The American Journal of Managed Care® Announces Additions to Its Editorial Board

The American Journal of Managed Care® Announces Additions to Its Editorial Board

CRANBURY, N.J., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®), the leading peer-reviewed periodical dedicated to managed care, today announced the expansion of its editorial board.

AJMC

The seven new members, who include associate editor Rena M. Conti, Ph.D., bring a diverse array of experience and perspectives to the board. They are:

Rena M. Conti , Ph.D., associate professor at Questrom School of Business and associate research director at the Institute for Health System Innovation & Policy, Boston University

Stacie B. Dusetzina , Ph.D., associate professor of health policy at Vanderbilt University

Ryan Haumschild , Pharm.D., M.S., M.B.A., director of pharmacy at Emory Healthcare and Winship Cancer Institute

Inmaculada Hernandez , Ph.D., Pharm.D., associate professor of clinical pharmacy at the University of California San Diego

Christine Juday , M.P.H., vice president of Discern Health

John M. O'Brien , Pharm.D., M.P.H., president and CEO of the National Pharmaceutical Council

Erin Trish , Ph.D., assistant professor of pharmaceutical and health economics at the University of Southern California

"We've added seven outstanding members of the managed care community to our editorial board," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of AJMC®. "This is our most diverse board yet and, as a result, AJMC®'s editorial and business goals will be better supported."

Full biographies of the new board members can be found here.

About The American Journal of Managed Care®

The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®) is a multimedia, peer-reviewed, MEDLINE-indexed periodical that keeps industry leaders on the forefront of health policy by sharing digital research relevant to industry decision-makers. Other brands in the AJMC® family include The American Journal of Accountable Care® and Evidence-Based Oncology™. These comprehensive multimedia brands bring together stakeholder views from payers, providers, policy makers and other industry leaders in managed care. AJMC® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™,the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

Media Contact

Kristie Luff

+1-609-516-3722

kluff@mjhlifesciences.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®)