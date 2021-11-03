Tim Lamb Group Brokers Coughlin Automotive Group's Purchase Of Matt Taylor Kia In Lancaster, Ohio

LANCASTER, Ohio, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tim Lamb, president of the Tim Lamb Group, has brokered the sale of the Matt Taylor Kia in Lancaster, Ohio to the Coughlin Automotive Group, one of the largest sales volume dealers in Central Ohio with 12 other locations.

This will be Coughlin's 13th location, but first location in Fairfield County. Coughlin Automotive Group has 570 employees, and this will be their second Kia store. Matt Taylor Kia sold over 1400 units in 2020. Other Matt Taylor locations include Boardman, Ohio and Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

"We feel very comfortable selling our Kia store to a quality organization like Coughlin. Our employees are in good hands. We will continue to pursue the acquisition of dealerships with the focus of our growth in Northeast Ohio and Northwest Pennsylvania," says Owner Matt Taylor.

"We have used Tim Lamb Group on seven transactions and plan to continue to use Tim going forward as we continue to pursue growth in Central Ohio," says Owner Al Coughlin.

The deal was closed on October 7, 2021. The location located at 2784 N. Columbus St., Lancaster, Ohio has been rebranded as the Coughlin Kia of Lancaster.

