Resolve Systems Launches Automation Exchange with Industry's First Machine Learning-Based Recommendation Engine Cloud library of over 5,000 pre-built IT automation components accelerates digital transformation by addressing the IT talent shortage

CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Resolve Systems ®, the leading intelligent IT automation software vendor, today launched its intelligent Automation Exchange and machine learning-based Recommendation Engine. When used with Resolve's IT automation platform Resolve Actions, these new tools accelerate customers' automation journeys by helping them determine what IT processes to automate and empowering them to implement those automations in minutes.

According to a recent press release from Gartner®, the IT talent shortage is now the single biggest barrier to innovation. While IT Automation can address this shortage, most organizations are early in their automation journeys as they don't have the necessary skills in house, or they don't know where to start. Resolve's Automation Exchange and Recommendation Engine can help organizations accelerate their automation journeys to keep up with the growing demand for IT services without increasing headcount.

The Automation Exchange is a cloud library of more than 5,000 IT automation components deployable in minutes to orchestrate automated processes. It features easy to find, certified IT automation content and common use cases, including components such as Action Tasks/Activities, Automations/Workflows, and Integrations. Content can be browsed with filters, searched for by keyword, or suggested by the Recommendation Engine. The Automation Exchange's content is categorized into a taxonomy of 6 solution areas:

IT Operations Management

Network Operations Management

IT Service Management

Cloud Operations

Integrated Event Management & Remediation

Enterprise Orchestration & COE

The machine learning-based Recommendation Engine makes suggestions by first processing IT events such as IT Service Management data with its internal algorithm, then proposing the IT automation content best-suited for remediating those events. It directly addresses the 'Where and how should we get started?' question that challenges many new IT automation users.

"Organizations that are just starting out with IT automation, as well as those who are already using it but looking to accelerate their digital transformation, often need some guidance on where to begin and what to automate," said Isaac Sacolick, President of StarCIO. "IT needs ways to determine which manual processes to automate and what content to use to accelerate time-to-value."

"Organizations are prioritizing the need for IT Automation solutions that help them to operate as quickly, efficiently, and productively as possible," said Gabby Nizri, Chief Strategy Officer, Resolve Systems. "Resolve is delivering the industry's most innovative IT automation solutions to meet the needs of these organizations."

The Automation Exchange is now available to Resolve Actions customers, partners and prospects. The Recommendation Engine supports the Resolve Actions Pro Edition now and will support Resolve Actions Express in Q1 2022. Register for the announcement webcast and see the Automation Exchange revealed live for the first time. Learn more at www.resolve.io .

About Resolve Systems

Resolve Systems helps enterprise technology teams worldwide achieve agile, autonomous operations with an industry-leading intelligent IT automation platform. With more than a decade of automation expertise, Resolve's solutions are purpose-built to address challenges posed by increasing IT complexity. Organizations use Resolve to automate IT operations, service management, network operations, cloud operations, discovery and dependency mapping, event management and remediation, and enterprise orchestration. Resolve enables organizations to maximize operational efficiency, overcome labor shortages, reduce costs, quickly troubleshoot and fix problems, and accelerate service delivery. Resolve is majority-owned by Insight Partners, a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software companies.

Learn more at resolve.io or follow us on Twitter @ResolveSystems .

