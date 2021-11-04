NINJIO Announces Appointment of Janet Schijns to their Board of Directors

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NINJIO announced today the appointment of Janet Schijns to their board of directors. Janet will advise the company on go-to-market strategy, and growing channel ecosystem relationships. She brings decades of experience of consultative and managerial experience with high growth technology companies and an industry reputation for driving exceptional partner experiences through innovative channel program design.

Commenting on the news, Zack Schuler, CEO, said, "NINJIO could not be more excited to have Janet join our team. Her experience of helping grow companies of a similar profile to ours will prove invaluable to our scaling objectives. We look forward to drawing up her channel experience as NINJIO takes its next steps."

Janet added, "Now is an exciting time to join NINJIO as the channel embraces the need for security solutions for their clients and NINJIO answers that call. The company's growth, driven by offering effective solutions in the critical and expanding sector of cybersecurity, is compelling and proves out the value NINJIO delivers in the market. The company's solutions are both fun and impactful, and I am driven to work with the team to continue to make NINJIO's products even more essential for its clients while empowering the channel to use NINJIO solutions in their solution stack."

Janet Schijns is the CEO of JS Group, an industry leading consulting firm which creates impactful go-to-market strategies and channel activation programs for technology firms. Formerly, she was a C-Suite Fortune 500 executive with experience ranging from Verizon to Motorola to Office Depot. Ms. Schijns has built industry leading channel routes to market and received three 5-star awards for her channel programs in the IT, Security and Mobility space. She is a leading industry influencer with numerous awards including top 10 Women in Technology, Channel Influencer of the Year, and top 10 CEO Disruptors.

NINJIO was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California. NINJIO is a cybersecurity awareness training company that empowers individuals and organizations to become defenders against cyberthreats. The Company offers engaging, 3 to 4-minute Hollywood-style micro-learning videos that teach organizations, employees and families about cybersecurity, breaches and easily avoidable threats. Combining the Company's award-winning training with NINJIO PHISH, a natively integrated phishing simulator that allows customers to test and quantify human vulnerability safely and proactively, gives the organizations that NINJIO serves a feature rich Cybersecurity Awareness Solution.

