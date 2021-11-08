Dodge Announces 'Never Lift' Business Plan; the Muscle-car Brand's Two-year Look Down the Road

DETROIT, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Dodge Brand Chief Executive Officer Tim Kuniskis today previewed the brand’s two-year Never Lift business plan. The plan will call for a minimum of one product- or automotive-enthusiast-related announcement every three months, including the return of the Direct Connection performance parts brand, which will offer parts such as new Direct Connection “Tuner” and “Stage” kits that deliver factory-tuned, 50-state-legal stage kit calibrations.

'Never Lift' to provide a 24-month roadmap to Dodge's performance future

Dodge brand to mash the 'go' pedal with news every quarter

Operation 25/8 leads the Never Lift launch with a massive eight-week, 25-dream-car giveaway

Operation 25/8 details to be released November 12, 2021

Future program seeks Dodge brand 'Chief Donut Maker;' more information slated to arrive in January 2022

Dodge introduces Dodge Power Brokers dealer network as the exclusive source for new Direct Connection performance parts and performance-focused sales and customer service

Dodge announces the return of Direct Connection as the exclusive source of the brand's factory-backed performance parts that maintain the vehicle factory warranty, as well as technical information straight from the factory

New lineup of Direct Connection performance parts and Dodge Power Brokers program roll out December 15, 2021

Included as part of today's 24-month Never Lift roll-out were four additional news announcements.



Included as part of today's 24-month Never Lift roll-out were four additional news announcements.

