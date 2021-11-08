Wells Fargo Selects Black Knight's Servicing Digital to Enhance Customers' Digital Experience, Provide Personalized Information About Their Loans and Homes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) announced today that Wells Fargo, the largest mortgage servicer in the U.S., is now offering Black Knight's Servicing Digital solution to its mortgage customers. Servicing Digital provides detailed, timely and highly personalized information about their loans, the value of their homes and how much wealth can be built from these real estate assets.

"We have enhanced our customers' digital experience by giving them anytime, anywhere access to mortgage-related tools and detailed information about their home loans," said Kristy Fercho, EVP and head of home lending at Wells Fargo. "Black Knight's Servicing Digital solution is a unique and innovative tool that supports the strong and trusted relationship we have with our mortgage customers; one we're sure will add significant value to their interactions with the bank."

"We are pleased to further expand our relationship with Wells Fargo and deliver solutions that can bring tremendous value to its customer base," said Joe Nackashi, president of Black Knight. "We appreciate our longstanding business relationship with Wells Fargo and look forward to continuing to support the bank's business across the mortgage life cycle."

Servicing Digital enables homeowners to easily view information related to their mortgages through a simple, user-friendly interface, while providing a platform for continual engagement between servicers and their customers. The innovative, consumer-centric solution delivers useful information specific to an individual's mortgage, property and local housing market by accessing the servicer's data through Black Knight's comprehensive, end-to-end MSP system, as well as the company's industry-leading property records database, advanced analytics and automated valuation models. Wells Fargo will use the responsive web design version of Servicing Digital, which is also available as a native app.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets, proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of small businesses in the U.S., and is the leading middle market banking provider in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 37 on Fortune's 2021 rankings of America's largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage our robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

Our clients rely on our proven, comprehensive, scalable products and our unwavering commitment to delivering superior client support to achieve their strategic goals and better serve their customers. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

