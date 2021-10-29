Portland General Electric Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) today reported net income of $50 million, or 56 cents per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021. This compares with a loss of $17 million, or 19 cents per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020, which reflects the $1.09 loss per diluted share from previously disclosed trading losses.

"While high temperatures and power market volatility significantly impacted our region and results this quarter, our year-to-date performance is on track," said Maria Pope, PGE president and CEO. "We are pleased to be issuing the renewable RFP in December, an important step in meeting our decarbonization goals while also ensuring we have sufficient generating capacity as we transition to a clean energy future."

Third Quarter 2021 Compared to Third Quarter 2020

Total revenues were driven by higher retail energy deliveries, due to strong residential demand, growth in high-tech manufacturing, and the impacts of warmer weather. Purchased power and fuel expense increased in part due to lower hydro and wind production. Operating expenses increased, primarily driven by additional vegetation management for wildfire prevention. Administrative expenses increased primarily due to normalization of incentive expenses compared to the prior year and wage and benefit pressures. Lower tax expense was associated with asset retirement timing differences.

Company Updates

Advancing Plans to Add Renewables and Non-Emitting Resources

As previously announced, PGE estimates that it will need to nearly triple the amount of clean and renewable energy serving customers, in addition to removing coal from its portfolio. As a result, PGE estimates by 2030 it will need approximately 1,500 to 2,000 MW of clean and renewable resources and approximately 800 MW of non-emitting dispatchable capacity resources. PGE is seeking approximately 1,000 MW of renewable and non-emitting capacity resources by initiating its public request for proposals process in December.

Request for Proposals (RFP): PGE expects to bring on at least 375 to 500 MW of renewable resources and 375 MW of non-emitting dispatchable capacity by the end of 2024. If beneficial to customers and in balance with affordability, PGE will work with the Oregon Public Utilities Commission (OPUC) to evaluate the opportunity to procure additional resources through this RFP with a potential target of achieving one-third of the clean resources needed to meet its 2030 emission reduction targets.

Green Future Impact: As part of the RFP, PGE will seek to procure an incremental 100 MW for this program.

2022 General Rate Case Update

In October, PGE reached agreement with all interested parties in its 2022 General Rate Case on cost of capital issues. The agreement supports a capital structure of 50% debt and 50% equity, a 9.5% return on equity and a 6.8% cost of capital, which reflects updates for actual and forecasted debt costs. The stipulation remains subject to OPUC approval. PGE will continue to work with parties throughout this proceeding on all other remaining elements of the case. A final order is expected in April 2022. PGE has proposed prices to go into effect on May 9, 2022.

Significant Progress on Strategic Sustainability Goals

Distribution System Plan: In October, PGE filed its inaugural Distribution System Plan (DSP) that paves the way for innovative planning to upgrade the grid and accelerate clean energy resources using approaches that align with community priorities.

Voluntary Renewable Energy Program: For the twelfth consecutive year, PGE's voluntary renewable energy program was ranked number one in the nation by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory. PGE has more than 200,000 customers voluntarily enrolled in its Green Future Program, making it the largest in the nation.

Green Financing Program: In October, PGE announced a series of actions in support of integrating sustainability into its financing plans, establishing a Green Financing Framework, issuing an inaugural green bond, and amending its revolving credit facility to include sustainability-linked provisions.

2020 Environmental, Social and Governance Report: In September, PGE released a comprehensive ESG report which aligns with the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework and describes how the company plans to move forward on its clean energy goals, environmental stewardship commitments, community engagement programs, and diversity, equity, and inclusion journey. For more information visit In September, PGE released a comprehensive ESG report which aligns with the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework and describes how the company plans to move forward on its clean energy goals, environmental stewardship commitments, community engagement programs, and diversity, equity, and inclusion journey. For more information visit www.portlandgeneral.com/about/who-we-are/sustainability

Quarterly Dividend

As previously announced, on October 26, 2021, the board of directors of Portland General Electric Company declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.43 per share. The quarterly dividend is payable on or before January 18, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 27, 2021.

2021 Earnings Guidance

PGE is reaffirming its estimate for full-year 2021 earnings guidance of $2.70 to $2.85 per diluted share based on the following assumptions:

An increase in annual energy deliveries of 2.5% to 3.0%, weather-adjusted, which reflects year over year:

Normal temperatures in its utility service territory for the remainder of the year;

Hydro conditions for the remainder of the year that reflect current estimates;

Wind generation based on five years of historical levels or forecast studies when historical data is not available;

Normal thermal plant operations for the remainder of the year;

Capital expenditures of $700 million ;

Average construction work in progress balance from $340 million to $390 million ;

Operating and maintenance expense from between $605 million and $625 million ;

Depreciation and amortization expense between $410 million and $430 million ;

Effective tax rate of 10% to 15%;

Cash from operations from between $575 and $625 million , which represents the cash timing difference of regulatory deferrals;

No new common equity to be issued for investment or operations; and

Continuation of existing regulatory mechanisms and deferrals during 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call and Webcast — October 29, 2021

PGE will host a conference call with financial analysts and investors on Friday, October 29, 2021, at 11 a.m. ET. The conference call will be webcast live on the PGE website at investors.portlandgeneral.com . A replay of the call will be available beginning at 2 p.m. ET on Friday, October 29, 2021, through 2 p.m. ET on Friday, November 5, 2021.

Maria Pope, president and CEO; Jim Ajello, senior vice president of Finance, CFO, and treasurer; and Jardon Jaramillo, senior director, Investor Relations, Treasury, and Risk Management, will participate in the call. Management will respond to questions following formal comments.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management believes that excluding the effects of the energy trading losses provides a meaningful representation of the Company's comparative earnings per share. The Company has adjusted this amount to maintain comparability between periods. The effect of the energy trading losses was $1.09 per diluted share. PGE's reconciliations of non-GAAP earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 are below.

Non-GAAP Earnings Reconciliation for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020

(Dollars in millions, except EPS) Net Income (Loss) Diluted EPS GAAP-based as reported for the three months ended September 30, 2020 $ (17)

$ (0.19)

Exclusion of certain trading losses 127

1.42

Tax effect (1) (30)

(0.33)

Non-GAAP-based as reported for the three months ended September 30, 2020 $ 80

$ 0.90







GAAP-based as reported for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 $ 103

$ 1.15

Exclusion of certain trading losses 127

1.42

Tax effect (1) (30)

(0.33)

Non-GAAP-based as reported for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 $ 200

$ 2.24





(1) Tax effects are determined based on the Company's forecasted annual effective tax rate applied to year-to-date ordinary income or loss

The attached unaudited condensed consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income, condensed consolidated balance sheets and condensed consolidated statements of cash flows, as well as the supplemental operating statistics, are an integral part of this earnings release.

About Portland General Electric Company

Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) is a fully integrated energy company based in Portland, Oregon, with operations across the state. The company serves approximately 900,000 customers with a service area population of 2 million Oregonians in 51 cities. PGE owns 16 generation plants across Oregon and other Northwestern states and maintains and operates 14 public parks and recreation areas. For over 130 years, PGE has delivered safe, affordable and reliable energy to Oregonians. Together with its customers, PGE has the No. 1 voluntary renewable energy program in the U.S. PGE and its 3,000 employees are working with customers to build a clean energy future, with goals of achieving at least an 80% reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030 and 100% reduction in GHG emissions by 2040. In 2021, PGE became the first U.S. utility to join The Climate Pledge. In 2020, PGE, employees, retirees and the PGE Foundation donated $5.6 million and volunteered 18,200 hours with more than 400 nonprofits across Oregon. For the eighth year in a row PGE achieved a perfect score on the 2021 Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index, a national benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. For more information visit www.PortlandGeneral.com/news.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this release that relate to future plans, objectives, expectations, performance, events and the like may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions as of October 29, 2021. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other factors.

Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's full-year earnings guidance (including expectations regarding annual retail deliveries, average hydro conditions, wind generation, normal thermal plant operations, operating and maintenance expense and depreciation and amortization expense) as well as other statements containing words such as "anticipates," "assumes," "believes," "conditioned upon," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projected," "promises," "seeks," "should," and similar expressions. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: demand for electricity; the sale of excess energy during periods of low demand or low wholesale market prices; operational risks relating to the Company's generation and battery storage facilities, including hydro conditions, wind conditions, disruption of transmission and distribution, disruption of fuel supply, and unscheduled plant outages, which may result in unanticipated operating, maintenance and repair costs, as well as replacement power costs; failure to complete capital projects on schedule or within budget, or the abandonment of capital projects, which could result in the Company's inability to recover project costs; the costs of compliance with environmental laws and regulations, including those that govern emissions from thermal power plants; changes in weather, hydroelectric and energy market conditions, which could affect the availability and cost of purchased power and fuel; the development of alternative technologies; changes in capital and credit market conditions, which could affect the access to and availability of cost of capital and result in delay or cancellation of capital projects or execution of the Company's strategic plan as currently envisioned; the outcome of various legal and regulatory actions; general economic and financial market conditions; severe weather conditions, wildfires, and other natural phenomena and natural disasters that could result in operational disruptions, unanticipated restoration costs, or third party liability; cyber security breaches of the Company's customer information system or operating systems, data security breaches, or acts of terrorism, which could disrupt operations, require significant expenditures, or result in claims against the Company; PGE business activities are concentrated in one region and future performance may be affected by events and factors unique to Oregon; and widespread health emergencies or outbreaks of infectious diseases such as the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which may affect our financial position, results of operations and cash flows. As a result, actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Prospective investors should also review the risks and uncertainties listed in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and the Company's reports on Forms 8-K and 10-Q filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations and the risks described therein from time to time. These reports are available through the EDGAR system free-of-charge on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov and on the Company's website, investors.portlandgeneral.com. Investors should not rely unduly on any forward-looking statements.

POR

Source: Portland General Company

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenues:













Revenues, net $ 654



$ 556



$ 1,811



$ 1,589

Alternative revenue programs, net of amortization (12)



(9)



(23)



—

Total revenues 642



547



1,788



1,589

Operating expenses:













Purchased power and fuel 259



292



613



554

Generation, transmission and distribution 80



65



236



215

Administrative and other 82



63



247



208

Depreciation and amortization 101



108



305



320

Taxes other than income taxes 37



35



110



104

Total operating expenses 559



563



1,511



1,401

Income (loss) from operations 83



(16)



277



188

Interest expense, net 33



35



100



102

Other income:













Allowance for equity funds used during construction 4



4



13



11

Miscellaneous income (expense), net 1



3



6



2

Other income, net 5



7



19



13

Income (loss) before income tax expense 55



(44)



196



99

Income tax expense (benefit) 5



(27)



18



(4)

Net income (loss) 50



(17)



178



103

Other comprehensive income 1



—



1



1

Comprehensive income (loss) $ 51



$ (17)



$ 179



$ 104

















Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in thousands):













Basic 89,407



89,509



89,505



89,476

Diluted 89,566



89,509



89,646



89,629

















Earnings (loss) per share:













Basic $ 0.56



$ (0.19)



$ 1.99



$ 1.16

Diluted $ 0.56



$ (0.19)



$ 1.98



$ 1.15



PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 294



$ 257

Accounts receivable, net 273



271

Inventories 75



72

Regulatory assets—current 14



23

Other current assets 243



98

Total current assets 899



721

Electric utility plant, net 7,773



7,539

Regulatory assets—noncurrent 567



569

Nuclear decommissioning trust 43



45

Non-qualified benefit plan trust 44



42

Other noncurrent assets 216



153

Total assets $ 9,542



$ 9,069



PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS, continued

(Dollars in millions)

(Unaudited)



September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 201



$ 153

Liabilities from price risk management activities—current 39



14

Short-term debt —



150

Current portion of long-term debt —



160

Current portion of finance lease obligation 16



16

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 611



322

Total current liabilities 867



815

Long-term debt, net of current portion 3,285



2,886

Regulatory liabilities—noncurrent 1,370



1,369

Deferred income taxes 419



374

Unfunded status of pension and postretirement plans 299



299

Liabilities from price risk management activities—noncurrent 89



136

Asset retirement obligations 241



270

Non-qualified benefit plan liabilities 97



101

Finance lease obligations, net of current portion 125



129

Other noncurrent liabilities 75



77

Total liabilities 6,867



6,456

Shareholders' Equity:





Preferred stock, no par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 —



—

Common stock, no par value, 160,000,000 shares authorized; 89,409,012 and 89,537,331 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 1,237



1,231

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10)



(11)

Retained earnings 1,448



1,393

Total shareholders' equity 2,675



2,613

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,542



$ 9,069



PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 178



$ 103

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 305



320

Deferred income taxes 17



(14)

Pension and other postretirement benefits 19



17

Allowance for equity funds used during construction (13)



(11)

Decoupling mechanism deferrals, net of amortization 23



—

Amortization of net benefits due to Tax Reform —



(17)

Deferral of incremental storm costs (58)



—

Other non-cash income and expenses, net (1)



38

Changes in working capital:





(Increase)/decrease in accounts receivable, net (8)



(3)

(Increase)/decrease in inventories (3)



10

(Increase)/decrease in margin deposits 3



(6)

Increase/(decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities 61



24

Increase in margin deposits from wholesale counterparties 102



—

Other working capital items, net 22



27

Other, net (65)



(46)

Net cash provided by operating activities 582



442



PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS, continued

(In millions)

(Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020 Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (486)



(549)

Sales of Nuclear decommissioning trust securities 8



6

Purchases of Nuclear decommissioning trust securities (6)



(5)

Other, net (18)



(3)

Net cash used in investing activities (502)



(551)









Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 400



319

Payments on long-term debt (160)



(98)

Borrowings on short-term debt 200



275

Repayments of short-term debt (350)



(50)

Dividends paid (112)



(103)

Repurchase of common stock (12)



—

Other (9)



(11)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (43)



332

Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 37



223

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 257



30

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 294



$ 253









Supplemental cash flow information is as follows:





Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized $ 75



$ 70

Cash paid for income taxes 16



9



PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING STATISTICS

(Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020 Revenues (dollars in millions):













Retail:













Residential $ 824



46 %

$ 747



47 % Commercial 518



29



463



29

Industrial 187



10



162



10

Direct Access 35



2



35



2

Subtotal 1,564



87



1,407



88

Alternative revenue programs, net of amortization (23)



(1)



—



—

Other accrued revenues, net 12



1



13



1

Total retail revenues 1,553



87



1,420



89

Wholesale revenues 186



10



130



8

Other operating revenues 49



3



39



3

Total revenues $ 1,788



100 %

$ 1,589



100 %















Energy deliveries (MWhs in thousands):













Retail:













Residential 5,875



30 %

5,621



30

Commercial 4,943



25



4,672



25

Industrial 2,773



14



2,552



13

Subtotal 13,591



69



12,845



68

Direct access:













Commercial 453



2



478



2

Industrial 1,228



7



1,114



6

Subtotal 1,681



9



1,592



8

Total retail energy deliveries 15,272



78



14,437



76

Wholesale energy deliveries 4,416



22



4,593



24

Total energy deliveries 19,688



100 %

19,030



100 %















Average number of retail customers:













Residential 799,182



88 %

789,726

88 % Commercial 110,863



12



110,185

12

Industrial 191



—



194

—

Direct access 589



—



634

—

Total 910,825



100 %

900,739



100 %

PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING STATISTICS, continued

(Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020 Sources of energy (MWhs in thousands):













Generation:













Thermal:













Natural gas 7,074



38 %

5,767



32 % Coal 1,455



8



2,752



15

Total thermal 8,529



46



8,519



47

Hydro 778



4



919



5

Wind 1,843



10



1,720



9

Total generation 11,150



60



11,158



61

Purchased power:













Term 3,782



20



5,202



29

Hydro 3,091



16



1,585



9

Wind 749



4



256



1

Total purchased power 7,622



40



7,043



39

Total system load 18,772



100 %

18,201



100 % Less: wholesale sales (4,416)







(4,593)





Retail load requirement 14,356







13,608







The following table indicates the number of heating and cooling degree-days for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, along with 15-year averages based on weather data provided by the National Weather Service, as measured at Portland International Airport:



Heating Degree-days

Cooling Degree-days

2021

2020

Avg.

2021

2020

Avg. First Quarter 1,805



1,761



1,847



—



—



—

Second Quarter 498



554



629



238



99



93

July —



11



7



258



180



182

August 9



1



6



249



197



196

September 45



35



61



93



115



77

Third Quarter 54



47



74



600



492



455

Year-to-date 2,357



2,362



2,550



838



591



548

Increase/(Decrease) from the 15-year average (8) %

(7) %





53 %

8 %













