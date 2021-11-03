Luxury Lifestyle Resort Friday Harbour Celebrates a Season of Explosive Growth and Exciting Developments

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Luxury lifestyle resort Friday Harbour, known for its impressive Lake Simcoe waterfront location and vast on-site amenities, celebrates immense growth with the official opening of the Lake Club –a 25,000 square foot private club– and the launch Sunseeker, their newest offering of condominium residences. Located in the charming town of Innisfil, Ontario, Friday Harbour has been recognized as both a coveted residential location and a discerning tourist destination, complementing the growing community of the South Simcoe Region. Through a series of notably successful outdoor activations and on-site launches, Friday Harbour recently gained increased attention from Ontario Tourism and Greater Toronto Area media – building exciting momentum for this unparalleled locale.

The Lake Club at Friday Harbour designed by award-winning firm Graziani + Corazza Architects Inc. (CNW Group/Friday Harbour)

THE MOST EXCITING SEASON YET

On July 26, 2021, Friday Harbour officially cut the ribbon of the Lake Club, a central focal point for the Friday Harbour community. Overlooking the Marina, Friday Harbour residents have exclusive access to the club's luxe amenities including a scenic pool deck, first-class fitness center, private indoor theatre, games room, and modern dining experience. Designed by award-winning firm Graziani + Corazza Architects Inc., the exterior expanse of glazing along with the exposed timber make the Lake Club an architectural masterpiece.

Two August weekend open-air fashion events gave Canadian designers a long-awaited runway with the launch of the Friday Harbour Fashion Collective in partnership with the Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards (CAFA). The star-studded events – which also included a pop-up retail market from local retailers and vendors – introduced the Lake Simcoe and Innisfil area to a roster of Canadian celebrities and influencers.

With an ongoing mandate to support the surrounding neighbourhood, Friday Harbour marked its commitment by participating in the June launch of The Innisfil Community Fridge, a program that increases access to nutritious food for Innisfil residents.

"When we reflect on the milestones we have celebrated over the past several months, it is inspiring to envision what will unfold at Friday Harbour over the next few years. Our valued residents now have a full-service on-site hub to call their own at The Lake Club and our visitors and surrounding community have enhanced retail, dining, and ongoing programming to enjoy. Collectively, these events reinforce what we continuously strive to convey at Friday Harbour which is to welcome and wow all those who spend their time here in our extraordinary community," shares Friday Harbour CEO Hani Roustom.

EXPANDED RETAIL, DINING & RECORD SELLING REAL ESTATE

Known for its upscale urban offerings, Friday Harbour's Promenade added new on-site retail and dining experiences including Sweet Harbour Toy and Candy Co., Feather And Stone, Ren Sushi and the Marine Room Gastro Pub. Open to the public year-round, Friday Harbour will be introducing exciting new shopping and culinary offerings in the near future.

Sunseeker, Friday Harbour's most amenity-rich condominium, launched for sale in September to friends and family, as well as to the existing homeowners at the resort, resulting in a near sell-out of all 249 suites. The exquisitely crafted designer layouts offer spacious one-to-three-bedroom suites with oversized balconies offering views over the Marina and the Nature Preserve.

UP NEXT AT FRIDAY HARBOUR

With the transition to Winter programming underway, Friday Harbour wraps a successful season at both the Nest Golf Course and the Marina. Designed by award-winning golf course architect Doug Carrick, the Nest at Friday Harbour was recently ranked #41 in Canada by SCOREGolf and the Marina – Canada's largest inland marina – welcomed Lake Simcoe boaters with the introduction of expanded transient docks.

Just released – Friday Harbour's newest real estate offering includes a collection of exclusive luxury island townhomes. Located directly on the water's edge, the elegant waterside residences feature signature designs inspired by the sheer beauty of their idyllic location. Each townhome comes with a private boat slip, garage, and a rooftop terrace.

Friday Harbour's holiday themed events will be listed at https://www.fridayharbour.com/events.

ABOUT FRIDAY HARBOUR

Friday Harbour is Canada's upscale lifestyle resort community, located on the shores of Big Bay Point, Lake Simcoe. Less than a one-hour drive from Toronto, Ontario, Friday Harbour offers the ultimate destination for those seeking the benefits of a waterside lifestyle with the conveniences of an urban community. Launched in 2015, with the combined foresight and strength of four of Canada's leading developers, Friday Harbour is a world class resort boasting up to 3,000 residential and recreational units. The amenity-rich offerings include a prestigious 18-hole golf course the Nest and Canada's largest inland Marina, a 200-acre nature preserve with over 7 kilometres of trails, an exclusive members club, tennis and sports courts, outdoor pools, fitness facilities, and several onsite upscale retail and dining experiences including Starbucks, LCBO, the Lake Club Dining Room, Beach Club, and other restaurant offerings.

Sunseeker, Friday Harbour’s most amenity-rich condominium (CNW Group/Friday Harbour)

The Pier at Friday Harbour transformed into a fashion runway for the Friday Harbour Fashion Collective in partnership with CAFA (CNW Group/Friday Harbour)

Friday Harbour is Canada's upscale lifestyle resort community, located on the shores of Big Bay Point, Lake Simcoe (CNW Group/Friday Harbour)

