this critical mission amid the pandemic's uncertainties through the COVID-19 Patient Manager. Team Coforma's work on Patient Manager will leverage human-centered methodologies to ensure everything we make is created with their needs in mind," said Eduardo Ortiz, CEO of Coforma and US Marine Corps Veteran.

