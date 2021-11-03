Intensity Therapeutics' Data on Lead Asset, INT230-6, Accepted for Presentation at Two Major Scientific Clinical Oncology Conferences in November

WESTPORT, Conn., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intensity Therapeutics, Inc. ("Intensity"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of proprietary, first-in-class immune-based intratumoral cancer therapies designed to kill tumors and increase immune system recognition of cancers, today announced that data on the Company's novel lead asset, INT230-6, will be presented at the Connective Tissue Oncology Society Annual Meeting (CTOS) and the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's 36th Annual Meeting (SITC) in November.

November 10-13: Connective Tissue Oncology Society Annual Meeting (CTOS). Matthew A. Ingham, MD, Assistant Professor of Medicine in the Division of Hematology and Oncology at New York Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia University Medical Center, will give an oral presentation of results from the phase 1/2 study of INT230-6 as a monotherapy or in combination with ipilimumab in adult subjects with metastatic sarcomas.

Title: Safety and Efficacy from a Phase 1/2 Study of Intratumoral INT230-6 Alone or In Combination with Ipilimumab [INTENSITY# IT-01; BMS# CA184-592] in Adult Subjects with Metastatic Sarcomas (NCT 03058289)

Paper Number: 33

Author: Matthew A. Ingham, MD, Columbia University Medical Center

Session 6: Immunotherapy & Immune Microenvironment

Date: Friday, November 12, 2021

Time: 10:21 AM – 10:28 AM ET

The presentation and associated paper will be accessible on the "Publications, Papers and Posters" section of Intensity's website at: https://intensitytherapeutics.com/news/publications-papers-and-posters/.

November 10-14: Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's 36th Annual Meeting (SITC). Two abstracts have been accepted for presentation:

Title: Survival and Immune Response Data from Intratumoral INT230-6 Alone (IT-01) and with Pembrolizumab [KEYNOTE-A10] in Subjects with Locally Advanced, Unresectable and Metastatic Solid Tumors

Poster Number: 501

Authors: Jacob Thomas, MD; Anthony El-Khoueiry, MD; Anthony J. Olszanski, MD, RPh; Nilofer Azad, MD; Giles F. Whalen, MD; Diana Hanna, MD; Matthew Ingham, MD; Syed Mahmood, MD; Lewis H. Bender, MS, MA, MBA; Ian B. Walters, MD, MBA; Lilian L. Siu, MD

Category: Clinical Trials in Progress

Date: Friday November 12, 2021

Location: Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.



Title: Intratumoral INT230-6 Shows a Favorable Safety Profile and Early Signs of Efficacy in Advanced Soft Tissue Sarcoma with Monotherapy and in Combination with Ipilimumab [Intensity IT-01; BMS#CA184-592]

Poster Number: 536

Authors: Matthew Ingham, MD; James Hu, MD; Giles F. Whalen, MD; Jacob Thomas, MD; Anthony El-Khoueiry, MD; Diana Hanna, MD; Anthony J. Olszanski, MD, RPh; Christian F. Meyer; Nilofer Azad, MD; Syed Mahmood, MD; Lewis H. Bender, MS, MA, MBA; Ian B. Walters, MD, MBA; Lilian L. Siu, MD; Albiruni R. Razak

Category: Clinical Trials in Progress

Date: Saturday, November 13, 2021

Location: Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

The ePosters will be on display on the SITC virtual meeting platform beginning at 7:00 AM ET on Friday November 12, 2021 until the virtual meeting platform is closed on January 9, 2022. They will also be accessible on the "Publications, Papers and Posters" section of Intensity's website at: https://intensitytherapeutics.com/news/publications-papers-and-posters/.

About INT230-6

INT230-6, Intensity's lead proprietary investigational product candidate, is designed for direct intratumoral injection. INT230-6 was discovered using Intensity's proprietary DfuseRx℠ technology platform. The drug is composed of two proven, potent anti-cancer agents, cisplatin and vinblastine, and a penetration enhancer molecule that helps disperse the drugs throughout tumors for diffusion into cancer cells. In addition to local disease control, direct killing of the tumor by INT230-6 releases a bolus of neoantigens specific to the patient's malignancy, leading to engagement of the immune system and systemic anti-tumor effects. Importantly, these effects are mediated without the immunosuppression of concomitant systemic chemotherapy.

INT230-6 is currently being evaluated in several Phase 2 cohorts (NCT03058289) in patients with various advanced solid tumors as part of Study IT-01. In 2019, the Company signed a clinical collaboration agreement with Merck Sharpe & Dohme (Merck) to evaluate the combination of INT230-6 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), Merck's anti-PD-1 (programmed death receptor-1) therapy, in patients with advanced pancreatic, colon, squamous cell and bile duct malignancies. In 2020, the Company executed a clinical collaboration agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate the combination of INT230-6 with Bristol-Myers Squibb's anti-CTLA-4 antibody, Yervoy® (ipilimumab), in patients with advanced liver, breast and sarcoma cancers. In 2021, the Company executed agreements with the Ottawa Hospital Research Institute and the Ontario Institute of Cancer Research to study INT230-6 in a randomized controlled neoadjuvant phase 2 study in women with early stage breast cancer (the INVINCIBLE study) (NCT04781725).

About Intensity Therapeutics

Intensity Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately held, clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new immune-based approach to treat solid tumor cancers. Intensity leverages its DfuseRx℠ technology platform to create new, proprietary drug formulations that, following direct injection, rapidly disperse throughout a tumor and diffuse therapeutic agents into cancer cells. Intensity's product candidates have the potential to induce an adaptive systemic immune response that not only attacks the injected tumor, but also non-injected tumors. The Company executed a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the National Cancer Institute's (NCI) Vaccine Branch in 2014 and has partnerships with Merck and Bristol-Myers Squibb. For more information, please visit www.intensitytherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Intensity Therapeutics' plans, future operations and objectives. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual performance or achievements to be materially different from those currently anticipated. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements about the initiation and timing of future clinical trials.

