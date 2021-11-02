Sustainability and application expertise are the key elements of the new Momentive Niax™ polyurethane foam additives products

MILAN, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Momentive Performance Materials Inc. (Momentive) announces the launch of the next generation of Niax polyurethane additives for a wide range of PU applications. These new products offer lower emission properties, while allowing manufacturers to maintain their process and final product performance.

Niax silicone stabilizers for slab stock polyurethane foam provides significantly lower emission and reduced odor of the final foams when compared to conventional stabilizers



Niax silicone L-850 for the production of flame retarded foams offers a 10%-30% reduction of flame retardants in some formulations.



Niax EF catalysts that can provide lower emission, lower odor and wider processing latitude for bedding, furniture and molded automotive foam applications.



Niax silicone stabilizers with lower emission properties for rigid foam formulations. These formulations have demonstrated lower thermal conductivity for insulation panels and improved durability for sandwich metal panels by eliminating surface defects.



Niax silicone L-3881 , a new lower emission surfactant that may be used in visco-elastic molded flexible foam formulations typically improve stabilization and provide wider processing latitude.



Niax Silicone L-5641, with reduced VOC emission for the manufacture of mechanically frothed foams, optimizing the performance properties of energy absorbing foams.

"Momentive's well-known product reliability has taken a significant step further through their commitment to more sustainable formulations, lower emission products, and higher energy efficiency applications of polyurethane additives," explains Dr. Alberto Melle, Global SLAB Business Leader at Momentive. "Furthermore, Momentive's application expertise and capability to provide new solutions allow them to cover the widest range of final applications."

Momentive's newest polyurethane solutions will be on display at booth E5 at the upcoming UTECH Europe exhibition taking place November 16-18, 2021 at MECC Maastricht, Netherlands. Attendees can also hear more from our RMS and Slab experts during the UTECH technical conferences on November 17. To learn more about Momentive's solutions for polyurethanes, visit www.momentive.com.

About Momentive

Momentive is a premier global advanced materials company with a cutting-edge focus on silicone and specialty products. We deliver technologies, solutions and processes designed to propel our customer's products forward—products that have a profound impact on everyday life from dusk to dawn, and from living rooms to outer space. With every innovation, Momentive creates a more sustainable future. Our vast product portfolio is made up of advanced silicone solutions that play an essential role in driving performance across a multitude of industries, including agriculture, automotive, aerospace, electronics, personal care, consumer products, building and construction, and more.

Headquartered in Waterford, New York, Momentive Performance Materials, Inc., an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of MOM Holding Company, is one of the world's largest producers of silicones and silicone derivatives.

