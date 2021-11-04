Adolfson & Peterson Construction Announces Results of Company-Wide Day of Giving

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP), a leading national construction management firm and general contractor, today announced the results of its first-annual company-wide "Day of Giving" program. More than 700 team members, friends and family volunteered 3,000 combined hours and donated $140,000 to local community organizations in the month of September.

Adolfson & Peterson Construction Day of Giving 2021

In conjunction with other 75th Anniversary activities, the company's inaugural Day of Giving program empowered AP team members, along with friends and family, to give back to their communities throughout the month of September. Regional offices organized opportunities and allowed paid time off for employees that spent a portion of their workday giving back and making a positive impact in the communities where they live and work.

"We have a long history of donating our time, talent and treasure to our local communities," said Jeff Hansen, CEO. "Giving back reflects our core values as a company and this program gave us the opportunity to further focus our efforts and strengthen bonds with people and organizations in our communities. We are excited about the positive impact we made this year and plan to continue to build on this legacy in the future."

AP's regional offices selected dozens of local charities, causes and projects that have special meaning to their employees, including AZCEND, the American Red Cross, Disabled American Veterans, Feed My Starving Children, Hearts and Hammers, Hope Academy, Second Harvest Heartland, the Muscular Dystrophy Association, Callaway Young Cancer Center, the Aspen Center for Child Development, the High Plains Food Bank, and many more. AP team members volunteered their time and services, donated blood, collected and donated school and household supplies, packed food, cleaned parks, provided construction services, made sandwiches, tied blankets, and raised and donated money for various organizations.

AP also hosted its sixth-annual Charity Golf Classic at Golf Clubs at The Tribute in The Colony, Texas, to raise money and provide financial assistance to support veterans and at-risk youth in the local communities. Proceeds of this event directly benefited PGA HOPE, Dallas CASA and The Ashford Rise School of Dallas.

"I'm really proud of our employee participation in the month-long Day of Giving effort and the incredible impact we've had on the communities we serve," said Hansen. "Our first annual Day of Giving program was built upon our legacy of service and strong community relationships to give back in a more meaningful way."

AP has historically provided donations and service in the communities it operates, supporting at-risk children and adults, military veterans, disaster relief and rebuilding, local food banks, hospitals and health organizations, schools, and other nonprofits and charitable foundations. The company plans to make the Day of Giving program an annual event for years to come.

About Adolfson & Peterson Construction:

Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP) has been building trust, communities and people for 75 years. Founded in 1946, AP has expanded its services and geographic footprint to become one of the leading construction management firms in the U.S. and is ranked as a Top 100 Contractor by the Engineering News Record (ENR). It remains a trusted family-owned business that is known for quality, reliability and strong partner relationships, while maintaining one of the strongest safety records in the industry. AP offers preconstruction, construction and contracting services to the commercial, education, healthcare, hospitality, industrial, multifamily, municipal, recreation and senior living market segments, and currently employs more than 600 team members and thousands of subcontractors and trade partners in Arizona, Colorado, Minnesota, Texas and Wyoming. Dedication to its clients, communities, and employees, along with a commitment to core values and innovation, has allowed the company to remain an industry leader and dependable partner for decades. For more information, visit www.a-p.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter. AP is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer.

