Titan Announces Upcoming TP-2021 Implant Data Presentation at Neuroscience 2021

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that data from continuing studies of its ProNeura®-based TP-2021 implant in an established animal model of chronic pruritus will be presented at the Society for Neuroscience 2021 Meeting, being held virtually, on November 8.

About Chronic Pruritus

Chronic pruritus is an unpleasant and often debilitating condition, resulting in the need to scratch that lasts more than 6 weeks. It is a prevalent and potentially debilitating symptom associated with both cutaneous and systemic conditions. Due to its complex pathogenesis and numerous contributing factors, effective treatment of chronic pruritus therapy remains challenging.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP), based in South San Francisco, CA, is a development stage company developing proprietary therapeutics with its ProNeura® long-term, continuous drug delivery technology. The ProNeura technology has the potential to be used in developing products for treating a number of chronic conditions, where maintaining consistent, around-the-clock blood levels of medication may benefit the patient and improve medical outcomes. For more information about Titan, please visit www.titanpharm.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's current expectations include those risks and uncertainties relating to our ability to raise capital, the regulatory approval process, the development, testing, production and marketing of our drug candidates, patent and intellectual property matters and strategic agreements and relationships. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

