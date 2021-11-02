Duke Energy commits nearly $250,000 in monthlong effort to fight hunger in South Carolina

- Each week in November, company will focus on one or more of nearly 50 feeding programs receiving support.

GREENVILLE, S.C., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy is kicking off a monthlong initiative to support organizations in South Carolina that address food insecurities and inequities across the state. This effort will provide nearly $250,000 to about 50 feeding programs leading up to Thanksgiving Day.

"Finding healthy and affordable fresh food is a challenge for many of our friends and neighbors across the state," said Mike Callahan, Duke Energy South Carolina state president. "Every community is home to families who face hunger – nearly 11 percent of South Carolinians lack consistent access to high-quality meals. That is a staggering statistic that many organizations across the state are working to reduce and hopefully one day eliminate."

Each week in November, Duke Energy will highlight the critical community partners that do this incredible work. First up – FoodShare South Carolina.

The Duke Energy Foundation is providing FoodShare South Carolina $50,000 to enable 13 community-based organizations across the state to distribute more than 63,000 pounds of fresh produce through 4,200 family food boxes through November.

Each box comes with up to a dozen varieties of top-quality fruits and vegetables that are sourced as locally and seasonally as possible. Recipe cards (in English and Spanish) are included with each order to introduce simple and easy ways to use the produce in that box. The retail value of each box is between $20 and $30. The funding from Duke Energy allows customers to purchase them at either $10 credit/debit or $5 Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Mill Village Farms provides these fresh food boxes in Greenville, sourcing much of the produce from local sustainably managed farms that provide employment opportunities and fresh produce in food deserts.

"Access to fresh, affordable food should not be limited by where you live or how much you make," said Dan Weidenbenner, executive director of Mill Village Farms. "Mill Village and the Food Share program is ensuring every family has access to fresh fruits and vegetables. We are so grateful for Duke Energy standing by our side to enable this nourishing work."

In addition to Greenville, the funding to FoodShare South Carolina will support food box distribution in Cherokee, Chesterfield, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lancaster, Laurens, Lee, Marlboro, Spartanburg, Union, Williamsburg and York counties.

Duke Energy employees and retirees will also be volunteering their time and efforts with these and other organizations throughout the month to assist in packing and distributing food boxes, as well as providing sweat equity to other feeding programs in their neighborhoods.

"Duke Energy is committed to building vibrant communities across the state," Callahan said. "As we approach the holiday season, we hope folks join us in doing what they can to assist those in our communities who might need a helping hand."

To learn more about FoodShare South Carolina including the food box program, visit https://foodsharesc.org/. For more on Mill Village Farms, visit https://www.millvillagefarms.org/.

