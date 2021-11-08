Realty Trust Group Celebrates Northside's Groundbreaking Ceremony in Cobb County

ATLANTA, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 3, 2021 leaders from Realty Trust Group ("RTG") participated in a private ceremony for the groundbreaking of Northside Hospital's expansion into Cobb County. RTG provided advisory services through the purchase and zoning of the land as well as the design and pre-construction of the 60,000 medical office building. As the owner's representative, RTG will provide expertise to ensure an efficient and effective development project.

Realty Trust Group / Northside Groundbreaking Ceremony

Northside initiated the search for a site in Cobb County in 2019. This strategic location sits in a premier corner of the area and is poised to provide easy access to quality healthcare for members of the Oakdale, Smyrna, Cumberland, and Vinings communities. Designed with patient and community experience as a top priority, the property will feature two pocket parks for the community and a sidewalk connecting to the Silver Comet Trail, in addition to convenient access and parking.

"RTG is proud to partner with Northside along with other owners and occupants for this expansion," says Charlie Dickhaus , Vice President with RTG. "The construction of the three-story building is set to begin within the week with a target completion date of late 2022. The medical office building will offer a broad spectrum of outpatient services and is a testament to Northside's dedication to delivering convenient access to quality healthcare to the Cobb community. By partnering with RTG, Northside and the physician owners are able to continue to focus on what matters most, taking care of patients."

In addition to Northside Hospital, further owner occupants include Georgia Urology , North Atlanta Primary Care , and Family Practice Center PC . At the time of groundbreaking, the facility is 94% leased with all medical tenants. The planned mixture of tenants includes primary care, family medicine, medical oncology, urology, cardiology, orthopedics, and OB-GYN services.

Realty Trust Group is the owner representative for the venture and Branch Properties is the developer. The facility was designed by HKS, Inc. and Planners Engineers Collaborative, and Brasfield & Gorrie is the general contractor.

"RTG continues to expand alongside our clients," says Chad Simpson, Executive Vice President with RTG. "We strive to anticipate client needs combined with the overall demands of the industry in order to expand resources in technology and people to meet the growing needs. With over 100 members spanning six offices, the RTG team continues to experience growth in project size and across all service lines."

