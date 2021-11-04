Ready, Set, RX - Reform RX to Launch World First "Peloton of Pilates" in the US With Backing From Game of Thrones Producer

DRAPER, Utah, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reform RX is set to launch a world first in the at-home fitness equipment market following major investment from American Game of Thrones producer, Bernadette Caulfield and other angel investors.

Reform RX, founded by entrepreneurs Yvette and Neal McGaffin, is the world's first connected reformer pilates machine that brings the luxury boutique fitness experience into the home.

The ergonomically designed connected-reformer machine comes with a 21.5" touchscreen display that delivers live and on-demand classes from elite Pilates instructors from around the world. Its built-in data tracking capabilities deliver an optimum and bespoke workout best suited to the user, and unique technology tracks key performance metrics including total calorie consumption, heart rate, speed of travel and power output.

The connected pilates reformer will launch at the end of the month for pre-orders at reformrx.com across the US, Canada and Australia, with first deliveries expected in Spring 2022.

Emmy award-winning producer Caulfield was first introduced to the husband and wife team when she moved to Belfast to film the hit HBO TV show and began regular 1:1 training with CEO, Yvette, who is a specialist functional training provider at the couple's reformer Pilates studio. This is the first time the Hollywood producer has invested in a business within the global fitness market.

The combined investment and support received from Caulfield and other angel investors including a global leader in innovative fitness equipment manufacturing and distribution, has enabled Reform RX to reach a stage where they are ready to launch the RX into both the at-home consumer and commercial markets.

As part of the design process, longevity rigs were used to run millions of cycles on RX components alongside competing reformers to ensure the RX enters the market as the premium commercial grade product. This will also allow it to be the first of its kind to enter the boutique studio and commercial gym market with digital connectivity.

Commenting on the global launch, Yvette McGaffin, Chief Executive Officer at Reform RX, said:

"The Reform RX will revolutionise the at-home offering and our efforts have been focused on ensuring the user experience will be unrivalled.

"In a post-pandemic world, people have continued to adopt a hybrid-way of living and are choosing to spend more of their working time at home. This means they also want the ease of being able to work out at home, without compromising on the level of support or expertise they would experience when they're in a studio. The Reform RX will deliver on all of the above, offering users a bespoke fitness experience led by world-class instructors, on an ergonomically designed machine, in the comfort of their own home."

Neal McGaffin, Managing Director at Reform RX, added:

"Reform RX has been in development since 2018 when we identified a gap in the reformer Pilates at home market and recognised it was relatively confined to industry professionals, due to a lack of confidence in consumers completing a reformer-led workout at home. We have spent three years designing a commercial grade reformer, and the last 18 months honing our bespoke software to create the ultimate Pilates experience.

Reform RX will be available to pre-order in the United States, Canada and Australia at www.reformrx.com

