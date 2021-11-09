Beyond Type 1 Receives $750,000 Grant From The Helmsley Charitable Trust To Expand Life-Saving Symptom Awareness Campaign

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Type 1 is excited to announce today the receipt of a $750,000 grant from The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust to power the next phase of its Warning Signs Awareness Campaign. The goal of the initiative is simple: to increase public knowledge of the symptoms of Type 1 diabetes and to prevent life-threatening complications of delayed or missed diagnoses.

The goal of Beyond Type 1's Warning Signs campaign is simple: to increase public knowledge of the symptoms of Type 1 diabetes and to prevent life-threatening complications of delayed or missed diagnoses. The latest $750,000 grant from The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust will help power the next phase of the campaign and help save more lives.

Early diagnosis of Type 1 diabetes is critical. We've seen far too many tragic scenarios where warning signs are missed.

The warning signs are critical to understand because a delayed Type 1 diabetes diagnosis can lead to diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), a life-threatening condition resulting in death if untreated. Approximately 46% of patients under the age of 18 in the U.S. are in DKA when diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

"People living with Type 1 diabetes can thrive, but early diagnosis is key to staying healthy. We've seen far too many tragic scenarios where warning signs were missed," said Beyond Type 1 CEO Thom Scher. "It's been proven that this is a solvable problem with more education and awareness. We are incredibly grateful to the Helmsley Charitable Trust for their support in expanding this critical effort, which can help save lives."

Since the campaign's launch in 2016, Beyond Type 1 has placed the warning signs of Type 1 diabetes in front of millions of people annually through volunteer advocates, mass media opportunities and strategic partnerships in an effort to decrease life-threatening complications at diagnosis. The campaign was initially championed by the support of parent advocates and state chapters of the American Academy of Pediatrics working together to display warning signs posters in pediatrician offices nationwide.

In 2018, Beyond Type 1 received its first grant from Helmsley , allowing the organization to reach a new set of healthcare professionals and countless families through a partnership with the National Association of School Nurses. In addition, the organization launched a pilot program to expand grassroots efforts in ten states with dedicated advocates distributing warning signs posters in their local communities.

The latest grant from Helmsley will allow Beyond Type 1 to expand that same grassroots network of advocates to all 50 states, continue high-profile storytelling to raise awareness, and to identify and execute new partnerships with leading healthcare associations as well as organizations that will help prioritize underserved populations.

"Awareness is the first step toward change." said Deniz Dalton, Program Officer for the Helmsley Charitable Trust's Type 1 Diabetes Program. "It is unacceptable that DKA occurs so often at diagnosis, yet is entirely preventable. At Helmsley, we strive to change this in various ways, one of which is our partnership with Beyond Type 1 to educate more people about the warning signs and take action to save lives."

The network of dedicated advocates and community members will continue to distribute educational materials and spread vital information, bringing the warning signs to countless individuals in and around their communities.

"We rely on our incredible network of volunteers and the generous support from the Helmsley Charitable Trust to keep raising awareness through this campaign," said Michelle Berman, the national family advocate for the Warning Signs Campaign. "Thank you to all who have helped grow this campaign from a few key states to all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and Canada. I'm proud of the work we're doing to educate the country about Type 1 diabetes and help save lives."

To learn more about Beyond Type 1's Warning Signs Awareness Campaign and to get involved, visit beyondtype1.org/dkacampaign .

About Beyond Type 1

Beyond Type 1 is a nonprofit organization changing what it means to live with diabetes. By leveraging the power of social media and technology, Beyond Type 1 empowers people to both live well today and support a better tomorrow. Through peer support programs, global campaigns, and digital platforms, Beyond Type 1 is uniting the global diabetes community across both type 1 and type 2 diabetes, helping to change what it means to live with chronic illness. To learn more about Beyond Type 1, visit beyondtype1.org .

About the Helmsley Charitable Trust

The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust aspires to improve lives by supporting exceptional efforts in the U.S. and around the world in health and select place-based initiatives. Since beginning active grantmaking in 2008, Helmsley has committed more than $3 billion for a wide range of charitable purposes. The Helmsley Type 1 Diabetes Program is one of the largest private foundation funders of T1D in the nation focused on understanding the disease, developing better treatments, and improving care and access in the U.S and Low- and Middle- Income Countries. For more information on Helmsley and its programs, visit www.helmsleytrust.org .

Contact:

Kim Pace, (817) 308-5251,

kim@beyondtype1.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Beyond Type 1