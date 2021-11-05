Discovery Cube's Annual Event Invites the Community to Celebrate the Season with "The Science of Gingerbread" Contest and Holiday Display

'Tis The Season for Builders and Bakers -- SoCal's Largest Gingerbread Competition Announced Discovery Cube's Annual Event Invites the Community to Celebrate the Season with "The Science of Gingerbread" Contest and Holiday Display

SANTA ANA, Calif., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Cube, Southern California's leading children's science museum, is excited to bring back the beloved annual holiday celebration and competition The Science of Gingerbread, at both the Los Angeles and Orange County campus locations. As the state's largest gingerbread competition and display event, the annual competition receives hundreds of creatively constructed gingerbread sculptures from contestants across the southland. The contest invites family and friends, young and old, to try their hand at 'baking spirits bright' this year.

Calling All Bakers! The Science of Gingerbread is Back this Holiday Season. Enter to Win.

The Science of Gingerbread competition and holiday event will begin Nov. 20 and run through Jan. 2, 2022. The six-week event will not only showcase hundreds of sweet submissions, but guests will also enjoy several holiday hands-on treats including a scrumptious cookie decorating station, a holiday building block station, weekend visits with Santa, holiday photo stations and more.

Starting Saturday, Nov. 20 at 11:00 a.m. through Dec. 4, guests are invited to deliver their savory structures to either Discovery Cube locations in Los Angeles or Santa Ana. From the youngest STEM sculptors to our most elaborate culinary creators, the contest invites all children, families, community partners, and local corporations to think BIG and SWEET … remember, it's what you bake of it!

"Science at its core offers is the ability to collaborate, create and innovate, a notion on full display during our annual Science of Gingerbread competition and display event," said Joe Adams, CEO, Discovery Cube. "Every holiday season, we marvel at the level of creative construction and clever engineering we see with each and every Gingerbread submission. Truly an example of holiday science in motion."

Contest Rules

Starting Nov. 20 through Dec.4, individuals of all ages, organizations and classrooms can enter their most festive and structurally sound gingerbread creations to Discovery Cube Los Angeles and Orange County. All Gingerbread entries will be entered into the competition and displayed at the campus location through Jan. 2, 2022. All participants are invited to the Gingerbread Awards ceremony where category winners will be announced that evening. The Awards ceremonies for Orange County entries take place on Friday, December 10 at (time) and the Los Angeles Awards ceremony on Saturday, December 11 at (time)

This year's competition categories include:

Best Holiday Theme,

Best Youth 5 and under

Best Youth 6-13

Best by a Member of the Cube

Best Science Theme

Best by an Organization

Best by a Classroom

Best by a Youth Group/Troop/Scout

Holidays around the World

President's Jr. Engineer Award

President's Engineer Award

For more information on the Science of Gingerbread annual event, please visit www.discoverycube.org/science-of-gingerbread

Plan Your Visit

Discovery Cube Orange County is open every day, Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. PT; Discovery Cube Los Angeles is open every Thursday through Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and guests are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. For additional information on ticket prices, membership, summer camp and Covid-19 safety guidelines, guests can visit www.DiscoveryCube.org .

About Discovery Cube

Established in 1989, the Discovery Cube is one of Southern California's leading children's science museums. With locations in Los Angeles and Orange County, the Cube's focus is to INSPIRE, EDUCATE and IMPACT young minds through engaging science-based programs, activities and exhibits. Discovery Cube was named one of the "10 Most Trusted Brands" in Orange County and awarded the National Medal of Service from the Institute of Museum and Library Services. Last year, Discovery Cube adopted a digital-first approach to STEM education with the launch of Discovery Cube Connect, a digital platform for the development and distribution of interactive STEM educational offerings, activities and gameplay. For more information, visit discoverycube.org and discoverycubeconnect.org

Follow the latest on our social channels (@discoverycubela, @discoverycubeoc, @oceanquestoc, @discoverycubeconnect).

Contact:

Tania Weinkle

tweinkle@discoverycube.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Discovery Cube