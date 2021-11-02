SoftwareReviews Reveals the Best Workforce Management Software for Enterprise in 2021

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software vendor landscape and a division of Info-Tech Research Group, has published its 2021 Data Quadrant Awards for Workforce Management (WFM) software for Enterprise. Three vendors have been identified as enterprise-level WFM gold medalists for 2021.

The top three Workforce Management vendors recognized by SoftwareReviews for 2021 have received high rankings on the organization's Data Quadrant. The Data Quadrant is informed by survey data collected from real end-users. To learn more please visit https://www.softwarereviews.com/ (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews)

WFM software helps organizations manage and optimize the productivity of their employees by forecasting labour requirements, managing staff scheduling, tracking time and attendance, and more.

"These platforms improve operational efficiency by delivering robust rules-based scheduling, team management, and policy administration capabilities," explains Ben Dickie, research analyst at Info-Tech Research Group. "Modern WFM solutions also improve employee engagement by allowing front-line workers to access workforce toolsets from an intuitive mobile interface, trade shifts in marketplace-style exchanges, and access training collateral and policy documentation quickly and easily. Labour pressures that have emerged during the pandemic have sharpened the necessity of investing in these tools as one avenue to attract and retain talent."

The top three WFM vendors recognized by SoftwareReviews for 2021 have received high rankings on the organization's Data Quadrant. The Data Quadrant is informed by meticulously verified and exhaustively analyzed survey data collected from real end-users.

The Net Emotional Footprint (NEF) of each software vendor is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings across the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, strategy, and innovation. The NEF is a powerful indicator of overall user sentiment toward the vendor and its product from the software user's point of view.

The Enterprise Workforce Management gold medalists for 2021 are as follows:

WorkForce Software , +85 NEF, ranked strongly for its attendance management and policies, which allows users to configure rules related to types of hours, job requirements, thresholds, and eligible employees.

Ceridian Dayforce , +76 NEF, exceeded user expectations by having a wide range of features.

Workforce Planning , +70 NEF, performed well overall by creating business value for their stakeholders.

"As workforce dynamics continue to evolve - particularly in response to the disruption wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic - organizations are looking to modernize the technologies they use to recruit, retain and manage front-line workers," says Ben Dickie."A workforce management platform is an indispensable component of a well-oiled ecosystem for human resources."

