Centene To Present At Bernstein's 2nd Annual Operational Decisions Conference

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) announced today it will present at the Bernstein Second Annual Operational Decisions Conference, to be held November 3-4, 2021.

Centene will participate in a virtual format on Wednesday, November 3rd at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). A simultaneous live audio webcast is available at: https://kvgo.com/odc-2021/centene-corporation-nov.

Centene Corporation, a Fortune 25 company, is a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. The Company takes a local approach – with local brands and local teams – to provide fully integrated, high-quality, and cost-effective services to government sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Centene offers affordable and high-quality products to nearly 1 in 15 individuals across the nation, including Medicaid and Medicare members (including Medicare Prescription Drug Plans) as well as individuals and families served by the Health Insurance Marketplace, the TRICARE program, and individuals in correctional facilities. The Company also serves several international markets, and contracts with other healthcare and commercial organizations to provide a variety of specialty services focused on treating the whole person. Centene focuses on long-term growth and the development of its people, systems and capabilities so that it can better serve its members, providers, local communities, and government partners.

