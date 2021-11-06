The US, the main investor for Bogota during the first semester of 2021

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, Nov. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bogota Region received US$ 481 million in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the first half of 2021, according to a recent analysis carried out by the investment promotion agency Invest in Bogota that consolidated information from the Colombian capital and municipalities of Cundinamarca.

The analysis shows that these investments resulted in the creation of 6,510 jobs through 39 projects, which were concentrated in the sectors of communications (34%), glass and ceramics (16%), and coal, oil, and natural gas (13%).

When analyzing the countries where the investment came from, the numbers show that the country with the highest participation was the United States with 65% of the total FDI, then Italy with 13% of the capital, followed by Mexico with 5% participation.

Regarding the number of projects, the United States has the highest participation with 16, followed by Mexico with 4, and Argentina with 3.

"The economy of the Bogota Region is in recovery and FDI should be one of the pillars on which economic growth is based in the new scenario we are facing," said Mauricio Romero, acting Executive Director of Invest in Bogota, who added that the international projects that arrive to the capital translate into well-paid employment, best practices and strengthening of the local companies.

Based on the figures observed in the first half of the year, by the end of 2021, the city's investment promotion agency estimates that FDI will grow 39% compared to 2020 and will exceed US $ 1,200 million.

As part of its strategy to attract new FDI projects to the capital, Invest in Bogota carries out actions such as investment promotion campaigns in key markets, a strategy that in 2021 will include the city's participation in international spaces such as Expo 2020 Dubai.

New tool to track FDI

Recently, Invest in Bogota made available to the city a new digital tool that allows consulting the behavior of FDI in the Bogota Region over a period of 10 years.

This development includes information on the sectors to which projects are coming, the countries from which these resources come from and the areas of Bogota Region that have been impacted by these investments. This new tool is available at www.investinbogota.org.

