Sectra To Highlight Brilliant Radiology Workflows At RSNA 2021

SHELTON, Conn., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Brilliant workflows. Made for you." is the key theme for international medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) in booth #8115 at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) 2021 Annual Meeting. The company will showcase its complete enterprise imaging offering and latest innovations for enhancing workflows to help tackle the growing workloads in radiology.

The radiology community has taken one of its biggest hits in history with the COVID-19 pandemic. Radiology professionals are not only under pressure to manage the massive post-pandemic imaging backlog—they also need to adapt to advancements in cancer care that are resulting in higher imaging volumes and increased complexity. To successfully handle this predicament, they must be equipped with the proper and most efficient IT tools to accomplish more in less time.

Marie Ekström Trägårdh, President of Sectra Imaging IT Solutions adds, "We strive to make our customers more efficient with every new release we bring to the market. To achieve this, we listen closely to our users and actively involve them in our development. While many improvements come in the form of new and exciting offerings, we also work diligently with the smaller details—such as reducing everyday pain points to provide a smooth working environment for our end users. At RSNA 2021, we are excited to showcase our latest advancements, with an emphasis on workflow enhancements in the areas of oncology follow-up, breast imaging, musculoskeletal radiology, and cloud-based enterprise imaging."

In a recently published report, Sectra shares new insights on which IT tools to adopt to help providers create a post-COVID game plan based on a survey of 70 radiologists from North America and Europe. The report shows the most significant barriers to radiology productivity and includes a technology adoption analysis—click here to get your free copy of "Radiology post-pandemic game plan".

Selected highlights and news in Sectra's booth at RSNA

Experience Sectra's high-performance, rich diagnostic application and the plethora of accessible and easy-to-use tools that help create brilliant workflows and optimize radiology reading and reporting. Learn why Sectra has been awarded the prestigious customer satisfaction award "Best in KLAS" for eight consecutive years.

Learn more about the all new Sectra Keypad—designed in close collaboration with breast radiologists, it empowers users to be more efficient during mammography screening reading and beyond . Its ergonomic design reduces fatigue while easily reconfigurable keys provide access to the right tools at the right time.

Get to know Sectra One and how enterprise imaging as a subscription makes it easier for providers to scale from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise, adopt new innovations, and manage growing imaging volumes.

Explore the many benefits of cloud-based enterprise imaging —fully managed, secure, and high-performing enterprise imaging as a cloud service—built on Sectra's experience from cloud delivery to large and small enterprises and designed for health providers' current and future imaging needs.

Discover how the Sectra Amplifier Marketplace enables easier, faster, and more secure AI application deployment in radiology, breast imaging, and pathology. Visit our AI showcase area and get to know the latest additions of Amplifier Partners in the continuously expanding AI marketplace.

Learn how easy it is to add content using iOS and Android compatible mobile devices and the Sectra Upload & Store App, utilizing one enterprise platform to store and access medical images, videos, and documents from anywhere in the enterprise.

See what has been done to increase access to information, images, and videos in the universal viewer, Sectra UniView , by adding worklist support. Talk with our on-site specialists to learn how to integrate the viewer within your EMR.

Book your meeting with Sectra at RSNA—live or virtually

Visitors to booth #8115, North Hall Level 3, can experience Sectra's complete enterprise imaging offering—with its VNA and Best-in-KLAS PACS for radiology, pathology, and cardiology at its core—and discuss ongoing development projects directly with product managers and executives. Click here to schedule a priority demonstration and/or meeting with Sectra at RSNA 2021, which will be held at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL, November 28–December 1. During this period, Sectra will also have solution area experts and executives available for virtual product demos and in-depth discussions for those not attending the in-person event in Chicago.

Don't miss Sectra's pre-RSNA live industry symposia

In the weeks leading up to RSNA, Sectra is arranging three live industry symposia with panelists from Carilion Clinic, Microsoft, Penn Medicine, Trillium Health Partners, and others. These sessions are open to anyone who wishes to attend and registration for RSNA is not required:

