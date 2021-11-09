b.well Connected Health named overall winner of Louisville Healthcare CEO Council's international competition for aging innovation Digital health company also earns top Healthiest Workplaces awards in Texas and Maryland, plus Diversity and Inclusion honors

BALTIMORE, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- b.well Connected Health , the digital transformation platform providing consumers a new front end to improve their healthcare experience, announced it is the overall winner of the Louisville Healthcare CEO Council's (LHCC) CareTech Pitch competition, held annually to identify outstanding innovations that address critical needs in the healthcare aging space.

b.well is a health care technology company providing platform services comprised of five core products that work together to enable health systems, payers, and employers with a configurable and personalized digital health experience for their populations. The b.well technology platform is transforming how people interact with the healthcare system by integrating data, insights, and partners into a single customized solution that helps people take control of their healthcare experience.

b.well was selected the winner from among over 100 competing companies for its Health Circle solution, which allows family members to manage each other's health, identify care gaps, set appointment reminders, receive refill alerts, and share data across providers, insurance companies, labs, pharmacies and any third-party app, wearable or device. Through LHCC's innovation engine, b.well will have the opportunity to deploy its platform with patient populations in residential care centers, and engage with LHCC members.

"The Louisville Healthcare CEO Council's mission centers on aging innovation, and to identify, cultivate and nurture creative healthcare solutions that can improve the patient experience, support caregivers and improve health outcomes," said Tammy York Day, President and CEO of LHCC. "b.well is the perfect example of a consumer-friendly innovation that addresses the challenges of aging by helping patients, their families and caregivers to navigate the complexities of the healthcare journey."

LHCC is comprised of the top 13 healthcare companies headquartered or founded in Louisville, KY. Collectively, member companies represent over $120 billion in revenue and touch 85 million lives annually. These companies include Kindred Healthcare, Humana, Anthem BC/BS Kentucky, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Atria Senior Living, Baptist Health, BrightSpring Health Services, Galen College of Nursing, Hosparus Health, Norton Healthcare, Signature HealthCARE, Trilogy Health Services and the University of Louisville.

"We are honored to have been selected the overall winner of the CareTech competition," said b.well CEO and Founder Kristen Valdes. "There is typically one healthcare CEO in every family, and 86 percent of the time that's a woman. We are caregivers not only to our children but now more often to our parents who, generationally, are living 25 years longer than prior generations. The Health Circle allows families to manage health through a shared resource. The pandemic showed how critical this can be, when families cannot be together and need to manage health in a virtual manner."

b.well earns "Healthiest Workplace" awards in Baltimore and Texas

b.well has earned two awards in the 2021 Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America by Healthiest Employers® for the company's investment in the health and wellbeing of its employees. The award honors organizations that are demonstrating care for their people by investing in health and well-being solutions and initiatives. Scoring is based on each organization's Healthiest Employers Index — a metric based on six categories: Culture and Leadership Commitment, Foundational Components, Strategic Planning, Communications and Marketing, Programming and Interventions, and Reporting and Analytics.

Healthiest Employers named b.well the No. 1 Healthiest Company in Baltimore , and the No. 5 Healthiest Company in the state of Texas , both in the "small company" category of employers with fewer than 250 employees. b.well's headquarters are in Baltimore, and many of its teams are based in the Austin, Texas area.

"b.well's investment in the health of our team members reflects our mission of improving the health of consumers everywhere by simplifying their health care journey," said Alicia Raymond, b.well's Head of People and Culture. "Being named among the top 100 healthiest companies in the U.S. is key to supporting the team experience, retaining good people, and attracting top talent in a tight job market."

b.well named a Diverse & Inclusive Employer

Earlier this year, b.well was recognized by The Startup Weekly as a Diverse & Inclusive Employer. The Diverse & Inclusive Employer award is presented to companies that have demonstrated a commitment to creating and maintaining equitable workplaces.

"Our team is honored to receive this prestigious award. b.well serves all people and, like our products, as a company we are committed to representing all of the people we serve, who come from all walks of life and diverse populations," said Valdes.

Winners of the Diverse & Inclusive Employer award were selected by a panel of judges comprised of top executives, founders, investors, and industry experts. The companies were evaluated based on a combination of employee survey results, proprietary fact sheets, online and offline reviews, and industry recognition.

b.well is a founding member of Baltimore Tracks , a coalition of Baltimore technology companies focused on increasing career opportunities for People of Color. The organization's members commit to initiatives such as paying all interns, removing degree requirements whenever possible, and participating in surveys analyzing the demographic composition of its workforce.

About b.well Connected Health

b.well Connected Health is a healthcare technology company providing platform services comprised of five core capabilities that work together to enable health systems, payers, and employers with a configurable and personalized digital health experience for their populations. The b.well technology platform is transforming how consumers interact with the healthcare system by integrating data, insights, and partners into a single customized solution that helps people take control of their healthcare experience. Visit www.icanbwell.com for more information.

