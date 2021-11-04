TAT Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

GEDERA, Israel, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TATT - News) ("TAT" or the "Company"), a leading provider of products and services to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries, reported today its unaudited results for the three month and nine month periods ended September 30, 2021.

Key Financial Highlights:

  • Revenues for Q3 2021 were $17.6 million compared to $16.8 million in Q3 2020.  Revenues for the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2021 were $57.6 million compared with $58.8 million in the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2020.
  • Gross profit for Q3 2021 more than doubled to $3 million (16.8% as a percentage of revenues) compared with $1.4 million (8.3% as a percentage of revenues) in Q3 2020.  Gross profit for the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2021, was $9.5 million (16.5% as a percentage of revenues) compared with $7.5 million (12.7% as a percentage of revenues) in the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2020.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2021 significantly improved to $1.03 million compared with negative $0.3 million in Q3 2020. Adjusted EBITDA for the nine-month period that ended on September30, 2021 improved by 40% to $3 million compared with $2.2 million in the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2019.
  • Net loss continues to decrease and was ($0.97) million, or loss of ($0.11) per diluted share in Q3 2021 compared with a net loss of ($1.6) million, or ($0.16) per diluted share in Q3 2020. Net loss was ($2.86) million (out of which $2.54 million in restructuring costs) , or loss of ($0.32) per diluted share in the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2021, compared with a net loss of ($3.38) million, or ($0.37) per diluted share in the nine-month period that ended on September 30, 2020.
  • The implementation of the strategic footprint rationalization scheme is on-track. The main objective of the new footprint calls for concentration in three main production facilities (instead of four) and the creation of a "center of excellence" in the heat transfer activities. In connection with such plan, the Company incurred restructuring expenses of $2.5 million and capital expenditures of $3.1 million in the nine months of 2021.

Mr. Igal Zamir, CEO and President of TAT Technologies stated, "During the last quarter we continued the strategic rationalization scheme to reduce the main production sites from four to three. We expect to benefit from the internal synergies of combining the heat transfer activity in one center of excellence and improve our cost structure. The process is progressing on track and is expected to be completed by Q2\22.  We continued strengthening our position as Honeywell's premier partner to serve Honeywell's main line of APUs that are used in the majority of the active platform (including the Boeing 737 family and the Airbus 320 family). In this regard we continue to build our capabilities to serve new platform and increase revenues from this segment starting from 2022". Mr. Zamir continues: "We continue to enjoy US grants in support of the pandemic impact of $2.5M in Q3 and see a sequential improvement in volumes of the MRO activity as the commercial airline industry starts to recover from the meaningful slow-down of the pandemic."

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA. The adjustments to the Company's GAAP results are made with the intent of providing both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company's underlying operational results, trends and performance. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income excluding the impact of: the Company's share in results of affiliated companies, share-based compensation, taxes on income, discontinued operation, financial (expenses) income, net, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA, however, should not be considered as alternative to net income and operating income for the period and may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor it is meant to be predictive of potential future results. Adjusted EBITDA is not measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. See reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA in pages 13 below.

About TAT Technologies LTD

TAT Technologies Ltd. is a leading provider of services and products to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries. TAT operates under four segments: (i) Original equipment manufacturing ("OEM") of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories through its Gedera facility; (ii) MRO services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions through its Limco subsidiary; (iii) MRO services for aviation components through its Piedmont subsidiary; and (iv) Overhaul and coating of jet engine components through its Turbochrome subsidiary. TAT controlling shareholders is the FIMI Private Equity Fund.

TAT's activities in the area of OEM of heat transfer solutions and aviation accessories primarily include the design, development and manufacture of (i) broad range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-coolers heat exchangers and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers, used in mechanical and electronic systems on board commercial, military and business aircraft; (ii) environmental control and power electronics cooling systems installed on board aircraft in and ground applications; and (iii) a variety of other mechanical aircraft accessories and systems such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units.

TAT's activities in the area of MRO Services for heat transfer components and OEM of heat transfer solutions primarily include the MRO of heat transfer components and to a lesser extent, the manufacturing of certain heat transfer solutions. TAT's Limco subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides heat transfer MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.

TAT's activities in the area of MRO services for aviation components include the MRO of APUs, landing gears and other aircraft components. TAT's Piedmont subsidiary operates an FAA-certified repair station, which provides aircraft component MRO services for airlines, air cargo carriers, maintenance service centers and the military.

TAT's activities in the area of overhaul and coating of jet engine components includes the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes and afterburner flaps.

For more information of TAT Technologies Ltd., please visit our web-site:
www.tat-technologies.com

TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET 
(In thousands)



September 30,


December 31,

2021


2020


(unaudited)


(audited)

ASSETS




CURRENT ASSETS:




Cash and cash equivalents

$                   13,689


$                   24,128

Accounts receivable, net

13,155


11,355

Inventory, net

40,527


41,223

Other current assets and prepaid expenses

5,428


2,737





Total current assets

72,799


79,443





NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
   Restricted deposit

330


176

 Investment in affiliates

697


771

Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement

1,019


1,186

 Deferred income taxes

742


566

Intangible assets, net

1,881


1,475

Property, plant and equipment, net

29,482


25,737

Operating lease right of use assets

4,888


6,767





Total non-current assets

39,039


36,678

 

Total assets

$                 111,838


$                 116,121





LIABILITIES AND EQUITY








CURRENT LIABILITIES:




Current maturities of long-term loans

1,269


1,477

Credit line from bank

6,010


3,000

Accounts payable

6,216


12,222

Accrued expenses                                 

7,568


6,691

Operating lease liabilities

1,615


1,614

Provision for restructuring plan

470


-

Liabilities belong to discontinued operation

-


179





Total current liabilities

23,148


25,183





NON CURRENT LIABILITIES:




   Long-term loans

5,221


3,489

Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement

1,361


1,410

Operating lease liabilities

4,691


5,758





 Total non-current liabilities

11,273


10,657





 

Total liabilities

$                34,421


$                35,840





EQUITY:

 




Share capital

2,809


2,809

Additional paid-in capital

65,813


65,711

Treasury stock at cost

(2,088)


(2,088)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

21


128

Retained earnings

10,859


13,721

Total shareholders' equity

77,417


80,281





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$                 111,838


$                 116,121





TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months ended


Nine months ended


Year ended


September 30,


December 31,


2021


2020


2021


2020


2020


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Audited)











Revenues:










Products

$      5,268


$      4,822


$    18,221


$    18,157


$     22,739

Services

12,351


11,995


39,343


40,667


52,620


17,619


16,817


57,564


58,824


75,359











Cost of goods:










Products

5,226


4,383


16,362


16,156


20,751

Services

9,443


11,036


31,700


35,179


46,173


14,668


15,419


48,062


51,335


66,924

Gross Profit

2,951


1,398


9,502


7,489


8,435











Operating expenses:










Research and development, net

97


62


368


131


185

Selling and marketing

1,330


920


3,993


2,986


4,369

General and administrative

2,043


1,813


5,974


5,542


7,612

Restructuring and other expenses

122


-


2,538


21


315


3,592


2,795


12,873


8,680


12,481











Operating loss

(641)


(1,397)


(3,371)


(1,191)


(4,046)











Financial expenses, net

(257)


(177)


(117)


(248)


(770)











Income (loss) before taxes on income (tax benefit)

(898)


(1,574)


(3,488)


(1,439)


(4,816)











Taxes on income (tax benefit)

73


(180)


(198)


(48)


(1,517)











Income (loss) before equity investment

(971)


(1,394)


(3,290)


(1,391)


(3,299)











Share in results of affiliated companies

(36)


(62)


(75)


(179)


(185)











Net income (loss) from continued operation

$     (1,007)


$     (1,456)


$      (3,365)


$      (1,570)


$      (3,484)











Net profit (loss) from discontinued operation

$   40


$   (120)


$   503


$   (1,806)


$    (1,845)











Net income (loss)

$  (967)


$  (1,576)


$   (2,862)


$   (3,376)


$        (5,329)











Basic and diluted income (loss) per share




















Net income (loss) per share from continued operation

$      (0.11)


$      (0.16)


$    (0.38)


$    (0.17)


$    (0.39)

Net loss per share from discontinued operation

$   0


$   0


$    0.06


$    (0.2)


$    (0.21)

Net income (loss) per share

$    (0.11)


$    (0.16)


$   (0.32)


$   (0.37)


$      (0.6)











 

Weighted average number of shares outstanding










Basic

8,874,696


8,874,696


8,874,696


8,874,696


8,874,696

Diluted

8,874,696


8,874,696


8,874,696


8,874,696


8,874,696











TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(In thousands)



Three months ended


Nine months ended


Year ended 


September 30,


December 31,


2021


2020

2021

2020

2020


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)























Net income (loss)

$     (967)


$     (1,576)


$     (2,862)


$     (3,376)


$      (5,329)

Other comprehensive income










Net unrealized income (loss) from derivatives

21


(33)


(107)


(7)


232

Reclassification adjustments for gains (losses)
included in net income and inventory

-


-


-


5


(130)

       Total other comprehensive income (loss)

$     (946)


$     (1,609)


$     (2,969)


$     (3,378)


$      (5,227)




























TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
(In thousands, except share data)




TAT Technologies Ltd. Shareholders






















Share capital




Accumulated










Number of
shares issued


Amount

Additional paid-in capital


other comprehensive income (loss)


Treasury shares


Retained earnings


Total equity


















BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2018


9,122,501


$             2,802


$       65,535


$             (206)


$             (2,088)


$            18,244


$            84,294


CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2019:
















Comprehensive income


-


-


-


232


-


806


1,038


Share based compensation expenses


-


-


38


-


-


-


38


BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2019


9,149,169


$            2,809


$       65,573


$            26


$            (2,088)


$            19,050


$            85,370


CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED
DECEMBER 31, 2020:
















Comprehensive loss


-


-


-


102


-


(5,329)


(5,227)


 Share based compensation expenses


-


-


138


-


-


-


138


BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2020


9,149,169


$            2,809


$       65,711


$            128


$            (2,088)


$            13,721


$            80,281


CHANGES DURING THE YEAR ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 (unaudited):
















Comprehensive (loss)


-


-


-


(107)


-


(2,862)


(2,969)


 Share based compensation expenses


-


-


105


-


-


-


105


BALANCE AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2021
(unaudited)


9,149,169


$            2,809


$       65,816


$             21


$            (2,088)


$            10,859


$            77,417





















TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)




Three months ended


Nine months ended


Year ended



September 30,


December 31,



2021


2020


2021

2020


2020



(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)


(Audited)

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:










Net income (loss)


$   (967)


$   (1,576)


$   (2,862)

$   (3,376)


$      (5,329)

Net income (loss) from continued operations


(1,007)


(1,456)


(3,365)

(1,570)


(3,484)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:




















Depreciation and amortization


1,440


1,079


3,577

3,107


4,065

Loss (gain) from change in fair value of derivatives


(21)


(14)


(46)

7


(34)

Provision for doubtful accounts


7


(73)


49

133


(8)

Share in results of equity investment of affiliated Company 


36


62


75

179


185

Share based compensation


47


33


105

110


138

Non cash finance expense


(13)


57


(407)

(48)


566

Provision for restructuring expenses


-


-


470

-


-

Liability in respect of employee rights upon retirement


(59)


(159)


(49)

(300)


(341)

Impairment of intangible assets


-


-


-

-


298

Impairment of fixed assets


-




1,800



-

Deferred income taxes, net


104


441


(176)

384


(1,438)

Government loan forgiveness


-


(794)


(1,442)

265


-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:










    Decrease (increase) in trade accounts receivable


1,733


787


(1,693)

7,027


9,472

   Decrease (increase) in other current assets and prepaid expenses


1,161


(729)


(1,177)

(605)


310

Decrease (increase) in inventory


(1,634)


1,674


(185)

3,039


1,868

    Increase (decrease) in trade accounts payable


(1,303)


307


191

(2,913)


(5,336)

    Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses


(836)


(995)


(532)

(1,080)


(252)

    Decrease in other long-term liabilities


(73)


-


(39)

(62)


(62)

Net cash provided by operating activities


$  (418)


$  220


$  (2,773)

$  7,673


$      5,947

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:










Proceeds from sale of property and equipment


-


-


-

(22)


-

Increase in long-term deposits


-


(2)


-

(165)


-

Purchase of property and equipment


(4,652)


(1,253)


(13,275)

(3,012)


(3,894)

Purchase of intangible assets


(11)


(950)


(555)

(950)


(1,513)

Cash flows used in investing activities


$  (4,663)


$  (2,205)


$ (13,830)

$  (4,149)


$    (5,407)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:










  Short-term credit received from banks


-


-


3,000

-


3,960

  Proceeds from long-term loans received


-


-


3,042

4,841


3,692

Cash flows provided by financing activities


$  -


$  -


$ 6,042

$ 4,841


$    7,652

 

 

Cash flows from discontinued operations:

Net profit (loss) from discontinued operation


$ 40


$ (120)


$ 503

$ (1,806)


$    (1,845)

Net cash provided by operating activities


88


175


(156)

1,588


1,998

Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued activities


$    128


$    55


$    347

$    (218)


$   153











Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents


(4,953)


(1,930)


(10,285)

8,147


8,345

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period


18,872


26,036


24,304

15,959


15,959

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period


$   14,019


$   24,106


$   14,019

$   24,106


$     24,304

TAT TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) 
(UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)



Three months ended

Nine months ended

Year ended


September 30,

September 30,

December 31,


2021


2020

2021

2020

2020















Net income (loss)

$   (967)


$   (1,576)

$    (2,862)

$    (3,376)

$     (5,329)

Adjustments:







Share in results of equity investment of
affiliated companies

36


62

 

 

75

 

 

179

 

 

185

Taxes on income (tax benefit)

73


(180)

(198)

(48)

(1,517)

Financial expenses, net

257


177

117

250

770

Depreciation and amortization

1,495


1,060

3,758

3,250

4,219

Restructuring expenses

130


-

2,559

-

-

Exit and disposal activities

-


-

-

21

805








Discontinued operation (income) loss

(40)


120

(503)

1,806

1,845

Share based compensation

47


33

105

110

138

Adjusted EBITDA

$  1,031


$  (304)

$       3,051

$       2,192

$      1,116








