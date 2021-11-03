Koura, an Orbia Company, Acquires Battery Technology Company Silatronix to Meet Growing Global Demand for Energy Storage

BOSTON, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Koura, a global leader in the development, manufacture, and supply of fluoroproducts and technologies and part of the Orbia community of companies, announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Madison, Wisconsin-based Silatronix, a leading battery technology start-up. Koura is executing on a comprehensive energy materials strategy and this acquisition complements its capabilities in energy storage deployment—presently, an area of accelerated need and demand for a renewable future.

Silatronix was established in 2007 as a high-tech incubator for battery technology by Dr. Robert West and Dr. Robert Hamers, both of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. With support from the Department of Energy and the Office of Naval Research, Silatronix has built an industry-wide reputation for developing breakthrough solutions and electrolyte technologies for lithium-ion batteries.

Koura is a global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of fluoroproducts. Koura works with key industry players and researchers in the lithium-ion battery industry to develop and manufacture a wide range of advanced fluorine materials including electrolyte salts, binders and high-performance electrolyte additives. Silatronix brings unique expertise in fluorosilane additives for Lithium-ion batteries and an industry-wide reputation for developing breakthrough solutions that deliver improved battery safety and performance in a range of applications, from electric vehicles to stationary, grid-scale storage.

Gregg Smith, President of Koura, said, "Alongside our unique ownership of raw material assets and expertise in fluorine technology, Koura is committed to developing next- generation battery technologies that can deliver improved safety, performance and sustainability. Bringing on board Silatronix's expertise and technologies will further enable us to achieve these goals, support the advancement of the entire lithium-ion battery industry, and accelerate renewable adoption."

"Koura's acquisition of Silatronix is a key step in delivering our advanced electrolyte solutions to the lithium-ion battery markets," said Mark Zager, CEO of Silatronix. "We are excited to continue building on our strong foundation while supporting Koura's growth in offering downstream battery products from their material assets."

Miki Oljaca, Head of Growth and Technology at Koura, added, "We are excited to welcome the Silatronix team to Koura. Silatronix's electrolyte technology and battery expertise complements Koura's strategic efforts to develop and recycle battery materials, as well as build an integrated and secure supply chain for lithium-ion batteries in North America, Europe, and other key markets"

With its focus on improving the sustainability and efficiency of lithium-ion batteries, Koura and Orbia recently led a $70 million investment round in Battery Resourcers, a closed-loop lithium-ion battery recycler based in Worcester, Massachusetts. Koura is engaged in several initiatives with Battery Resourcers to develop recycling technologies, which the Silatronix team will also support.

About Orbia

Orbia is a community of companies bound by a shared purpose: to advance life around the world. The Orbia companies have a collective focus on ensuring food security, connecting communities to data infrastructure, reducing water scarcity, reinventing the future of cities and homes and expanding access to health and wellness with basic and advanced materials and solutions. Orbia operates in the Precision Agriculture, Data Communications, Building and Infrastructure, Fluorinated Solutions and Polymer Solutions sectors. The company has commercial activities in more than 110 countries and operations in over 50, with global headquarters in Mexico City, Boston, Amsterdam, and Tel Aviv. To learn more, please visit http://www.orbia.com.

About Koura

Koura is a global leader in the development, manufacture, and supply of fluoroproducts that play a fundamental role in enhancing everyday lives. Koura is a part of the Orbia community of companies, working together to tackle some of the world's most complex challenges. Koura's products are used in a vast range of applications including energy storage, construction of towns and cities, keeping homes cool, food fresh and even in the treatment of respiratory conditions. Headquartered in Boston, Koura has commercial activities across the world, with operations in the United Kingdom, Mexico, United States, India and Japan.

About Silatronix

Based in Madison, Wisconsin, Silatronix was established in 2007 as a high-tech incubator for battery technology by Dr. Robert West and Dr. Robert Hamers, both of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. With support from the Department of Energy and the Office of Naval Research, Silatronix has built an industry-wide reputation for developing breakthrough solutions and electrolyte technologies for lithium-ion batteries. These technologies, including Silatronix's unique fluorosilane additive, OS3®, deliver improved battery safety and enhanced battery performance in a range of applications include electric vehicles and stationary storage.

