Construction Partners, Inc. Announces Schedule for Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Release and Conference Call

DOTHAN, Ala., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD) (the "Company"), a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company specializing in the construction and maintenance of roadways across five southeastern states, today announced that it will release its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and full year results on November 23, 2021, before the market opens. In conjunction with the earnings release, the Company has scheduled a conference call to discuss its results the same day at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time). The conference call may be accessed by phone or webcast, as follows:

By Phone: Dial (412) 902-0003 at least 10 minutes before the call. A replay will be available through November 30, 2021 by dialing (201) 612-7415 and using the conference ID: 13723179#.



By Webcast: Connect to the webcast via the "Events & Presentations" page of the Company's Investor Relations website at http://ir.constructionpartners.net. Please log in at least 10 minutes before the call to register and download any necessary software. A webcast replay will be available in the same location shortly after the call.

About Construction Partners, Inc.

Construction Partners, Inc. is a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company operating across five southeastern states, with 56 hot-mix asphalt plants, 14 aggregate facilities and one liquid asphalt terminal. Publicly funded projects make up the majority of its business and include local and state roadways, interstate highways, airport runways and bridges. The majority of the Company's public projects are maintenance-related. Private sector projects include paving and sitework for office and industrial parks, shopping centers, local businesses and residential developments. To learn more, visit www.constructionpartners.net.

Contact:

Rick Black / Ken Dennard

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

ROAD@DennardLascar.com

(713) 529-6600

