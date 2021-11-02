ORORO Heated Apparel Announces the Release of New State-of-the-Art Heated Scarf A new way to stay cozy this winter. .

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ORORO Heated Apparel is thrilled to announce the launch of a new Unisex Heated Scarf to help keep you warm this winter season.

This new scarf is designed for ultimate performance with transformative features. The scarf heats up in just three seconds, providing quick and long lasting warmth. There are three levels of heat allowing you to select the perfect level of comfort and the large heating area ensures that your entire neck stays warm.

There are travel friendly features like the lightweight battery, the same one used for our heated gloves, so you only have to pack one charger to charge both items - adding extra convenience when packing for your next outdoor adventure. Our new scarf is also TSA-friendly, making it easy to pack for trips.

Other features include: water-resistant, wind-resistant, and breathable lining which is perfect for active outdoor activities.

The Unisex Heated Scarf is now available for purchase on the ORORO Heated Apparel website .

About ORORO Heated Apparel:

Hailing from the Midwest, we understand that the cold can interfere with your full enjoyment of life! That's the reason why, in 2015, we created ORORO Heated Apparel. ORORO's current product line includes heated jackets, vests, hoodies, gloves, mittens and socks. With over 500,000 happy customers, ORORO is on the cutting edge of technology, helping you enjoy life in cold climates. For more information, visit www.ororowear.com .

Contact:

Vanessa Young

ORORO Heated Apparel

6963 Speedway Blvd, Ste 103

Las Vegas, NV 89115

media@ororowear.com

