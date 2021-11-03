Get Ready To Fall Back To Standard Time With Casio

DOVER, N.J., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As we welcome the first Sunday of November, Daylight Saving Time (DST) comes to an end and the clocks fall back an hour, offering a welcomed extra hour of sleep. The time change will occur on Sunday, November 7th at 2:00 a.m. EST and Casio America, Inc. keeps users in sync and in style with timepieces that offer automatic time adjustment among other useful features – plus designs to fit any type of watch enthusiast.

For Tailored Looks

The new EDIFICE ECBS100D-1A comes in an elegant and slim design with technical features to make DST and time zone adjustments stress-free. This solar-powered timepiece comes equipped with Smartphone Link technology and updates with the latest time zone and DST information when paired to the EDIFICE Connected app via Bluetooth®. The ECBS100D-1A (MSRP: $260) features a stainless-steel band and bezel and a black, motorsports-inspired mesh dial with red accents. Additional features include water resistance up to 100 meters, phone finder, double LED light, scratch resistant sapphire crystal and more. For more information on Casio's EDIFICE collection of timepieces, please visit EDIFICE.Casio.com.

For Nature Lovers

Outdoor adventures and DST adjustment are simplified with the PRO TREK PRG240-5. This rugged timepiece offers a DST on/off feature and world time function with access to 31 time zones (48 cities) to navigate seasonal time changes and outdoor adventures with ease. In addition, triple sensor technology measures altitude, barometric pressure and compass bearing to help users predict weather variations and guide them through hikes. Its solar power capability ensures a stable operation even when using power-hungry functions. Other features include 100-meter water resistance, low temperature resistance, countdown timer, alarms and more. The PRG240-5 (MSRP: $280) features a black case and bezel, a digital display, large buttons for ease of operation and a resin band for added comfort. For additional information on Casio's PRO TREK line of timepieces, please visit PROTREK.Casio.com.

For G-SHOCK Lovers

The semi-transparent and industrial-inspired GA900SKE-8A is the perfect choice to fall back in style this season. This model boasts a DST on/off functionality that also allows users to adjust to 29 time zones including 48 cities and coordinated universal time (UTC). This model features a utilitarian design motif highlighted by four screws and a 10-sided bezel resembling the shape of an industrial fastener. Additional features include shock resistance, 200-meter water resistance, 7-year battery, super illuminator and more. The GA900SKE-8A (MSRP: $130.00) comes with a dark gray semi-transparent band and case. For additional information on Casio's G-SHOCK collection of timepieces, please visit gshock.com.

