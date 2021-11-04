Yondr Group Continues Global Expansion Streak with Largest Data Center Development Project in Slough

LONDON, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yondr Group, a global leader, developer, owner operator and service provider of data centers today confirmed plans to develop the largest data center campus located in Slough. The initial phase will see the development of a 30MW facility, which is expected to be ready for service by the first quarter of 2023. The data center campus will have a total capacity of 100MW when fully developed.

Located on the outskirts of London, Slough, a major data center hub for the United Kingdom, represents a key strategic site in the company's rapidly growing portfolio of global data centers. Yondr recently announced a $2 billion investment to expand its operations into the Americas, with the acquisition of 270 acres of prime real estate in Northern Virginia and a $1 billion joint venture partnership with the Everstone Group to develop and operate data centers in India.

"The M4 Corridor connects London to the heart of Britain and is home to some of the world's leading organisations. Being located in Slough will allow us to serve our clients in the most sought after metro in the United Kingdom," said Paul Hood, Managing Director of Operations, EMEA at Yondr Group. "We are excited to bolster our growing global presence with the addition of Slough, while continuing to transform the data center industry."

Yondr took a unique and creative approach to ensuring it is able to meet the future power demands of its data centers. With a close partnership with the local municipality and energy infrastructure partners, Yondr is able to deliver power and capacity at scale, solving a known constraint in this metro.

The company has also made several biodiversity and community development commitments, which include working with the wildlife Trust and supporting STEM UK Learning's ENTHUSE programme by partnering with local schools.

